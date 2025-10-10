Peripheral Archives in Africa and Eurasia (19th-20th century)

Study daysHistory
Published on Wednesday, October 01, 2025
Abstract
On 10 October 2025, we will bring together historians from Eurasia and Africa (19th and 20th centuries) to reflect on the concept of peripheral archives and how the production/preservation/use of archives located on the periphery or margins (geographical, political, global or national, family archives, village archives, non-state institutions, the Global South, etc.) informs the writing of history.
Announcement
Presentation
Programme
Friday, 10th October
09:00-09:30 Welcome
09:30-10:50 Archives and margins
Chair : Florence Bernault (Sciences Po, CHSP)
- Siga Maguiraga, Power at the Margins: Encountering Peripheral Archives in the Study of Central Sahelian Students in the Muslim world
- Tushara Meleppattu, Where the Archive Burns: Ritual, Memory, and Marginal Histories
- Dickson Mangsatabam, Marginalised Space and Knowledge in India’s Northeastern Borderlands: Navigating the ‘Historicity’ of the Manipuri Archives
10:50-11:10 coffee break
11:10-12:30 Vernacular / Family Archives
Chair : Camille Lefebvre (CNRS / IMA)
- Maria Pirogovskaya, Household Knowledge in The Late and Post Soviet Home Archives: Medicine and Self-Medication on The Periphery
- Rozaliya Garipova, The Archive of a Muslim Family in the Russian Empire (online)
- Oluwafunminiyi W. Raheem, From the Peripheral to the Primal: African Holy Wells as Archive
12:30-13:30 lunch
13:30-14:20
keynote by Benoit Henriet (Vrije Universiteit Brussel)
14:20-14:40 break
14:40-16:00 Archives and media
Chair : Alexandra Koroleva (Sciences Po, CHSP) and Isabelle Linais (Sciences Po, CHSP)
- Lou Khalfaoui, Access to Online Archives: France and Algerian Colonial Memory “À l’Épreuve” of Digitization
- Tamara Velikodneva, Preserving in Exile: Access, Ethics, and Anti-Colonial Dilemmas in the Russian Independent Media Archive
- Vasilisa Lukiyanicheva, Atomic Chronotopes: archived global [photo]traces of nuclear age
16:00-16:10 break
16:10-16:40
Final Discussion
Terms and conditions of participation
To register, you have to fill this form
Scientific board
- Florence Bernault (professor, CHSP)
- Sophie Coeuré (professor, Université Paris–Cité)
- Sabine Dullin (professor, CHSP)
- Camille Lefebvre (professor, IMAF)
Organisers
- Semiu Adegbenle (Phd candidate, Northwestern University)
- Ebunoluwa Iyamu (Phd candidate, Sciences Po, CHSP)
- Alexandra Koroleva (Phd candidate, Sciences Po, CHSP)
- Isabelle Linais (Phd candidate, Sciences Po, CHSP)
Places
- 1 place Saint-Thomas
Paris, France (75007)
Event attendance modalities
Hybrid event (on site and online)
Date(s)
- Friday, October 10, 2025
Keywords
- archives, périphérie, centre, historiographie, Afrique, URSS, Eurasie
Information source
- Isabelle Linais
courriel : isabelle [dot] linais [at] sciencespo [dot] fr
