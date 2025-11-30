Announcement

Il s’agira ainsi de croiser les regards sur les corpus patrimoniaux et la littérature scientifique contemporaine, d’interroger la place des communautés de recherche dans la fabrique des politiques de numérisation et de réfléchir aux conditions concrètes d’accès, d’usage et de réutilisation éclairés des ressources numérisées. Dans cette perspective, nous encourageons des propositions issues de toutes disciplines et tous terrains, articulant des dimensions critiques, méthodologiques ou expérimentales.

Dès 2012, Frédéric Darbelley souligne que « la numérisation ne doit pas être […] comprise comme une simple possibilité de rendre visible un patrimoine humaniste et culturel, ni comme un moyen offrant uniquement un libre accès à la connaissance ». Il serait en effet réducteur de restreindre la numérisation à un levier de visibilité ou de libre accès. Elle implique des choix épistémologiques, documentaires et politiques qui conditionnent la mémoire des sciences et les modalités d’appropriation du savoir dans un environnement de plus en plus nativement numérique.

Presentation

For more than two decades, digitization programs have profoundly reshaped the ways in which knowledge is accessed. Numerous projects have emerged at both national and international levels to preserve, make accessible, interconnect, or enrich scholarly heritage, including theses, journals, monographs and other academic outputs across all disciplines. These dynamics are embedded in an interdisciplinary ecosystem that brings together libraries, research teams, platforms, and heritage institutions.

In 2012, Frédéric Darbelley emphasized that “digitization should not be [...] understood merely as a way of making humanist and cultural heritage visible, nor solely as a means of providing open access to knowledge”. Indeed, it would be reductive to confine digitization to a tool for visibility or open access. It entails epistemological, documentary and political choices that shape the memory of knowledge and the modalities of its appropriation in an increasingly digitally native environment.

This conference invites critical, collective, and interdisciplinary reflection on the transformations induced by digitization in research practices and scholarly uses. How do choices of corpora, tools or formats shape research practices? What kind of memory of knowledge is thus produced, made visible, or, on the contrary, devalued? What mechanisms – existing or in development – can ensure that the digitization of scholarly literature effectively supports research practices, whether traditional or emerging?

The aim is to cross perspectives on heritage corpora and contemporary scholarly literature, to question the role of research communities in shaping digitization policies, and to reflect on the concrete conditions of informed access, use and reuse of digitized resources. In this spirit, we welcome proposals from all disciplines and contexts, engaging with critical, methodological, or experimental dimensions.

Proposals should fall within one of the following three broad thematic areas of reflection, with some suggested (non-exhaustive) directions.

Epistemological and Institutional Issues

Continuity and preservation of scholarly heritage;

Effects of digitization on the construction of the memory of knowledge and disciplinary narratives;

Impact of digitization choices (disciplines, periods, collections, languages, stakeholders, etc.) on the research landscape;

What has the “digital imperative” done to research practices? Continuity or rupture in disciplinary approaches;

Representations of scholarly knowledge, and of the spaces and modes of its production;

The role of digitized corpora in the ecosystem of open science and bibliographic transition;

Digitized scholarly heritage as research data: what status, what reuses?

Practices, Tools and Experiences of Knowledge Digitization

Feedback from heritage or scholarlship digitization projects;

Comparison of national or institutional policies (objectives, priorities, tools, formats);

Norms, standards and best practices: observing international uses;

Design, choice, and use of platforms providing access to corpora (public infrastructures, alternative channels, private ecosystems);

Adapting tools designed for born-digital data to digitized corpora;

Tooling needs in research practices: annotation, extraction, enrichment, visualization;

Non-academic or subversive uses of digitized scholarly corpora.

Discovery, Accessibility and Enhancement of Digitized Resources

Are born-digital resources being valorized at the expense of digitized corpora?

Use of digitized academic literature by generative AI: potential, biases, opacity;

Contribution of digitized corpora to the rediscovery, reinterpretation or valorization of sources;

Digital accessibility of scholarly heritage: accounting for audiences with disabilities (visual impairment, dyslexia, etc.);

Pedagogical and public uses of digitized academic resources.

Terms of Submission

Proposals for presentations, written in French or English, should not exceed 500 words (not including bibliography). They must be accompanied by a short biographical note and 5 keywords.

Contribution formats are open and may include various forms (individual papers, round tables, thematic panels, collaborative workshops, feedback sessions, posters, or experimental formats).

We particularly encourage proposals fostering interdisciplinary dialogue, exchanges between documentation specialists and researchers, as well as comparative approaches (territories, disciplines, infrastructures).

Proposals should be submitted to the organizing committee via the conference website: https://impacts-num2026.sciencesconf.org,

before November 30 (midnight, Paris time)

Notifications of acceptance will be sent no later than the end of January 2026.

The conference will take place on May 27-28 at the University of Lille (University Library Lilliad, Villeneuve d'Ascq).