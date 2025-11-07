Study daysMiddle Ages
An Approach to Paleography from the Perspective of Philology: Agreements and Disagreements, Abbreviations and Marginalia
Aproximación a la paleografía desde la filología: encuentros y desencuentros, abreviaturas y marginalia
Approche de la paléographie à partir de la philologie : rencontres et désaccords, abréviations et marginalisa
IV Open Theoretical-Practical Conference on the Dissemination of Knowledge about Paleography and the History of Writing
IV Jornadas abiertas teórico-prácticas de difusión del conocimiento sobre paleografía e historia de la escritura
IV Journées portes ouvertes théoriques et pratiques de diffusion des connaissances sur la paléographie et l’histoire de l’écriture
Published on Friday, October 31, 2025
Abstract
This conference highlights the importance of combining history and philology in an interdisciplinary manner as the most comprehensive means of correctly studying the historical evolution of writing in the Middle Ages on the Iberian Peninsula. It will focus on the study of abbreviations and marginal notes in Hebrew. There will be theoretical sessions in the morning and a practical session in the afternoon, with calamus pens, quills and handmade ink, working about "experimental paleography".
Announcement
Program
Friday, November 7, 2025, ULPGC (Spain)
1st Session (theoretical). Auditorium of the Faculty of Education Sciences. Free admission until full capacity is reached
10:00–10:30 a.m. Opening, welcome, and academic presentation (ULPGC and IATEXT). Director of the Department of Historiographical Sciences and Techniques, Director of the Dean's Office of the Faculty of Geography and History, Director of Iatext, and Director of the Conference.
- 10:30~11:20 a.m. María Jesús Torrens-Álvarez (ILLA~CSIC): The dual dimension of writing: Paleography and language in the Middle Ages.
11:20~11:30 a.m. Discussion.
11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Break
- 12:00 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. Ricardo Pichel (UNED and ILG~USC): A look at abbreviations from the perspective of material and digital philology: documentary and literary sources
12:50 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Discussion
- 1:00–1:50 p.m. Elvira Martín-Contreras (ILC~CSIC): Marginal annotations in medieval Hebrew biblical manuscripts
1:50–2:00 p.m. Discussion
2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Break
2nd Session (practical). Classroom 5 (1st floor) of the Faculty of Geography and History. Free workshop with mandatory prior registration
- 4:00–5:40 p.m. Leonor Zozaya-Montes (IATEXT~ULPGC and CHSC~University of Coimbra): Workshop on quills and ink with examples from manuscripts from the Alfonsí scriptorium.
5:40–6:00 p.m. Discussion and closing remarks
Subjects
Places
- Sesión matutina: Salón de Actos de la Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación (planta 1). Sesión vespertina: Aula 5 (planta 1) del edificio Agustín Millares Carlo - Facultad de Geografía e Historia, Campus del Obelisco, Universidad de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC), C. Pérez del Toro, 1, 35004, LPGC, España
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Kingdom of Spain (35004, Las Palmas, Campus del Obelisco)
Event attendance modalities
Full on-site event
Date(s)
- Friday, November 07, 2025
Attached files
Keywords
- paleografía, filología, manuscritos medievales
Contact(s)
- Leonor Zozaya-Montes
courriel : leonorzozaya [at] gmail [dot] com
Reference Urls
Information source
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« An Approach to Paleography from the Perspective of Philology: Agreements and Disagreements, Abbreviations and Marginalia », Study days, Calenda, Published on Friday, October 31, 2025, https://doi.org/10.58079/152ko