Journal of Neurodevelopmental and Learning Disorders [JNDDL] - varia

Published on Friday, September 19, 2025
Areas
The editorial board of the Journal of Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Learning (JNDDL), an international peer-reviewed open-access journal, is pleased to invite researchers from both within the country and abroad to submit their original research articles for publication in the journal. JNDDL publishes high-quality studies in the fields of psychology and learning, and publication is free of charge.
The journal publishes two issues per year and accepts manuscripts in Arabic, French, and English in the following areas:
- Psychology and learning
- Neurodevelopmental disorders
- Learning disorders
- Autism
- Learning-related issues
- Psychological and cognitive therapies
- Disability and special education
Submission guidelines
Contributions are open for
- Issue 2, Volume 5, Year 2025
- Issue 1, Volume 6, Year 2026
Deadline for submission : 1st June 2026
Contributions must be submitted via the journal’s platform journals.univ-tlemcen.dz; manuscripts sent by e-mail will not be accepted.
The article must be uploaded to the platform for evaluation. During submission, the author provides the title, abstract, keywords, and reference list.
The article must not exceed 20 pages, including appendices and references. To facilitate the writing process for authors, a writing template with formatting guidelines for text, tables, figures, and references is available and can be downloaded directly from : (temp-Ar ; temp-Fr ; temp-En).
The entire article must be prepared according to APA style
Peer review process
All submissions will be evaluated by the Editorial Board and the Scientific Committee of the journal.
The journal fully adheres to the principles outlined in the Code of Ethics in Scientific Publishing, ensuring integrity, ethics, and transparency throughout all stages of the editorial process.
The composition of the Editorial and Scientific Committees is not provided at this stage, but all articles will be evaluated according to the journal’s standard procedures.
Publisher
Research Laboratory on Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Learning – University of Tlemcen – Algeria
- Mind and language > Education
Date(s)
- Sunday, June 01, 2025
