On both sides of the border: Muslims in Garb al-Andalus and Portugal during the Middle Ages
Dos dois lados da fronteira: muçulmanos entre al-Andalus e Portugal durante a Idade Média
Hamsa: Journal of Judaic and Islamic Studies – Monographic issue, #12 (2026)
Hamsa: Journal of Judaic and Islamic Studies – Número monográfico, #12 (2026)
Published on Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Abstract
In recent years, there has been a resurgence of Islamic studies in Portuguese lands. Archaeological campaigns and documentation-based research have brought to light valueable information about the Andalusian occupation in this area and the Muslim permanence under Christian rule, both as slaves and as mouros forros. The aim of this monographic issue is to serve as a compilation and new impetus for this research into the Muslim presence in Portuguese lands, both under the sphere of Andalusian influence (Garb al-Andalus) and under Christian rule (Portugal).
Announcement
Argument
The study of the Muslim presence in the western area of the Iberian Peninsula, the territories that today make up Portugal, is a fundamental subject to understand the evolution of these territories and the political, social, and econimic configuration of medieval Portugal.
In recent years, there has been a resurgence of Islamic studies in Portuguese lands. Archaeological campaigns and documentation-based research have brought to light valueable information about the Andalusian occupation in this area and the Muslim permanence under Christian rule, both as slaves and as mouros forros. The aim of this monographic issue is to serve as a compilation and new impetus for this research into the Muslim presence in Portuguese lands, both under the sphere of Andalusian influence (Garb al-Andalus) and under Christian rule (Portugal).
The articles should deal with one or more of the following themes :
- Muslims in Garb al-Andalus : politics, society, economy, structures
- Free Muslims and slaves in the Kingdom of Portugal
- Mudejar contacts between Castile and Portugal
The journal Hamsa aims to create a multi-disciplinary space in the fields of Jewish and Islamic studies in which all perspectives of Social and Human sciences can converge. In this context, Hamsa strives to be a privileged space for the dissemination of studies in these fields, fostering a comparative analysis of historiographical, philosophical, anthropological, and sociological discourses ranging from medievality to contemporaneity.
Submission guidelines
Articles must be sent by February 28, 2026 to hamsa@uevora.pt.
In addition, for the section Varia, we welcome proposals offering original analysis on the broad subject of Judaic and Islamic studies.
Submission guidelines and other information can be found in our website.
Review policy
Double blind peer review
Coordinated by Clara Almagro Vidal and Yolanda Moreno Moreno
