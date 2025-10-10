Call for papersUrban studies
Feeding urban territories in North Africa
Nourrir les territoires urbains en Afrique du Nord
Crossed perspectives from Algeria and Egypt
Perspectives croisées en Algérie et Egypte
Published on Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Abstract
This collective volume explores urban food supply systems in North Africa, with a particular focus on Algeria and Egypt, where rapid processes of metropolization and megalopolization intensify pressures on food resources. Through a territorially grounded approach, the book aims to examine the challenges of food security in cities facing urban sprawl, loss of agricultural land, rising food demand, and increasing dependence on imports. The objective is to provide a cross-cutting analysis of territorial dynamics, supply chains, urban–rural reconfigurations, and the limitations of public policies in addressing urban food systems. Contributions are expected to adopt empirical, comparative, or modelling approaches, addressing themes such as urban planning, multi-level governance, food justice, short supply chains, and the regulation of informal economies, all within a broader perspective of strengthening the resilience of urban food systems.
Announcement
Argument
In a global context shaped by major climatic, socio-economic, and geopolitical changes, food security and resilience issues have emerged as key strategic challenges, particularly in cities (Iaquinta & Drescher, 2002; Morgan & Sonnino, 2010; FAO, 2011; Richards et al., 2016; Sonnino, 2009, 2016). This situation is particularly acute in the Mediterranean region, particularly in the south, where aridity, growing demographic pressure, rapid urbanization, and resource scarcity combine with persistent social inequalities and structural economic tensions (Rastoin, 2015; Abdelhedi & Zouari, 2020). Described by Abis (2012) as a magnifying mirror of global food challenges, this region is a privileged observatory to understand the dynamics at work in food systems around the world. In this context, North African cities, at the crossroads of Euro-Mediterranean and Saharan influences, are relevant areas of analysis for grasping the changes in urban food systems and their spatial anchors.
Although the issue of “Feeding cities” had already been the subject of numerous studies since the 1980s, it was most often addressed in low-income urban contexts, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa (Bricas et al., 1985a; Bricas et al., 1985b; Vennetier, 1987, 1988; Moustier & David, 1997; Dembélé, 2001; Battersby, 2013; Bekale B'Eyeghe, 2013; Robineau & Soulard, 2017; Karg et al., 2025; Matooane, et al., 2025). However, the large cities of North Africa undergoing rapid processes of metropolisation and megapolisation, such as those in Algeria and Egypt present specific spatial and institutional configurations that merit in-depth analysis.. Characterized by their morphological and functional heterogeneity, these cities can serve as laboratories for experimenting with adaptation, governance, and territorial innovation policies that promote urban food resilience. This should be based on urban planning, public policies, socio-economic dynamics, and differentiated land uses (Debru & Brand, 2017, Saci & Berezowska-Azzag, 2021).
In this regard, large cities in Algeria and Egypt, characterized by significant urban sprawl, increased pressure on resources, growing dependence on imports, and sustained growth in food demand, are emblematic cases for analyzing food systems in challenging urban contexts. Furthermore, their contrasting urban morphologies—networks of metropolises in the case of Algeria (Algiers, Oran, Constantine) versus megapolization in Egypt, particularly around Cairo—offer a particularly fruitful comparative framework. The aim is to analyze the spatial, institutional, and social differences involved in food supply in the major cities of both countries.
In Egypt, one of the most densely populated countries in the world, more than 80 million people live in urban areas concentrated on 4% of the national territory, along the fertile banks of the Nile (Deng et al., 2014). Greater Cairo, with a population of over 20 million, is undergoing rapid urban expansion that is putting pressure on available resources, particularly food (Khalil & Al-Ahwal, 2021). This situation is further complicated by a major geopolitical issue: the conflict over the Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia, which could reduce the flow of the Nile to Egypt, threatening the water balance and, consequently, the agricultural cycles and food security of the country's cities. Furthermore, this vulnerability is amplified by a structural dependence on food imports, a consequence of a consumption subsidy policy model. This dependence, estimated today at 40% compared to around 10% in the 1960s, continues to grow (Le Mouël et al., 2023), making Egyptian cities highly exposed to external hazards.
