Conference, symposiumHistory
Femmes combattantes en France, Grande-Bretagne et Irlande dans la première moitié du XXe siècle
Women in War in France, Britain, and Ireland in the early 20th century
Published on Monday, January 12, 2026
Abstract
The international conference “Women in War in France, Britain, and Ireland in the early 20th Century” aims to question and expand our understanding of what it means to be a “woman in war.” Through the experiences of women in France, Britain, and Ireland, this conference will explore the multiple forms of women’s engagement and the obstacles they faced in securing recognition and a legitimate place in the collective memory of their nations.
Announcement
Programme
Jeudi 5 mars 2026 / Thursday, march 5 2026
9h00. Accueil et découverte de l’exposition « Femmes combattantes » / Check-in & visit of Women in War exhibition – Bibliothèque universitaire / University Library (BULCO)
9h30. Ouverture du colloque / Conference opening
- Thierry Grard, Vice-président délégué de l’ULCO
- Catherine Roche, Directrice du Pôle de Recherche HTI pour le cadrage général du colloque
9h40. Conférence inaugurale / inaugural lecture
- Claire Horton CBE, Directrice générale / Director General of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC)
10h20. Pause-café / Tea & coffee Break
10h40. Session 1. Actions internationales / International Action
Animation / Moderation: Alison Fell, University of Liverpool
- Hélène Weens (Université d’Artois, France) : Infirmières britanniques en France et choc culturel pendant la Première Guerre Mondiale : étude des mémoires de Dorothy Cator et Monica Salmond.
- María Inés Tato (CONICET, Argentina) : A Forgotten Activism: Anglo-Argentine Women’s Mobilisation in the Two World Wars
- Caitlin Galante Deangelis (University of Cambridge, USA) : To Serve My Two Homelands: French Wives of British War Graves Gardeners in the French Resistance
12h00. Pause déjeuner / Lunch
13h50. Session 2. Figures de femmes combattantes françaises et britanniques / Figures of French & British Women in War
Animation / Moderation: Marion Trevisi-Latouche, Université de Picardie Jules Verne
- Corinne M. Belliard (Université de Paris Saclay, France) : Portraits d’auxiliaires de l’armée britannique en 1939-1945 : La diversité dans l’engagement
- Tamar Ketko (Kibbutzim College of Education Tel Aviv, Israel): Ariadna and Vera: Two Stories of Resistance and Heroism in WWII
- Nadège Le Lan (Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale, France) : Silvia Monfort (1923-1991), « la guerrière »
- Sophie Hochuli (Université de Zurich, Suisse/Switerland) : Micheline Maurel (1916-2009), entre reconnaissance et effacement : du combat en Résistance à l’écriture concentrationnaire
15h40. Pause-café / Tea & coffee break
16h00. Session 3. Les femmes, l’armée et l’État / Women, the Army & the State. Animation / Modération : Catherine Minet-Letalle, ULCO
- Iole De Angelis (Ministère des Armées, France) : Les femmes pilotes entre la Première et la Seconde Guerre mondiale
- Susan R. Grayzel (Utah State University, USA): The Pregnant Body in Uniform: Exploring State Responses to Pregnancy and Women’s Military Participation in Britain
- Isabelle Thumerel (Université du Littoral Côte d’Opale, France) : Cécile Brunschvig, Suzanne Lacore, Irène Joliot-Curie, premières femmes membres d’un gouvernement français en 1936, pionnières malgré elles ?
17h20. Choeur’ULCO concert.
17h40. Fin de la journée / End of the day
17h40 – 18h40. Visite guidée de la ville fortifiée de Boulogne-sur-Mer
20h00. Dîner de Gala / Gala dinner
Vendredi 6 mars 2026 / Friday, march 6 2026
9h00. Session 4. Vie des Révolutionnaires irlandaises dans l’Etat Libre d’Irlande / The afterlives of revolutionary women in the Irish Free State
Animation / Moderation : Dónal Hassett, Maynooth University
- Mary Mcauliffe (University College Dublin, Ireland) : ’It changed the course of my life and left me drifting penniless and broken in spirit’; the afterlives of female anti-treaty militants imprisoned during the Irish civil war, 1922-1923.
