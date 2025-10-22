Announcement

Argument

The study of the Muslim presence in the western area of the Iberian Peninsula, the territories that today make up Portugal, is a fundamental subject to understand the evolution of these territories and the political, social, and econimic configuration of medieval Portugal.

In recent years, there has been a resurgence of Islamic studies in Portuguese lands. Archaeological campaigns and documentation-based research have brought to light valueable information about the Andalusian occupation in this area and the Muslim permanence under Christian rule, both as slaves and as mouros forros. The aim of this monographic issue is to serve as a compilation and new impetus for this research into the Muslim presence in Portuguese lands, both under the sphere of Andalusian influence (Garb al-Andalus) and under Christian rule (Portugal).

The articles should deal with one or more of the following themes :

Muslims in Garb al-Andalus : politics, society, economy, structures

Free Muslims and slaves in the Kingdom of Portugal

Mudejar contacts between Castile and Portugal

The journal Hamsa aims to create a multi-disciplinary space in the fields of Jewish and Islamic studies in which all perspectives of Social and Human sciences can converge. In this context, Hamsa strives to be a privileged space for the dissemination of studies in these fields, fostering a comparative analysis of historiographical, philosophical, anthropological, and sociological discourses ranging from medievality to contemporaneity.

Submission guidelines

Articles must be sent by February 28, 2026 to hamsa@uevora.pt.

In addition, for the section Varia, we welcome proposals offering original analysis on the broad subject of Judaic and Islamic studies.

Submission guidelines and other information can be found in our website.

Review policy

Double blind peer review

Coordinated by Clara Almagro Vidal and Yolanda Moreno Moreno

Editors

José Alberto da Silva Tavim (CIDEHUS-UÉ / Centro de História-Faculdade de Letras da Universidade de Lisboa)

Fernando Branco Correia (CIDEHUS - Universidade de Évora)

Clara Almagro Vidal (UNED - Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia)

Dolores Villaba Sola (Universidad de Granada)

Nimrod Gaatone (University of Tel Aviv)

Scientific Council

Eneida Beraldi Ribeiro, Laboratório de Estudos sobre a Intolerância, Universidade de São Paulo

Ahmed Boucharb, Université Hassan II

David Bunis, Hebrew University

Francisco Caramelo, Universidade Nova de Lisboa

Giancarlo Casale, University of Minnesota

Javier Castaño, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas

Judith Cohen, York University, Toronto

Dejanirah Couto, École Pratique des Hautes Études

Jocelyne Dakhlia, École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales

Cristina de la Puente, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas

Harm den Boer, Universitat Basel

João Alves Dias, Universidade Nova de Lisboa

Paloma Díaz-Mas, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas

Claude Dov Stuczynski, Bar-Ilan University

Isabel Drumond Braga, Universidade de Lisboa

Manuel Fernández Chaves, Universidade de Sevilha

Maria José Ferro Tavares, Universidade Aberta

Maria Antonieta Garcia, Universidade da Beira Interior

Mercedes García-Arenal, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas

Juan Gil, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas

Lina Gorenstein, Laboratório de Estudos sobre a Intolerância, Universidade de São Paulo

David Graizbord, University of Arizona

Monica Grin, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro

Joseph Hacker, Hebrew University

Joseph Kaplan, Hebrew University

António Lázaro, Universidade do Minho

Lúcia Liba Mucznik, Biblioteca Nacional de Portugal

Natalia Muchnik, École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales

Nicola Melis, Università di Cagliari

Nuria Martinez de Castillo Muñoz, École Pratique des Hautes Études

Giuseppe Marcocci, Scuola Normale Superiore, Pisa

Manuela Marín, Madrid

José Augusto Martins Ramos, Universidade de Lisboa

Hugo Martins (Centro de História - Faculdade de Letras da Universidade de Lisboa / School of Jewish Theology - University of Potsdam)

Elvira Mea, Universidade do Porto

Limor Mintz-Manor, Hebrew University

Jean-Pierre Molénat, Directeur de recherche émérite au CNRS - Institut de Recherche et d’Histoire des Textes, section arabe

Moisés Orfali, Bar-Ilan University

Salih Özbaran, University of Dokus Eylül

Eliezer Papo, Sentro Moshe David Gaon de Kultura Djudeo-Espanyola, Ben-Gurion University

Hilay Pomeroy, University College, London

Luis Bernabé Pons, Universidad de Alicante

Jonathan Ray, Georgetown University

Vasco Resende, École Pratique des Hautes Études

Fernando Rodriguez Mediano, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas

Pilar Romeu, Directora da Colección Fuente Clara. Estudios de Cultura Sefardi – Editorial Tirocinio, Espanha

Jonathan Schorsch, Potsdam University

Sandra Silva, Universidade Nova de Lisboa

Katja Smid, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científcas

Raquel Sperber, Hebrew University

Michael Studmund-Halévy, Institut für die Geschichte der deutschen Juden

João Teles e Cunha, Universidade Católica

Francesca Trivellato, Yale University

Ronaldo Vainfas, Universidade Federal Fluminense

María Jesús Viguera Molíns, Universidad Complutense de Madrid

Anita Waingort, Novinsky Directora do Laboratório de Estudos sobre a Intolerância, Universidade de São Paulo

Berta Waldman, Centro de Estudos Judaicos, Universidade de São Paulo

Carsten Wilke, Eötvös Loránd University

Pier Cesare I. Zorattini, Università degli Studi di Udine

Hamsa is funded by national funds through the Foundation for Science and Technology, under the project UIDB/00057/2020.