In Algeria, more than 70% of the population is urban (Daoudi & Bouzid, 2020), concentrated in several metropolitan areas that represent major food consumption hubs. Urban development, which is often chaotic in urban peripheries (Benamara & Chabou-Othmani, 2023), continues to put significant pressure on agricultural land on the outskirts of cities, primarily affecting land with high economic value. The latter is gradually being reallocated to non-agricultural uses to meet the growing socio-economic needs of urban populations (Missoumi et al., 2019). The decline in agricultural land in the north has led the Algerian government to turn to Saharan agriculture, which enabled the country to achieve self-sufficiency in durum wheat for the first time in 2025, illustrating the strategic potential of these emerging agricultural areas. However, this agricultural model, based on the intensive use of artificial inputs and the exploitation of non-renewable fossil water in a fragile environment, may not be considered as a sustainable alternative comparable to that of the northern regions (Bouder, 2017). Another major limitation is the sensitivity of this type of agriculture to logistical imbalances across the country. According to Daoudi, Elloumi, and Harbouze (2021), the COVID-19 health crisis has been a revealing test, demonstrating the impact of distance on food supply in cities.
Furthermore, analysis of food supply chains in Algeria and Egypt shows the significant place occupied by the informal economy, which accounts for between 30% and 40% of GDP in both countries (African Bank of Development, 2018). This sector plays a different role in each of these two countries’ cities. In Algeria, street markets and ambulant sales are levers for adapting the food supply, modulating spatial accessibility according to local contexts (Jouve & Padilla, 2007). In Egypt, informal family farming, located in urban peripheries such as in the Greater Cairo, provides a significant share of the supply of fresh produce, while strengthening the local economy (Daburon et al., 2014). However, these flexible and territorialized forms of urban production and distribution conflict with food policies, which are often designed at the national level (Soulard et al., 2015), revealing the need for better coordination between formal and informal, national and local.
Despite the growing impact of these issues, food remains overlooked in urban planning strategies, which are still dominated by top-down and sectoral approaches. In Algeria, development plans and schemes, such as metropolitan development plans (SDAAM) and master development plans (PDAU), continue to prioritize traditional urban functions—housing, infrastructure, services—while neglecting the the food and agricultural dimension (Saci and Hocine, 2019). This marginalization results from an institutional and cultural tradition that still associates food with the rural sphere, reflecting a dichotomous view that opposes city and countryside (Ait Hammouda-Kalloum, 2008; Ali-Khodja, 2010). In Egypt, peri-urban agriculture, although significant for food security, has not been integrated into the strategy for sustainable agricultural development in Egypt by 2030. This institutional and spatial segregation limits the development of territorialized food policies that could address the systemic challenges related to urban food supply in both countries.
It is considering this situation that this collective volume aims to renew perspectives on urban food systems in Algeria and Egypt. It pays particular attention to the different configurations of Algerian cities and Egyptian megacities, as far as these areas, due to their demographic weight and their logistical, social, and environmental challenges—and, increasingly, geopolitical ones—crystallize all the systemic issues related to food resilience in North Africa. With its territory-based approach, this book is a unique initiative in the field of food system studies in North Africa. Contributions should focus on empirical, comparative, or modeling approaches and may explore topics such as urban planning, multi-level governance, food justice, short supply chains, and the regulation of the informal sector.
Thematic axes for contribution
Proposals may fall within, but are not limited to, the following areas :
Axis 1: Urban food supply under pressure: issues, resources, and vulnerabilities
This axis aims to document the organizational forms and operating mechanisms of food supply systems in urban areas in North Africa. The aim is to analyze the combined effects of ecological constraints (water stress, soil degradation, climate hazards), urban dynamics (population growth, urban sprawl) and logistical tensions (long supply chains, infrastructure) on urban food security. Contributions may explore the relationships between production basins, logistics channels, and urban food distribution systems. Papers on local adaptation strategies such as diversification of supply sources or organizational/institutional innovations aimed at reterritorializing food are encouraged.
