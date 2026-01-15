The Juridical-Political Thought of Alfonso de Castro (1495-1558)

Annonce

Presentation

The participants in the conference will examine how Alfonso de Castro contributed to establishing the boundaries between orthodoxy and heterodoxy from the first edition of his work, published in Paris in 1534. Several of the thematic lemmata addressed in the book, particularly those of great legal and political relevance will be examined at length. The international experts on Castro's thought present at the Conference will show the evolution of Castro's treatment of different controversial issues in the different editions of "Adversus omnes haereses", rewritten several times until 1556 (two years before Castro's death). They will also analyse aspects such as the global impact of Castro's perspectives, which were highly influential in the evangelisation of the Americas.

Program

Thursday, 15th January

Facultad de Filosofía, Edificio A, Salón de Grados

9:30 Welcome and conference's presentation

Juan José García Norro (Decano, Facultad de Filosofía, UCM)

Antonio Rivera García (Director del Departamento Filosofía y Sociedad, UCM)

María José Vega (UAB)

José Luis Egío (UCM) - Co-convenors.

10:00 Session 1 Castro's perspectives on lutheranism and ecclesiastical authority

Session chair: Constanza Cavallero (Instituto de Historia Antigua, Medieval y Moderna, Universidad de Buenos Aires; Instituto Multidisciplinario de Historia y Ciencias Humanas, CONICET)

Markus Müller (Fachgruppe Katholische Theologie, Bergische Universität Wuppertal), “The shaping of Castro’s general perspective on Lutheranism”

11:00 Coffee-break

11:30 Session 2 Castro, Erasmus and Erasmism. A tense dialogue

Session chair: María José Vega (Seminario de Estudios sobre el Renacimiento, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona)

Miguel Anxo Pena (Facultad de Teología, Universidad Pontificia de Salamanca), “Encuentros y desencuentros: Alfonso de Castro y Erasmo de Róterdam respecto a la vida religiosa (lemmata Monachatus,Vvotum)”

Victoriano Pastor Julián (Asociación Bíblica Española), “Alfonso de Castro (1495-1558) y el lema Baptismus (quinta et sexta haeresis) del AOH (Amberes, 1556), entre Erasmo y los Anabaptistas”.

13:30 LUNCH

15:30 Session 3 Castro on war and power

Session chair: María Jesús Torquemada (Departamento de Derecho Romano e Historia del Derecho, Universidad Complutense de Madrid)

Ian Campbell (School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics, Queen’s University Belfast), “Alfonso de Castro and Two Traditions of Franciscan Thought on War”

María José Vega (Seminario de Estudios sobre el Renacimiento, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona), “Heresiology and heresiologists (1522–1556). Towards an edition of Alfonso de Castro's Adversus omnes haereses”

Friday, 16th January

Facultad de Filosofía, Edificio A, Salón de Grados

09:30h Session 4 Heresy, magic, idolatry

Session chair: Alejandro López Ribao (Instituto Histórico de la Provincia de Hispania de la Orden de Predicadores)

María Jesús Torquemada (Departamento de Derecho Romano e Historia del Derecho, Universidad Complutense de Madrid), “El crimen de magia en la Europa de la Reforma: acusación frente a inquisición”

Constanza Cavallero (Instituto de Historia Antigua, Medieval y Moderna, Universidad de Buenos Aires; Instituto Multidisciplinario de Historia y Ciencias Humanas, CONICET), “Witches and Demons in the Heresiological Work of Alfonso de Castro”

11:00 Coffee-break

11:45 Session 5 Heresy, Marriage and Gender perspectives

Session chair: Juan Manuel Forte (Departamento Filosofía y Sociedad, UCM)

Kimberly Lynn (Director, Honors College, Western Washington University), “Women, Gender, and the Thought of Alfonso de Castro”

José Luis Egío (Departamento Filosofía y Sociedad, UCM) “Heresies about Marriage in Adversus omnes haereses (lemmata mulier, uxor, matrimonium)”

13:30 LUNCH

15:30 Session 6 Castro, The law and biblical exegesis

Session chair: José Luis Egío (Departamento Filosofía y Sociedad, UCM)

Jacob Schmutz (Institut Supérieur de Philosophie, Université Catholique de Louvain), “Alonso de Castro and the « synagogue’s burial ». Lex in AOH”

Daniel Schwartz (Hebrew University Jerusalem) “Alfonso de Castro and Biblical Exegesis at Valladolid”

17:00 Coffee-break

17:30 17:45 Session 7 Castro's impact on evangelization. Conclusions

Session chair: António Bento (Universidade Beira Interior)

David Tavárez (Vassar College, New York), “Histories of the Future: How Alfonso de Castro Predicted Sixteenth-Century Nahua Theology in his 1543 Memorial”

20h Eend of the conference / dinner