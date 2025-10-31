Summer SchoolThought
Being Citizen. Exploring the Concepts of Patria, Nation and Europe in the Italian Traditions
Être citoyen. Explorer les concepts de patrie, de nation et d'Europe dans les traditions italiennes
Call for Applications and Awards to the Novacella One-Week Winter School
Appel à candidatures et bourses pour l'école d'hiver Novacella
Published on Tuesday, October 07, 2025
Abstract
The Winter School “Being Citizen. Exploring the Concepts of Patria, Nation and Europe in the Italian Traditions” (9th-13th February 2026) is a project promoted by the University of Trento in partnership with ENS Lyon and KU Leuven. The school aims to offer a one-week advanced training school focused on the Italian philosophical traditions in the Novacella-Abbey, and is open to thirty master’s or PhD students and early-career researchers in philosophy, history, and literature.
Announcement
Presentation
The Winter School “Being Citizen. Exploring the Concepts of Patria, Nation and Europe in the Italian Traditions” (9th-13th February 2026) is a project promoted by the University of Trento in partnership with ENS Lyon and KU Leuven. Now in its third edition, the school aims to offer a one-week advanced training school focused on the Italian philosophical traditions in the enchanting setting of the Novacella-Abbey, in South Tyrol, and is open to thirty master’s or PhD students and early-career researchers in philosophy, history, and literature, from all over the world. The programme features lectures and small-group seminars with international scholars (among whom Roberto Pertici, Sara Menzinger, Franziska Meier, Jean-Claude Zancarini, Sandra Plastina, Stéphanie Lanfranchi, Fabio Frosini, Claudio Giunta and Piero Graglia). Some participants will also have the opportunity to deliver a paper and discuss their ongoing research projects in an informal setting. Social events, guided tours, and accommodation in the Abbey are included.
Submission guidelines
The online call for applications is open until 31 October 2025: please visit this link for more information on the programme, the very limited costs, the 6 awards for free participation/accommodation and the application procedure, or contact internationalphilosophy.lett@unitn.it.
Participation fees
The costs, including registration fee, full-board accommodation in single or double rooms (according to availability) and the guided visit to the Abbey, are as follows:
- Participants from UniTrento, KULeuven or ENS-Lyon: euro 330
- External participants: euro 390
All applicants are automatically considered for an Admission Award, based on their dossier: up to 6 participants will have the opportunity to attend the winter school free of charge. Up to 3 of these awards are reserved for master’s students at UniTrento. Apply now and join us for free!
Organisation committee
- Romain Descendre (ENS-Lyon)
- Michele Nicoletti (UniTrento)
- Andrea Robiglio (KULeuven),
- Alessandro Palazzo (UniTrento)
- Salvatore Carannante (UniTrento)
- Tiziana Faitini (UniTrento)
Contact(s)
- Tiziana Faitini
courriel : internationalphilosophy [dot] lett [at] unitn [dot] it
