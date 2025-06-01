Journal of Neurodevelopmental and Learning Disorders [JNDDL] - varia

Announcement

Areas

The editorial board of the Journal of Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Learning (JNDDL), an international peer-reviewed open-access journal, is pleased to invite researchers from both within the country and abroad to submit their original research articles for publication in the journal. JNDDL publishes high-quality studies in the fields of psychology and learning, and publication is free of charge.

The journal publishes two issues per year and accepts manuscripts in Arabic, French, and English in the following areas:

Psychology and learning

Neurodevelopmental disorders

Learning disorders

Autism

Learning-related issues

Psychological and cognitive therapies

Disability and special education

Submission guidelines

Contributions are open for

Issue 2, Volume 5, Year 2025

Issue 1, Volume 6, Year 2026

Deadline for submission : 1st June 2026

Contributions must be submitted via the journal’s platform journals.univ-tlemcen.dz; manuscripts sent by e-mail will not be accepted.

The article must be uploaded to the platform for evaluation. During submission, the author provides the title, abstract, keywords, and reference list.

The article must not exceed 20 pages, including appendices and references. To facilitate the writing process for authors, a writing template with formatting guidelines for text, tables, figures, and references is available and can be downloaded directly from : (temp-Ar ; temp-Fr ; temp-En).

The entire article must be prepared according to APA style

Peer review process

All submissions will be evaluated by the Editorial Board and the Scientific Committee of the journal.

The journal fully adheres to the principles outlined in the Code of Ethics in Scientific Publishing, ensuring integrity, ethics, and transparency throughout all stages of the editorial process.

The composition of the Editorial and Scientific Committees is not provided at this stage, but all articles will be evaluated according to the journal’s standard procedures.

Publisher

Research Laboratory on Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Learning – University of Tlemcen – Algeria