- Leeann Lane (Dublin City University, Ireland) : Cork Afterlives: Single Women and the New Irish State.
- Caitríona Beaumont (London South Bank University, GB). A fury and a ’die-hard’ or an active citizen ? Claiming citizenship in the wake of the Irish revolution and civil war.
10h20. Pause-café / Tea & Coffee Break
10h40. Session 5. (In)visibilisation du combat des femmes en Irlande au début du XXe siècle / (In)visibility of women’s struggles in Ireland in the early 20th century
Animation / Moderation: Imelda Elliott, ULCO
- Aimée Dion (Université Laval, Canada) : Have you any Womenfolk Worth Defending ? Erin dans la propagande irlandaise officielle et contestataire 1914-1918
- Gerri O’Neill (Dublin City University, Ireland) : Complicit in their own anonymity ? Women and IRA Intelligence during the Irish Revolution, 1916-1923
- Aodhán Morris (University of Galway, Ireland) : (Non-)representation of women in comics and graphic novels portraying political violence in early 20th century Ireland
12h00. Pause déjeuner / Lunch
14h00. Session 6. Table-ronde : politiques mémorielles et tourisme de mémoire / Round table : remembrance politics and tourism
Animation / Moderation: Raphaël Willay, ULCO
(Traduction : Etudiants de Master LEA / Translation : Master’s Students in Applied Languages)
- Catherine Dupuy (Cheffe du Pôle Rayonnement de la Politique Mémorielle, Ministère des Armées / Head of the Memorial Policy Outreach Division, Ministry of the Armed Forces, France)
- Caroline François (Responsable de la Programmation scientifique et culturelle, ONaCVG / Head of Scientific and Cultural Programming, National Office for Veterans and Victims of War, France)
- Lynelle Howson (Historienne / Historian, Commonwealth War Graves Commission, UK)
- Tammy M. Proctor (Professeur d’Histoire émérite / Distinguished Professor of History, Utah State University, USA)
15h20. Pause-café / Tea & coffee Break
15h40. Session 7. Traces mémorielles / Memorial Traces
Animation / Moderation: Léa Sinoimeri, ULCO
- Sylvie Pomiès-Marechal (INSPE Centre de Val de Loire, France) : Trace mémorielle et lieux de mémoire matériels des femmes agents du Special Operations Executive en France
- Elizabeth Kirkland (Dawson College, Canada): From Colonial Metropole to Imperial Centre: Julia Parker Drummond, Women’s Wartime Work, and the Architecture of Imperial Care
16h40. Conclusion du colloque / Conclusion of the Symposium :
- Frabrice Guizard, Directeur de l’UR4030 HLLI
- Hélène Duffuler-Vialle, Université d’Artois, Coordonnatrice du projet / Project coordinator ANR Jeunes Chercheuses et Jeunes Chercheurs HLJPGenre (Histoire de la Loi et de la JurisPrudence au prisme du Genre / History of Law and Case Law in the lens of Gender)
17h00. Fin du colloque / End of Conference
Subjects
- History (Main category)
- Mind and language > Representation > Cultural history
- Periods > Modern > Twentieth century
- Society > Political studies > Political and social movements
- Zones and regions > Europe > France
- Society > History > Women's history
- Zones and regions > Europe > British and Irish Isles
- Society > Political studies > Wars, conflicts, violence
Places
- Campus saint Louis - Centre culturel - Université du Littoral Côte d'Opale - 21 rue Saint Louis - 62200 Boulogne-sur-Mer
Boulogne, France (62)
Event attendance modalities
Full on-site event
Date(s)
- Thursday, March 05, 2026
- Friday, March 06, 2026
Attached files
Keywords
- femme, guerre, France, Grande Bretagne, Irlande, combat, histoire contemporaine
Contact(s)
- Sophie Bracqbien
courriel : sophie [dot] bracqbien [at] univ-littoral [dot] fr
Reference Urls
Information source
- Raphaël Willay
courriel : raphael [dot] willay [at] univ-littoral [dot] fr
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« Femmes combattantes en France, Grande-Bretagne et Irlande dans la première moitié du XXe siècle », Conference, symposium, Calenda, Published on Monday, January 12, 2026, https://doi.org/10.58079/15het