Feeding urban territories in North Africa

Cet axe propose d’explorer le rôle central mais souvent marginalisé de l’économie informelle dans les chaînes d’approvisionnement alimentaire. Dans des contextes où l’accès à l’alimentation se base en grande partie sur des circuits parallèles ou non régulés, l’économie informelle, incarnée entre autres par les marchés de rue, la vente à la sauvette et le transport privé, participe activement à la distribution de produits frais et essentiels, notamment auprès des populations urbaines précaires. Les travaux attendus pourront interroger les logiques d’organisation et les interactions entre espaces formels et informels, les usages de l’espace public et les conflits de cohabitation. Cet axe encourage aussi des propositions sur les dynamiques d’adaptation et de régulation urbaines ainsi que les potentialités et les limites de ces circuits dans une optique de résilience alimentaire territoriale.

Malgré l’importance croissante de ces enjeux, la question alimentaire demeure largement absente dans les stratégies d’aménagement urbain, encore dominées par des logiques descendantes et sectorielles. En Algérie, les schémas et plans d’aménagement, tels que les schémas d’aménagement métropolitains (SDAAM) et les plans directeurs d’aménagement (PDAU) continuent de privilégier les fonctions urbaines classiques –habitat, infrastructures, services– tout en négligeant l’aspect agricole (Saci et Hocine, 2019). Cette marginalisation résulte d’un héritage institutionnel et culturel qui associe encore l’alimentation à la sphère rurale, selon une vision dichotomique opposant ville et campagne (Ait Hammouda-Kalloum, 2008 ; Ali-Khodja, 2010). En Egypte, l’agriculture péri-urbaine, bien qu’importante pour la sécurité alimentaire, n’a pas été intégrée dans la stratégie de développement de l’agriculture durable en Egypte à l’horizon 2030. Ce cloisonnement institutionnel et spatial limite l’élaboration de politiques alimentaires territorialisées, capables de répondre aux enjeux systémiques liés à l’approvisionnement alimentaire urbain dans les deux pays.

Par ailleurs, l’analyse des circuits d’approvisionnement alimentaire en Algérie et en Egypte montre la place importante qu’occupe l’économie informelle, qui représente entre 30 et 40 % du PIB dans les deux pays respectivement (Banque Africaine de Développement, 2018). Ce secteur joue un rôle différent dans les villes de ces deux pays. En Algérie, les marchés de rue et les ventes ambulantes constituent des leviers d’adaptation de l’offre alimentaire, en modulant l’accessibilité spatiale selon les contextes locaux (Jouve et Padilla, 2007). En Egypte, l’agriculture informelle familiale, située dans les périphéries urbaines à l’image de la région du Caire, assure une part non négligeable dans l’approvisionnement en produits frais, tout en renforçant l’économie locale (Daburon et al., 2014). Ces formes souples et territorialisées de production et de distribution urbaines sont pourtant en tension avec les logiques alimentaires, souvent conçues à l’échelle nationale (Soulard et al., 2015), révélant la nécessité d’une meilleure articulation entre formel et informel, national et local.

En Algérie, plus de 70 % de la population est aujourd’hui urbaine (Daoudi et Bouzid, 2020), répartie entre plusieurs métropoles régionales qui forment autant de pôles de consommation alimentaire. Le développement urbain, souvent anarchique dans les périphéries urbaines (Benamara et Chabou-Othmani, 2023), continue d’entraîner une forte pression sur le foncier agricole en périphérie des villes, affectant en priorité des terres à forte valeur économique. Ces dernières sont progressivement réaffectées à des usages non agricoles pour satisfaire les besoins socio-économiques croissants des populations urbaines (Missoumi et al., 2019). La diminution des surfaces agricoles au nord a conduit l’Etat algérien à s’orienter vers l’agriculture saharienne qui a permis au pays d’atteindre, pour la première fois en 2025, l’autosuffisance en blé dur, illustrant le potentiel stratégique de ces zones agricoles émergentes. Toutefois, ce modèle agricole, basé sur l’utilisation intensive d’intrants artificiels et l’exploitation d’une eau fossile non renouvelable dans un environnement fragile, ne peut être envisagée comme une alternative durable, comparable à celle des régions du Nord (Bouder, 2017). L’autre limite majeure réside dans la sensibilité de cette agriculture aux déséquilibres logistiques qui traversent le territoire national. La crise sanitaire de la COVID-19 a, selon Daoudi, Elloumi et Harbouze (2021), constitué une mise à l’épreuve révélatrice en montrant l’impact des distances sur l’approvisionnement alimentaire des villes.

