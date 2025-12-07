The Archaeologists’ City

Announcement

The Archeologists’ City (Bologna, 25-26 May 2026) - University of Bologna – Dipartimento di Storia Culture Civiltà

Argument

The meeting aims to bring together different perspectives on urban history, starting from an archaeological point of view in the broadest sense. Presentations may address the topic of urban evolution and the material structure of individual cities – whether focusing on specific phases – or may adopt a regional or zonal perspective. Both abandoned cities (and, more generally, the phenomenon of abandonment and its material traces) and continuously inhabited ones investigated through urban archaeology will be considered. Through a multidisciplinary approach – taking into account different types of written sources (documentary, epigraphic, and others), as well as art-historical and other forms of evidence – it will be possible to reconstruct the physical appearance of urban centers as well as their transformations over time; and to shed light on phenomena such as euergetism, the maintenance of infrastructure, domestic architecture, monumental spaces, social structures, and possible tensions between different categories of sources. The goal is to recompose a comprehensive picture that, from antiquity to the contemporary age, illustrates – through the lens of archaeology – the evolution of urbanism, its interruptions, and the diverse material dimensions of urban settlements.

The call for papers is now open to proposals on any topic in line with the above guidelines, in any Italian, European or global context. However, in selecting the proposals, the scientific committee will give priority to studies that are presented in a comparative perspective and that raise cross-cutting interests. Topics could include, but are not limited to:

the phenomenon of urbanism at the national, regional, or zonal level, analyzed from a diachronic perspective or with reference to specific phases

forms of monumentality and their transformations over time

agents and modalities of euergetism in the urban context

the maintenance of infrastructure (walls, roads, sewage systems, and more)

transformations in residential architecture over time

the phenomenon of abandonment and its archaeological evidence

the articulation of social structures in light of archaeological findings

case studies and experiences of urban archaeology in specific centres

production and craftsmanship within the urban environment

the archaeology of architecture

industrial archaeology

contemporary archaeology

landscape archaeology

archaeological sites in urban contexts

Proposals must be sent to the Scientific Committee by e-mail (segretario@aisuinternational.net), accompanied by a title, a short abstract (max 1000 characters) and the author’s CV (max 1000 characters),

by the deadline of 7 December 2025,

Acceptance will be notified by 21 December 2024.

Participation fees

Participation in the seminars is reserved for PhD students, new PhD graduates or young researchers members of AISU.

For members: free of charge

For non-members: 2025 membership fee ( https://aisuinternational.org/register/ )

Deadlines

Opening of the call for papers 9 November 2025

Closure of the call for papers 7 December 2025

Notification of the acceptance of proposals 21 December 2025

Useful information

For more information: https://aisuinternational.org/en/bologna-maggio-2026/.

Email: segretario@aisuinternational.net.

Organization

Andrea Augenti, Università di Bologna

Marco Folin, Università di Genova

Scientific committee