Axis 2: Territorial dynamics, spatial reconfigurations, and changes in urban/rural interactions
This section aims to examine the transformations in the spatial and functional links between cities and their agricultural hinterlands in the context of rapid urbanization and increased pressure on land. The expansion of urban areas, the fragmentation of agricultural land, and the specialization of productive territories are profoundly altering the balance between consumption centers and production areas. Contributions may focus on the effects of urbanization on agricultural dynamics in urban regions and the spatial reconfiguration of urban, peri-urban, and rural areas based on localized case studies. Authors may also examine cases of the reinvention of peri-urban agricultural spaces or the resilience of small urban farms.
Axis 3: Stakeholders and practices in the informal urban food supply sector: rationales, potential, and spatial effects
This theme explores the central but often marginalized role of the informal economy in food supply chains. In contexts where access to food is largely based on parallel or unregulated channels, the informal economy, embodied notably by street markets, street vending, and private transport, plays an active role in the distribution of fresh and essential products, particularly to precarious urban populations. The expected works may examine the organizational logic and interactions between formal and informal spaces, the uses of public space, and conflicts of cohabitation. This topic also encourages proposals on the dynamics of urban adaptation and regulation, as well as the potential and limitations of these channels from a territorial food resilience perspective.
Axis 4: Modeling urban food supply systems: analytical tools for system diagnosis, planning, and policy decision-making
This fourth area focuses on spatial, social, and economic modeling of urban food supply systems in North Africa. These approaches enable the representation of flows and actors, the identification of points of fragility, and the proposal of scenarios for the evolution of urban food supply systems. They also provide valuable tools for public decision-making, territorial planning, and prospective analysis of food policies. Contributions may draw on mapping and spatial analysis tools, particularly GIS, simulation models, or systemic diagnosis models. Particular attention will be given to proposals that use artificial intelligence for the spatial analysis of food systems and territorial dynamics.
Axis 5: Public policies, regulatory framework, and urban planning: towards territorial food strategies
This last topic offers a critical analysis of public policies, legal instruments, and urban and territorial planning documents related to food. In many contexts in the North African region, food functions remain largely overlooked in development plans, and institutional mechanisms reflect significant sectoral fragmentation. Authors may explore the place of food in urban and metropolitan development strategies, as well as the legal or institutional obstacles hindering food integration in urban planning. Contributions focusing on experiences of integrating agriculture into urban planning and development are also welcome.
Submission guidelines
Authors are invited to submit an extended abstract of original work, between 4,000- and 6,000-characters including spaces, in French or English (contributions in English will be translated into French).
The abstract must include:
- The title of the contribution, the chosen theme, five keywords, the author's name, professional affiliation, and email address.
- The issue addressed and its relevance to territorial food challenges in North Africa; the underlying questions; the aims of the contribution; the theoretical framework; the methodology mobilized; the main results obtained; and an indicative bibliography presented according to APA standards.
Format and presentation
- Title: in capital letters, bold, centered
- Author(s) name(s): below the title, in italics, with full institutional affiliation and email address
- Font: Times New Roman, size 12 pt, single spacing, justified alignment, margins: 2.5 cm on each side
- File format: Word (doc or .docx)
- File name: AuthorName_ouvrage.docx
Proposals must be sent simultaneously in Word format to the following addresses: h.saci@epau-alger.edu.dz , m.srir@epau-alger.edu.dz
Important dates
- Launch of the call for contributions: August 1, 2025
-
Deadline for extended abstract submissions: October 10, 2025
- Notification of acceptance with reviewers' comments: November 01, 2025
- Submission of final extended abstracts: December 01, 2025
- Submission of the complete editorial project to MMSH: December 31, 2025
- Publication of the collective volume: June 30, 2026
Co-editors of the volume
- Houda Saci
- Ewa Berezowska-Azzag
- Mohamed Srir
- Nicolas Buclet
Selected bibliography
Abdelhedi, I. T. & Zouari, S. Z. (2020). Agriculture and food security in North Africa: A theoretical and empirical approach. Journal of the Knowledge Economy, 11(1), 193-210.
Abis, S. (2012). Pour le futur de la Méditerranée: l'agriculture. Paris: L'Harmattan.
African Bank of Development (2018). Perspectives économiques en Afrique du Nord 2018. Évolution macroéconomique et pauvreté, inégalité et emploi. Production agricole et sécurité alimentaire.