En Egypte, pays parmi les plus densement peuplés au monde, plus de 80 millions d’habitants vivent dans des zones urbaines concentrés sur 4 % du territoire national, principalement le long des rives fertiles du Nil (Deng et al., 2014). Le Grand Caire, qui regroupe plus de 20 millions d’habitants, connaît une croissance urbaine intense qui exerce une pression sur les ressources disponibles, notamment alimentaire (Khalil et Al‐Ahwal, 2021). Cette situation est exacerbée par une tension géopolitique majeure : le conflit autour du barrage de la Renaissance en Éthiopie, qui pourrait entraîner une réduction du débit du Nil vers l’Égypte, menaçant ainsi les équilibres hydriques et, par conséquent, les cycles agricoles et la sécurité alimentaire des villes du pays. Par ailleurs, cette vulnérabilité est amplifiée par une dépendance structurelle aux importations alimentaires, conséquence d’un modèle fondé sur des politiques de subvention à la consommation. Cette dépendance, estimée aujourd’hui à près de 40 % contre environ 10 % dans les années 1960, ne cesse de s’accentuer (Le Mouël et al., 2023), plaçant les villes égyptiennes dans une position de forte exposition aux aléas extérieurs.

Si la problématique « Nourrir les villes » a déjà fait l’objet de nombreux travaux depuis les années 1980, elle demeure le plus souvent abordée dans des contextes urbains à faibles revenus notamment en Afrique subsaharienne (Bricas et al., 1985a ; Bricas et al., 1985b ; Vennetier, 1987, 1988 ; Moustier et David, 1997 ; Dembélé, 2001 ; Battersby, 2013 ; Bekale B’Eyeghe, 2013 ; Robineau et Soulard, 2017 ; Karg et al., 2025 ; Matooane, et al., 2025). Or, les grandes villes d’Afrique du Nord prises dans des processus rapides de métropolisation et de mégapolisation, à l’image de celles de l’Algérie et de l’Egypte, offrent des configurations spécifiques à explorer. Caractérisées par leur hétérogénéité morphologique et fonctionnelle, ces villes peuvent constituer des laboratoires d’expérimentation de politiques d’adaptation, de gouvernance et d’innovation territoriale au service de la résilience alimentaire urbaine. Celle-ci devrait s’articuler autour de la planification urbaine, des politiques publiques, des dynamiques socio-économiques et des usages différenciés du sol (Debru et Brand, 2017, Saci et Berezowska-Azzag, 2021).

Dans un contexte mondial marqué par des mutations climatiques, socio-économiques et géopolitiques d’envergure, les enjeux de sécurité et de résilience alimentaires s’imposent comme des défis stratégiques majeurs, en particulier dans les villes (Iaquinta et Drescher, 2002 ; Morgan et Sonnino, 2010 ; FAO, 2011 ; Richards et al., 2016 ; Sonnino, 2009, 2016). Cette dynamique revêt une acuité particulière dans le contexte méditerranéen, notamment au sud, où l’aridité, la pression démographique croissante, l’urbanisation accélérée, et la raréfaction des ressources se conjuguent à des inégalités sociales persistantes et des tensions économiques structurelles (Rastoin, 2015 ; Abdelhedi et Zouari, 2020). Qualifiée par Abis (2012) de « Miroir grossissant des défis alimentaires mondiaux », cette région constitue un observatoire privilégié pour comprendre les dynamiques à l’œuvre dans les systèmes alimentaires dans le monde. Dans ce cadre, les villes d’Afrique du Nord, à la croisée des influences euro-méditerranéennes et sahariennes, se présentent comme des terrains d’analyse pertinents pour appréhender les mutations des systèmes alimentaires urbains et leurs ancrages spatiaux.

In a global context shaped by major climatic, socio-economic, and geopolitical changes, food security and resilience issues have emerged as key strategic challenges, particularly in cities (Iaquinta & Drescher, 2002; Morgan & Sonnino, 2010; FAO, 2011; Richards et al., 2016; Sonnino, 2009, 2016). This situation is particularly acute in the Mediterranean region, particularly in the south, where aridity, growing demographic pressure, rapid urbanization, and resource scarcity combine with persistent social inequalities and structural economic tensions (Rastoin, 2015; Abdelhedi & Zouari, 2020). Described by Abis (2012) as a magnifying mirror of global food challenges, this region is a privileged observatory to understand the dynamics at work in food systems around the world. In this context, North African cities, at the crossroads of Euro-Mediterranean and Saharan influences, are relevant areas of analysis for grasping the changes in urban food systems and their spatial anchors.

