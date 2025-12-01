Announcement

Argument

The aim of this issue of Bellica is to bring together articles exploring the new history of the “age of gunpowder” in Asia from the 10th century to the present. By studying the origins, evolution, uses, and consequences of firearms in Asia over the last millennium, this collection of articles aims to highlight the recent opening-up of military history to the non-Western world, without denying the West’s importance.

As is well known, when the Mongols knocked on Europe’s door in the 13th century, they brought with them a product that was to transform the future of warfare in the West: gunpowder from China. Europeans rushed to get their hands on the recipe and, when they did, started producing their own firearms. What followed is well known. Long periods of warfare in Europe advanced the quality and effectiveness of these weapons. Local rulers competed in an arms race that primarily benefited those states with the financial capacity to equip themselves with these firearms while new types of military formations, fortifications, and more centralized political entities emerged as a result. This European “military revolution”, made famous by Michael Robert and Geoffrey Parker, had an implicit corollary – the Chinese may have invented gunpowder, but they had done little with it in terms of developing new firearms. There was no “military revolution” in Asia.

However, over the past thirty years, a new generation of scholars has demonstrated that things were not quite so simple. Long before the period of European expansion began from the late 15th century, the rulers of China, Korea, Japan, and Vietnam had already engaged in the research, development, and deployment of firearms. As in the West, prolonged periods of conflict in East Asia stimulated the advancement of military science and the manufacture of effective weaponry. This led to improvements in tactics and logistics, as well as in the organization of fortifications and the training of troops. The leading scholar of this new global military history, Tonio Andrade, coined the notion of the “age of gunpowder” to describe this Asian military transformation which spanned a long period extending from the 10th to the 19th century.

This issue seeks to contribute to this historiographical evolution by exploring in greater detail the age of gunpowder in Asia from the 10th century to the present. Proposals for articles could address such things as the inventions, innovations, and transformations of firearms in Asia, as well as the tactical, operational, and strategic improvements that accompanied them. The relationship between the use of firearms in wartime and the socio-political transformations it may have elicited in Asia could also be a promising area of investigation. Proposals could similarly focus on periods other than the Middle Ages and the modern era. The use of Asian firearms in colonial wars in the 20th century remains a little-explored subject, as does the mastery and use of artillery in Asian wars of decolonization. We know how Vo Nguyen Giap’s army used artillery to defeat French troops at Dien Bien Phu in 1954 as well as how the mastery of modern firearms had enabled the Japanese to defeat the Russians fifty years earlier. But were these “military revolutions”? Global and comparative approaches are also welcome, as would be those that analyze the “convergences” and “divergences” between Asia and the West, or between the “gunpowder empires” in world history, so dear to William McNeil.

Submission guidelines

Proposals in English are welcome and will be translated into French.

They should consist of a summary of 250 words describing the project, its problematic, and including a provisional title.