Peripheral Archives in Africa and Eurasia (19th-20th century)

On 10 October 2025, we will bring together historians from Eurasia and Africa (19th and 20th centuries) to reflect on the concept of peripheral archives and how the production/preservation/use of archives located on the periphery or margins (geographical, political, global or national, family archives, village archives, non-state institutions, the Global South, etc.) informs the writing of history.

Programme

Friday, 10th October

09:00-09:30 Welcome

09:30-10:50 Archives and margins

Chair : Florence Bernault (Sciences Po, CHSP)

Siga Maguiraga, Power at the Margins: Encountering Peripheral Archives in the Study of Central Sahelian Students in the Muslim world

Tushara Meleppattu, Where the Archive Burns: Ritual, Memory, and Marginal Histories

Dickson Mangsatabam, Marginalised Space and Knowledge in India's Northeastern Borderlands: Navigating the 'Historicity' of the Manipuri Archives

10:50-11:10 coffee break

11:10-12:30 Vernacular / Family Archives

Chair : Camille Lefebvre (CNRS / IMA)

Maria Pirogovskaya, Household Knowledge in The Late and Post Soviet Home Archives: Medicine and Self-Medication on The Periphery

Rozaliya Garipova, The Archive of a Muslim Family in the Russian Empire (online)

Oluwafunminiyi W. Raheem, From the Peripheral to the Primal: African Holy Wells as Archive

12:30-13:30 lunch

13:30-14:20

keynote by Benoit Henriet (Vrije Universiteit Brussel)

14:20-14:40 break

14:40-16:00 Archives and media

Chair : Alexandra Koroleva (Sciences Po, CHSP) and Isabelle Linais (Sciences Po, CHSP)

Lou Khalfaoui, Access to Online Archives: France and Algerian Colonial Memory "À l'Épreuve" of Digitization

Tamara Velikodneva, Preserving in Exile: Access, Ethics, and Anti-Colonial Dilemmas in the Russian Independent Media Archive

, Preserving in Exile: Access, Ethics, and Anti-Colonial Dilemmas in the Russian Independent Media Archive Vasilisa Lukiyanicheva, Atomic Chronotopes: archived global [photo]traces of nuclear age

16:00-16:10 break

16:10-16:40

Final Discussion

Scientific board

Florence Bernault (professor, CHSP)

Sophie Coeuré (professor, Université Paris–Cité)

Sabine Dullin (professor, CHSP)

Camille Lefebvre (professor, IMAF)

Organisers