Although the issue of “Feeding cities” had already been the subject of numerous studies since the 1980s, it was most often addressed in low-income urban contexts, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa (Bricas et al., 1985a; Bricas et al., 1985b; Vennetier, 1987, 1988; Moustier & David, 1997; Dembélé, 2001; Battersby, 2013; Bekale B'Eyeghe, 2013; Robineau & Soulard, 2017; Karg et al., 2025; Matooane, et al., 2025). However, the large cities of North Africa undergoing rapid processes of metropolisation and megapolisation, such as those in Algeria and Egypt present specific spatial and institutional configurations that merit in-depth analysis.. Characterized by their morphological and functional heterogeneity, these cities can serve as laboratories for experimenting with adaptation, governance, and territorial innovation policies that promote urban food resilience. This should be based on urban planning, public policies, socio-economic dynamics, and differentiated land uses (Debru & Brand, 2017, Saci & Berezowska-Azzag, 2021).

In this regard, large cities in Algeria and Egypt, characterized by significant urban sprawl, increased pressure on resources, growing dependence on imports, and sustained growth in food demand, are emblematic cases for analyzing food systems in challenging urban contexts. Furthermore, their contrasting urban morphologies—networks of metropolises in the case of Algeria (Algiers, Oran, Constantine) versus megapolization in Egypt, particularly around Cairo—offer a particularly fruitful comparative framework. The aim is to analyze the spatial, institutional, and social differences involved in food supply in the major cities of both countries.

In Egypt, one of the most densely populated countries in the world, more than 80 million people live in urban areas concentrated on 4% of the national territory, along the fertile banks of the Nile (Deng et al., 2014). Greater Cairo, with a population of over 20 million, is undergoing rapid urban expansion that is putting pressure on available resources, particularly food (Khalil & Al-Ahwal, 2021). This situation is further complicated by a major geopolitical issue: the conflict over the Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia, which could reduce the flow of the Nile to Egypt, threatening the water balance and, consequently, the agricultural cycles and food security of the country's cities. Furthermore, this vulnerability is amplified by a structural dependence on food imports, a consequence of a consumption subsidy policy model. This dependence, estimated today at 40% compared to around 10% in the 1960s, continues to grow (Le Mouël et al., 2023), making Egyptian cities highly exposed to external hazards.

In Algeria, more than 70% of the population is urban (Daoudi & Bouzid, 2020), concentrated in several metropolitan areas that represent major food consumption hubs. Urban development, which is often chaotic in urban peripheries (Benamara & Chabou-Othmani, 2023), continues to put significant pressure on agricultural land on the outskirts of cities, primarily affecting land with high economic value. The latter is gradually being reallocated to non-agricultural uses to meet the growing socio-economic needs of urban populations (Missoumi et al., 2019). The decline in agricultural land in the north has led the Algerian government to turn to Saharan agriculture, which enabled the country to achieve self-sufficiency in durum wheat for the first time in 2025, illustrating the strategic potential of these emerging agricultural areas. However, this agricultural model, based on the intensive use of artificial inputs and the exploitation of non-renewable fossil water in a fragile environment, may not be considered as a sustainable alternative comparable to that of the northern regions (Bouder, 2017). Another major limitation is the sensitivity of this type of agriculture to logistical imbalances across the country. According to Daoudi, Elloumi, and Harbouze (2021), the COVID-19 health crisis has been a revealing test, demonstrating the impact of distance on food supply in cities.

Furthermore, analysis of food supply chains in Algeria and Egypt shows the significant place occupied by the informal economy, which accounts for between 30% and 40% of GDP in both countries (African Bank of Development, 2018). This sector plays a different role in each of these two countries’ cities. In Algeria, street markets and ambulant sales are levers for adapting the food supply, modulating spatial accessibility according to local contexts (Jouve & Padilla, 2007). In Egypt, informal family farming, located in urban peripheries such as in the Greater Cairo, provides a significant share of the supply of fresh produce, while strengthening the local economy (Daburon et al., 2014). However, these flexible and territorialized forms of urban production and distribution conflict with food policies, which are often designed at the national level (Soulard et al., 2015), revealing the need for better coordination between formal and informal, national and local.

