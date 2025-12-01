Aïno Ackté and Paris

Announcement

Aïno Ackté (1876-1944) avait dix-huit ans lorsqu’elle quitta sa ville natale d’Helsinki pour rejoindre Paris et étudier – comme sa mère avant elle – au Conservatoire. Entrée en 1894 dans la classe d’Edmond Duvernoy (chant) et en 1895 dans celle d’Alfred Giraudet (opéra), elle fut distinguée en 1897 par un premier prix d’opéra qui décida de sa carrière parisienne. Aussitôt engagée par l’Opéra de Paris, elle y fit des débuts remarqués dès le mois d’octobre 1897 dans le rôle de Marguerite du Faust de Gounod ; séduisant le public autant par ses qualités vocales que par sa présence scénique. Le public, comme la critique, furent alors charmés par « cette jolie et distinguée jeune fille d’un visage et d’une allure étranges et poétiques, douée d’une voix merveilleuse et stylée, [qui] ne s’était pas contentée de chanter Marguerite ; [mais l’avait] rendue avec une étonnante souplesse de talent » (Adrien Laroque, Acteurs et actrices de Paris, juillet 1899). Véritable « étoile du Nord » de la scène lyrique parisienne, A. Ackté multiplia dès lors les rôles tant à l’Opéra qu’à l’Opéra-Comique – Juliette (Roméo et Juliette), Elsa (Lohengrin), Elisabeth (Tannhäuser), etc. – avec un succès constant jusqu’en 1904 ; le public aussi bien que la critique restant durablement attachés à son timbre particulier perçu comme éminemment « exotique » et qui lui vaut d’être volontiers comparée à son ainée, la soprano suédoise Christine Nilsson (1843-1921). La cantatrice entretint donc avec Paris des liens privilégiés, qu’elle ne put tisser nulle part ailleurs, en dépit d’une carrière internationale qui la mena jusqu’aux États-Unis. Son professeur, ou plutôt son mentor, E. Duvernoy, ne lui écrivit-il pas d’ailleurs : « [I]l n’y a que Paris pour les vraies artistes, et vous voyez maintenant, combien on le regrette quand on n’y est plus. » Mais, au-delà du caractère très francophile de sa carrière artistique, A. Ackté fut aussi une ambassadrice de la culture finlandaise, à une époque où son pays vivait sous la domination russe. Alors que le tsar Nicolas II avait supprimé l’autonomie de la Finlande en 1899, A. Ackté se distingua à l’Exposition universelle de 1900 en interprétant de la musique finlandaise au Palais du Trocadéro. Elle retournera d’ailleurs en Finlande au début des années 1910, où elle participera à la fondation de l’opéra national, qu’elle dirigera à la fin des années 1930, et créera, dès 1912, le festival d’opéra de Savonlinna. Elle séjourna de nouveau à Paris entre 1926 et 1928 et y donna des cours particuliers.

Argument

Aïno Ackté (1876-1944) left her native Helsinki at the age of eighteen to study, like her mother before her, at the Paris Conservatoire. She entered the classes of Edmond Duvernoy (singing) in 1894 and that of Alfred Giraudet (opera) in 1895, and in 1987 was awarded a premier prix for opera that set the course for her Paris career. Engaged straight away by the Paris Opéra, she made a remarkable debut in October 1897 as Marguerite in Gounod’s Faust, delighting the audience not only with her excellent vocal qualities, but also with her impressive stage presence. One critic wrote: “This attractive and refined young lady, distinctive and exquisite of countenance and demeanour, did not merely sing the part of Marguerite; she expressed it with astonishing versatility and talent.” (Adrien Laroque, Acteurs et actrices de Paris, July 1899.)

She continued until 1904 to reap success after success in many roles – Juliette (Roméo et Juliette), Elsa (Lohengrin), Elisabeth (Tannhäuser), to name but a few – not only at the Paris Opéra, but also at the Opéra-Comique, with critics and audience alike remaining constant in their admiration for her distinctive vocal timbre, perceived as highly “exotic” and often compared with that of her elder, the Swedish soprano Christine Nilsson (1843-1921).