Ait Hammouda-Kalloum, K. (2008). La dichotomie urbain/rural, est-elle toujours d’actualité dans la recherche urbaine en Algérie. L’Algérie: l’état des savoirs en sciences sociales et humaines (1954-2004). CRASC, 483-501.
Ali-Khodja, J. (2010). La dichotomie fondamentale terre/cité à travers quelques lectures maghrébines.
Battersby, J. (2013). Hungry cities: a critical review of urban food security research in sub‐Saharan African cities. Geography Compass, 7(7), 452-463.
Bekale B'Eyeghe, F. (2013). Souveraineté alimentaire en Afrique subsaharienne: le cas du Gabon.
Bricas, N., Courade, G., Coussy, J., Hugon, P. & Muchnik, J. (1985a). Nourrir les villes en Afrique sub-saharienne. In L’Harmattan (Ed.), Villes et Entreprises.
Bricas, N. & Seck, P. A. (2004). L'alimentation des villes du Sud: les raisons de craindre et d'espérer. Cahiers Agricultures, 13(1), 10-14.
Bricas, N., Sokona, Y. & Bugnicourt, J. (1985b). Accès à l'alimentation et à l'énergie des populations urbaines défavorisées en Afrique. Paper presented at the Enda-Tiers Monde et Université des Nations unies : Enda-Tiers Monde.
Benamara, S., & Chabou-Othmani, M. (2023). Villes nouvelles, textes juridiques et terres agricoles: cas de la ville nouvelle de Bouinan (Algérie). Insaniyat/إنسانيات. Revue algérienne d'anthropologie et de sciences sociales(99), 67-87.
Bouder, A., & Chella, T. (2017). Contribution de l’agriculture saharienne a la sécurité alimentaire en Algérie: mythe ou réalité? Lucrările Seminarului Geografic" Dimitrie Cantemir", 44, 159-174.
Daburon, A., Alary, V., Ahmed, A., El-Srogi, M. & Tourrand, J.-F. (2014). Agriculture urbaine et périurbaine, les exploitations laitières du Caire, Égypte.
Daoudi, A. & Bouzid, A. (2020). La sécurite alimentaire de l’Algérie a l’épreuve de la pandémie de la COVID-19. les cahiers du cread, 36(3), 185-207.
Daoudi, A., Elloumi, M. & Harbouze, R. (2021) Crise sanitaire et résilience du système alimentaire au Maghreb/Interviewer: F. Cheriet.
Debru, J. & Brand, C. (2017). Approches théoriques utiles pour construire des politiques alimentaires urbaines durables: Editions Quae.
Dembélé, N. N. (2001). Sécurité alimentaire en Afrique Sub-saharienne: Quelle Stratégie de Réalisation?
Deng, J., Xiang, Y., Hao, W., Feng, Y., Yang, G., Ren, G. & Han, X. (2014). Research on the food security condition and food supply capacity of Egypt. The Scientific World Journal, 2014(1), 405924.
FAO (2011). Food, agriculture and cities. Challenges of food and nutrition security, agriculture and ecosystem management in an urbanizing world. Retrieved from http://www.fao.org/3/a-au725e.pdf
Iaquinta, D. & Drescher, A. (2002). Food security in cities–A new challenge to development. WIT Transactions on Ecology and the Environment, 54.
Jouve, A.-M. & Padilla, M. (2007). Les agricultures périurbaines méditerranéennes à l'épreuve de la multifonctionnalité: comment fournir aux villes une nourriture et des paysages de qualité? Cahiers Agricultures, 16(4), 311-317.
Karg, H., Bellwood-Howard, I. & Ramankutty, N. (2025). How cities source their food: spatial interactions in West African urban food supply. Food Security, 17(2), 439-460.
Khalil, H. A. E. & Al‐Ahwal, A. (2021). Reunderstanding Cairo through urban metabolism: Formal versus informal districts resource flow performance in fast urbanizing cities. Journal of Industrial Ecology, 25(1), 176-192.
Le Mouël, C., Forslund, A., Marty, P., Manceron, S., Marajo-Petitzon, E., Caillaud, M.-A., Dumas, P. & Schmitt, B. (2023). Can the Middle East-North Africa region mitigate the rise of its food import dependency under climate change? Regional Environmental Change, 23(2), 52.
