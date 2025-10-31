Announcement

L’école d’hiver « Être citoyen. Explorer les concepts de patrie, de nation et d’Europe dans les traditions italiennes » (9-13 février 2026) est un projet promu par l’université de Trente en partenariat avec l’ENS Lyon et la KU Leuven. Cette école, qui en est à sa troisième édition, propose une formation avancée d’une semaine axée sur les traditions philosophiques italiennes dans le cadre enchanteur de l’abbaye de Novacella, dans le Tyrol du Sud. Elle est ouverte à trente étudiant-e-s en master ou en doctorat et à des chercheurs et chercheuses en début de carrière dans les domaines de la philosophie, de l’histoire et de la littérature, du monde entier. Le programme comprend des conférences et des séminaires en petits groupes avec des universitaires internationaux (parmi lesquels Roberto Pertici, Sara Menzinger, Franziska Meier, Jean-Claude Zancarini, Sandra Plastina, Stéphanie Lanfranchi, Fabio Frosini, Claudio Giunta et Piero Graglia). Certain-e-s participant-e-s auront également la possibilité de présenter et de discuter de leurs projets de recherche en cours dans un cadre informel. Des événements sociaux, des visites guidées et l’hébergement à l’abbaye sont inclus, à un coût très réduit. Des bourses de participation gratuites sont disponibles. L’école est multilingue et les communications en français sont les bienvenues; une connaissance passive de l’anglais et de l’italien est néanmoins requise.

Presentation

The Winter School “Being Citizen. Exploring the Concepts of Patria, Nation and Europe in the Italian Traditions” (9th-13th February 2026) is a project promoted by the University of Trento in partnership with ENS Lyon and KU Leuven. Now in its third edition, the school aims to offer a one-week advanced training school focused on the Italian philosophical traditions in the enchanting setting of the Novacella-Abbey, in South Tyrol, and is open to thirty master’s or PhD students and early-career researchers in philosophy, history, and literature, from all over the world. The programme features lectures and small-group seminars with international scholars (among whom Roberto Pertici, Sara Menzinger, Franziska Meier, Jean-Claude Zancarini, Sandra Plastina, Stéphanie Lanfranchi, Fabio Frosini, Claudio Giunta and Piero Graglia). Some participants will also have the opportunity to deliver a paper and discuss their ongoing research projects in an informal setting. Social events, guided tours, and accommodation in the Abbey are included.

Submission guidelines

The online call for applications is open until 31 October 2025: please visit this link for more information on the programme, the very limited costs, the 6 awards for free participation/accommodation and the application procedure, or contact internationalphilosophy.lett@unitn.it.

Participation fees

The costs, including registration fee, full-board accommodation in single or double rooms (according to availability) and the guided visit to the Abbey, are as follows:

Participants from UniTrento, KULeuven or ENS-Lyon: euro 330

External participants: euro 390

All applicants are automatically considered for an Admission Award, based on their dossier: up to 6 participants will have the opportunity to attend the winter school free of charge. Up to 3 of these awards are reserved for master’s students at UniTrento. Apply now and join us for free!

Organisation committee