Aïno Ackté maintained a special bond with Paris that she was unable to establish elsewhere, despite an international career that took her as far as the United States. Her teacher and mentor Edmond Duvernoy wrote to her: “Paris is the only place for true artists, and now you see how much it can be missed.”

But while leading an artistic career that was markedly Francophile, Aïno Ackté was also an ambassadress for Finnish culture at a time when her country was under Russian domination. In 1899 Tsar Nicholas II abrogated Finland’s autonomy within the Russian Empire. The following year, with a programme of Finnish music, she represented her country at the 1900 Paris World Fair.

Back to her homeland, she co-founded in 1911 the Domestic Opera (Kotimainen Ooppera), which later became the Finnish Opera and today’s Finnish National Opera. In 1938-39, she held the position of general director of the National Opera. In 1912 she had also founded the Savonlinna Opera Festival. She spent the years 1926-28 in Paris, where she gave private lessons.

This symposium, devoted to “Aïno Ackté and Paris” on the 150th anniversary in 2026 of this great artist’s birth, will explore the many facets of her life and career, while focusing in particular on the part she played in the opera world in Paris.

Themes that may be addressed, include:

The artist as seen through the eyes of the press

Aïno Ackté and vocality

Aïno Ackté and her operatic roles

Opera training at the Paris Conservatoire in the late nineteenth century

Aïno Ackté and musical exoticism on the opera stage in Paris

Music and geopolitics in the context of the 1900 Exposition Universelle

Cantatrices and their careers at the Paris Opéra at the time of Aïno Ackté

Aïno Ackté’s personal circles in Paris

The male view of an opera singer from the North

Aïno Ackté, star of the Paris Opéra, as seen from abroad

Emmy Achté, Aïno Ackté, Irma Tervani: three generations of Finnish opera singers in Paris

Aïno Ackté as a teacher in Paris

This list is not restrictive.

Symposium languages: French / English

In addition to the sources preserved in Paris (notably the French national library BnF, Département de la Musique – Bibliothèque-Musée de l’Opéra and Arts du Spectacle), the National Library of Finland (Finnish: Kansalliskirjasto) holds a large part of the Aïno Ackté archives, including her abundant correspondence with many French personalities and a vast collection of press cuttings relating to her career (see inventory online). Aïno Ackté also wrote two volumes of memoirs (vol. 1 in Finnish and Swedish; vol. 2 in Finnish). The Sibelius Academy library holds scores that once belonged to her. These sources are currently being digitised as part of the preparations for this symposium. The letters addressed to her in French can be made available to persons who have presented a reasoned request and have been selected to take part in the symposium.

Submission guidelines

Proposals for papers should be sent to Helena Tyrväinen, Étienne Jardin and Thomas Vernet:

helena.tyrvainen@helsinki.fi, t.vernet@royaumont.com, ej@bru-zane.com,

before 1st December 2025

Proposals should include the following: name and institutional affiliation of the author; bio and bibliography of the author (maximum 150 words); title, topic and abstract of the paper (approximately 300 words).

In order to allow time for discussion of the papers, each participant will have a maximum of 30 minutes to deliver her/his paper.

Keynotes

Helena Tyrväinen, University of Helsinki

Louis Clerc, Université de Turku

Scientific comitee

Mathias Auclair (BnF)

Jean-Christophe Branger (Université Lyon II)

Rémy Campos (CNSMDP)

Etienne Jardin (Palazzetto Bru Zane)

Hervé Lacombe (IUF, Université de Rennes II)

Karine Le Bail (CNRS, EHESS)

Cécile Reynaud (EPHE)

Helena Tyrväinen (Université d’Helsinki)

Thomas VERNET (Fondation Royaumont)

Bibliography

Aino Ackté, Muistojeni kirja 1, Helsinki : Otava, 1925.

Aino Ackté, Minnen och upplevelser, Helsingfors : Söderström, 1925.

Aino Ackté, Taiteeni taipaleelta, Helsinki : Otava, 1935.