Le Mouël, C., Forslund, A., Marty, P., Manceron, S., Marajo-Petitzon, E., Caillaud, M. A. & Schmitt, B. (2015). Afrique du Nord-Moyen-Orient à l'horizon 2050: vers une dépendance accrue aux importations agricoles. Résumé d'étude. Inra.
Matooane, L. S., Matamanda, A., Bhanye, J. & Nel, V. (2025). The Role of Urban Planning in Strengthening Urban Food Security in Africa: Insights from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Paper presented at the Urban Forum.
Missoumi, M., Hadeid, M., & Desponds, D. (2019). Jeux d’acteurs et fragilisation de l’agriculture périurbaine dans l’agglomération d’Oran (Algérie). Études caribéennes(43-44).
Morgan, K. & Sonnino, R. (2010). The urban foodscape: world cities and the new food equation. Cambridge Journal of Regions, Economy and Society, rsq007.
Moustier, P. & David, O. (1997). Etudes de cas de la dynamique du maraîchage périurbain en Afrique sub-saharienne. Document FAO N-DT/02/96. FAO, Rome.
Rastoin, J. (2015). La sécurité alimentaire en Méditerranée: l’impératif d’une vision stratégique régionale. Paper presented at the Annales de l’Inrat.
Richards, P., Reardon, T., Tschirley, D., Jayne, T., Oehmke, J. & Atwood, D. (2016). Cities and the future of agriculture and food security: A policy and programmatic roundtable. Food Security, 8(4), 871-877.
Robineau, O. & Soulard, C.-T. (2017). Comprendre la complexité des liens ville-agriculture: intérêt d’une approche par le système agri-urbain. Le cas de Bobo-Dioulasso, Afrique de l’Ouest. Natures Sciences Sociétés, 25(1), 36-47.
Saci, H., & Berezowska-Azzag, E. (2021). Sécurité alimentaire et durabilité urbaine des modèles alimentaires alternatifs: analyse multicritère basée sur les objectifs de développement durable et l’aménagement urbain durable. Cahiers Agricultures, 30, 35.
Saci, H. & Hocine, M. (2019). Nécessité d’une planification opérationnelle de l’agriculture urbaine au service de la sécurité alimentaire et l’adaptation au changement climatique à Alger. In A. Madani & C. Bryant (Eds.), L’adaptation aux changements climatiques dans les futures villes. « Regards croisés » (pp. 137-156). Canada: Econotrends Ltd.
Sonnino, R. (2009). Feeding the city: Towards a new research and planning agenda. International Planning Studies, 14(4), 425-435.
Sonnino, R. (2016). The new geography of food security: exploring the potential of urban food strategies. Geographical Journal, 182(2), 190-200. doi:10.1111/geoj.12129
Soulard, C.-T., Banzo, M., Perrin, C. & Valette, E. (2015). Urban strategies and practices for agriculture and food: six Mediterranean case studies.
Vennetier, P. (1987). Nourrir les villes: En Afrique sub-saharienne: JSTOR.
Vennetier, P. (1988). Urbanisation, production agricole et autosuffisance alimentaire: réflexions sur le cas africain. Les cahiers d'outre-mer, 41(163), 209-226.
Subjects
- Urban studies (Main category)
- Zones and regions > Africa > North Africa
- Society > Geography > Urban geography
- Society > Geography > Rural geography
- Society > Geography > Geography: society and territory
- Society > Geography > Applied geography and planning
Date(s)
- Friday, October 10, 2025
Attached files
Keywords
- système alimentaire urbain, sécurité alimentaire, résilience alimentaire, approche territoriale, Afrique du Nord
Contact(s)
- Mohamed Srir
courriel : m [dot] srir [at] epau-alger [dot] edu [dot] dz
- Houda Saci
courriel : h [dot] saci [at] epau-alger [dot] edu [dot] dz
Information source
- Houda Saci
courriel : h [dot] saci [at] epau-alger [dot] edu [dot] dz
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« Feeding urban territories in North Africa », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, https://doi.org/10.58079/14h07