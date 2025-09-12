Making the medieval archive

Announcement

Presentation

On September 12, 2025, the Kislak Center for Special Collections, Rare Books and Manuscripts will host a day-long symposium commemorating Elizabeth (Peggy) A. R. Brown’s extraordinary legacy in the field of Medieval Studies. The event will also mark the official launch of the Elizabeth A. R. Brown Medieval Historians’ archive, a new initiative at Penn Libraries to collect the professional papers of scholars of the Middle Ages and of associated professional organizations. The goal of the symposium is to honor Peggy’s legacy and gift by celebrating research on her area of specialty, namely Medieval France.



The symposium will consist of three panels of short papers devoted to subjects featured in Peggy’s work: source and archive; politics and kingship; and liturgy and sacred image.



The day will also include an introduction to the research possibilities and historical interest of the medievalists' archive at Penn, presented by the Elizabeth A.R. Brown Archivist, an endowed position in the Kislak Center for Special Collections, Rare Books and Manuscripts. The day will conclude with reminiscences by friends, students, and mentees, and a reception for all attendees.

Organization

Co-organized by Nicholas Herman (Schoenberg Institute for Manuscript Studies) and Ada Kuskowski (Department of History). Closing reception generously sponsored by the New York Medieval Society.

Programme

Inscription

September 12, 2025

9:30am - 7:00pm

location_on Kislak Center for Special Collections, Rare Books and Manuscripts (Class of 1978 Orrery Pavilion, 6th Floor, Van Pelt Library, University of Pennsylvania) & Online

welcome and Introduction 10h

Brigitte Burris (Penn Libraries, University of Pennsylvania)

(Penn Libraries, University of Pennsylvania) Sean Quimby (Penn Libraries, University of Pennsylvania)

(Penn Libraries, University of Pennsylvania) Nicholas Herman (Schoenberg Institute for Manuscript Studies, Penn Libraries, University of Pennsylvania)

(Schoenberg Institute for Manuscript Studies, Penn Libraries, University of Pennsylvania) Ada Kuskowski (History, University of Pennsylvania)

10h30-11h15

Moderator: Sarah M. Guérin (History of Art, University of Pennsylvania)

Thinking about Marguerite Porete with Peggy Brown, Renate Blumenfeld-Kosinski (French and Italian, University of Pittsburgh)

(French and Italian, University of Pittsburgh) TBA [virtual] Julien Théry (History, Université Lyon)

(History, Université Lyon) Peggy, Saint-Denis, Charlemagne and the Pseudo-Turpin [virtual] M. Alison Stone s (Art history and Architecture, University of Pittsburgh)

s (Art history and Architecture, University of Pittsburgh) Peggy Brown: The Freedom of a Historian, Pierre-Anne Forcadet (Histoire du droit et des institutions, Université d'Orléans)

12h15. Lunch break

13h30-15h Moderator: Brigitte Bedos-Rezak (History, New York University)

The forgotten invasion: the English expedition of Louis of France (1215–1217) in its European context [Virtual] Frédérique Lachaud (History, Sorbonne Université)

(History, Sorbonne Université) What's wrong with Pierre Flote? Xavier Hélary (History, Sorbonne Université, École pratique des Hautes études)

(History, Sorbonne Université, École pratique des Hautes études) The King and His Bed: Elizabeth A. R. Brown's Influence on the Study of Judicial and Legislative Authority William Chester Jordan (History, Princeton University)

(History, Princeton University) The Curious Case of Liberty and Slavery in Late Capetian Languedoc and Beyond Daniel Smail (History, Harvard University)

3h30-5h

Moderator: Mary Channen Caldwell (Music, University of Pennsylvania)

Revisiting the cult of Saint Louis at the Abbey of St.-Denis Cecilia (“Pippin”) Gaposchkin (History, Dartmouth College)

(History, Dartmouth College) A Book of Prayers Made for and by Cistercian Nuns Susan Boynton (Music, Columbia University)

(Music, Columbia University) Moncel – at the beginning: Centering the Cult of Saint Louis at the Margins of Paris Anne E. Lester (History, Johns Hopkins University)

(History, Johns Hopkins University) Attende Rectorem Caeli Stantem in Cruce: The Crucifix in a Sermon for the Crusade Against Peter of Aragon Sara Lipton (History, Stony Brook University)

5h-5h30 Reminiscences