Despite the growing impact of these issues, food remains overlooked in urban planning strategies, which are still dominated by top-down and sectoral approaches. In Algeria, development plans and schemes, such as metropolitan development plans (SDAAM) and master development plans (PDAU), continue to prioritize traditional urban functions—housing, infrastructure, services—while neglecting the the food and agricultural dimension (Saci and Hocine, 2019). This marginalization results from an institutional and cultural tradition that still associates food with the rural sphere, reflecting a dichotomous view that opposes city and countryside (Ait Hammouda-Kalloum, 2008; Ali-Khodja, 2010). In Egypt, peri-urban agriculture, although significant for food security, has not been integrated into the strategy for sustainable agricultural development in Egypt by 2030. This institutional and spatial segregation limits the development of territorialized food policies that could address the systemic challenges related to urban food supply in both countries.

It is considering this situation that this collective volume aims to renew perspectives on urban food systems in Algeria and Egypt. It pays particular attention to the different configurations of Algerian cities and Egyptian megacities, as far as these areas, due to their demographic weight and their logistical, social, and environmental challenges—and, increasingly, geopolitical ones—crystallize all the systemic issues related to food resilience in North Africa. With its territory-based approach, this book is a unique initiative in the field of food system studies in North Africa. Contributions should focus on empirical, comparative, or modeling approaches and may explore topics such as urban planning, multi-level governance, food justice, short supply chains, and the regulation of the informal sector.

Thematic axes for contribution

Proposals may fall within, but are not limited to, the following areas :

Axis 1: Urban food supply under pressure: issues, resources, and vulnerabilities

This axis aims to document the organizational forms and operating mechanisms of food supply systems in urban areas in North Africa. The aim is to analyze the combined effects of ecological constraints (water stress, soil degradation, climate hazards), urban dynamics (population growth, urban sprawl) and logistical tensions (long supply chains, infrastructure) on urban food security. Contributions may explore the relationships between production basins, logistics channels, and urban food distribution systems. Papers on local adaptation strategies such as diversification of supply sources or organizational/institutional innovations aimed at reterritorializing food are encouraged.

Axis 2: Territorial dynamics, spatial reconfigurations, and changes in urban/rural interactions

This section aims to examine the transformations in the spatial and functional links between cities and their agricultural hinterlands in the context of rapid urbanization and increased pressure on land. The expansion of urban areas, the fragmentation of agricultural land, and the specialization of productive territories are profoundly altering the balance between consumption centers and production areas. Contributions may focus on the effects of urbanization on agricultural dynamics in urban regions and the spatial reconfiguration of urban, peri-urban, and rural areas based on localized case studies. Authors may also examine cases of the reinvention of peri-urban agricultural spaces or the resilience of small urban farms.

Axis 3: Stakeholders and practices in the informal urban food supply sector: rationales, potential, and spatial effects

This theme explores the central but often marginalized role of the informal economy in food supply chains. In contexts where access to food is largely based on parallel or unregulated channels, the informal economy, embodied notably by street markets, street vending, and private transport, plays an active role in the distribution of fresh and essential products, particularly to precarious urban populations. The expected works may examine the organizational logic and interactions between formal and informal spaces, the uses of public space, and conflicts of cohabitation. This topic also encourages proposals on the dynamics of urban adaptation and regulation, as well as the potential and limitations of these channels from a territorial food resilience perspective.

Axis 4: Modeling urban food supply systems: analytical tools for system diagnosis, planning, and policy decision-making

This fourth area focuses on spatial, social, and economic modeling of urban food supply systems in North Africa. These approaches enable the representation of flows and actors, the identification of points of fragility, and the proposal of scenarios for the evolution of urban food supply systems. They also provide valuable tools for public decision-making, territorial planning, and prospective analysis of food policies. Contributions may draw on mapping and spatial analysis tools, particularly GIS, simulation models, or systemic diagnosis models. Particular attention will be given to proposals that use artificial intelligence for the spatial analysis of food systems and territorial dynamics.

Axis 5: Public policies, regulatory framework, and urban planning: towards territorial food strategies

This last topic offers a critical analysis of public policies, legal instruments, and urban and territorial planning documents related to food. In many contexts in the North African region, food functions remain largely overlooked in development plans, and institutional mechanisms reflect significant sectoral fragmentation. Authors may explore the place of food in urban and metropolitan development strategies, as well as the legal or institutional obstacles hindering food integration in urban planning. Contributions focusing on experiences of integrating agriculture into urban planning and development are also welcome.

