Postdoctoral Fellowship in the History of French Art

Announcement

Presentation

The University of Toronto Department of Art History invites applications for a two-year postdoctoral fellowship for graduates of French institutions working on the history of French art. The fellow will play a key role in advancing cultural exchange between Canada and France as part of the University of Toronto–France Art History Partnership (https://arthistory.utoronto.ca/france-partnership).

Description of duties

The fellow will be in residence in Toronto, where their primary responsibility will be pursuing an independent research project in any area of French art history. In parallel, the fellow will work with University of Toronto staff to expand institutional ties between Canada and France by:

helping host visiting scholars from France;

promoting student exchange opportunities and other linkages between France and Canada;

advising Art History faculty preparing for research travel in France.

Required qualifications

doctorate from an institution in France awarded before the fellowship starts on September 1, 2026, but no more than five years prior to this date;

strong research agenda in the history of French art and an established record of collaborations with French institutions;

fluency in English and French.

Supervisor

Candidates are invited to identify one or two Department faculty members whose expertise aligns with their project. We will match the successful candidate with one of the requested faculty members or, if unavailable, another appropriate supervisor.

Application instructions

Submit the following as a single PDF document (filename: LastName_FirstName.pdf) to arthistory.chair@utoronto.ca:

Letter of interest (cover letter);

Curriculum vitae;

Project proposal (maximum 2 pages, excluding bibliography);

Research sample (a PhD chapter or published article);

Two letters of reference (included within the application package);

100-word research description;

100-word biographical statement.

Closing date: February 27, 2026

Expected start date: September 1, 2026

Term: 2 years

FTE: 100%

Employment conditions

Salary: $60,000 CAD / year

The normal hours of work are 40 hours per week for a full-time postdoctoral fellow (pro-rated for those holding a partial appointment) recognizing that the needs of the employee’s research and training and the needs of the supervisor’s research program may require flexibility in the performance of the employee’s duties and hours of work.

Engagement as a Postdoctoral Fellow is governed by the terms of the CUPE 3902 Unit 5 Collective Agreement. This job is posted in accordance with the CUPE 3902 Unit 5 Collective Agreement.

The University of Toronto is strongly committed to diversity within its community and especially welcomes applications from visible minority group members, women, Indigenous persons, persons with disabilities, members of sexual and gender minority groups, and others who may contribute to the further diversification of ideas.