Mathias Auclair, André Tubeuf & Charles Duprat (dir.), Les Tragédiennes de l’Opéra de Rose Caron à Fanny Heldy, le feu sacré des déesses du Palais Garnier, 1875–1939, Paris : Albin Michel, [2011].

Mathias Auclair, L’Opéra de Paris 350 ans d’histoire, Montreuil : Gourcuff Gradenigo, 2019.

Jean-Christophe Branger, Jules Massenet, Paris : Fayard, 2024.

Ulla-Britta Broman-Kananen, « Emmy Achté’s Tactics for the Concours at the Paris Conservatoire », in Musikleben des 19. Jahrhunderts im nördlichen Europa. Strukturen und Prozesse/19th-Century Musical Life in Northern Europe. Structures and Processes, eds. Kristel Pappel, Toomas Siitan & Anu Sõõro, Hildesheim, Zürich, New York : Olms, 2010.

Rémy Campos et Aurélien Poidevin, La Scène lyrique autour de 1900, Paris : L’œil d’or, 2011.

Karen Henson, Opera Acts. Singers and Performance in the Late Nineteenth Century, Cambridge University Press, 2015.

Steven Huebner, « La princesse paysanne du Midi », in Music, Theater and Cultural Transfer: Paris, 1830–1914, eds Annegret Fauser & Mark Everist, Chicago, IL, & London : University of Chicago Press, 2009, 361–78.

Hervé Lacombe (dir.), Histoire de l’opéra français. De la Belle Époque au monde global, Paris : Fayard, 2022.

Michel Noiray et Solveig Serre (dir.), Le répertoire de l’Opéra de Paris, 1671–2009, Paris : École de Chartes, 2010.

Frédérique Patureau, Le Palais Garnier dans la société parisienne, 1875–1914, Liège : Mardaga, 1991.

Kaarina Reenkola, « Tahdon jotain maani puolesta tehdä.» Heikki Renvall aatteiden ja ilmiöiden välittäjänä 1900-luvun alun Euroopassa [« ‘Je souhaite pour mon pays faire quelque chose ’. Heikki Renvall [premier mari d’Aïno Ackté], transmetteur de pensées et de phénomènes dans l’Europe du début du XXe siècle], thèse de doctorat en Histoire, Université de Helsinki, 2015.

Anne Sivuoja-Kauppala, « Salome’s Slow Dance with Lord Chamberlain », in Clair Rowden (dir.), Performing Salome, Revealing Stories, Farnham : Ashgate, 2013.

Helena Tyrväinen (dir.), Des notes sur la neige. Les relations musicales entre la France et les pays du Nord (Danemark, Estonie, Finlande, Norvège, Suède), 1900-1939, Peter Lang, 2024.

Helena Tyrväinen, « Pariisin oopperan tähtisopraano Aino Ackté kulttuurisillan rakentajana [Aïno Ackté, étoile soprano de l’Opéra de Paris et créatrice de liens culturels] », in Outi Merisalo & Sini Sovijärvi (dir.), Ranska Helsingissä vuodesta 1890 [La France à Helsinki depuis 1890], éds., Rome : Helsingin ranskalais-suomalainen yhdistys [Cercle franco-finlandais de Helsinki], 2023, p. 351–376, en ligne : https://helda.helsinki.fi/items/d974bf7f-bdca-4dc1-b58a-503bf85efb97

Helena Tyrväinen, « ‘Ma chère petite Aïno.’: The Role of a Paris Conservatoire Singing Professor as Architect of an Opera Singer’s Career, as Seen through Letters of Edmond Duvernoy and Aïno Ackté », in Tyrväinen, H & Kniazeva , J (dir.), New Documents on the History of Art History: Epistolary Documents: Current Research and Perspectives, vol. 3, Saint Pétersbourg : Russian Institute of Art History & Cultural Ministry of the Russian Federation, 2021, p. 226–285, en ligne : https://helda.helsinki.fi/items/fadfc3da-dddb-421b-a4d1-31e8cd9f47a9