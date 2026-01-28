Lunar Intersection

Announcement

Argument

The two most important astronomical publications bracketing Shakespeare’s life were Copernicus’s De revolutionibus orbium coelestium (1543) and Galileo’s Siderius Nuncius (1610). While the heliocentric theory seemed the most shocking discovery, the moon became nearly an equal locus for anxiety, speculation, and investigation. The English ambassador to Venice, Sir Henry Wotton, wrote about Galileo’s publication within days of its appearance, noting that ‘the Mathematical Professor at Padua’ had, among other discoveries, shown ‘that the moon is not spherical, but endued with many prominences, and, which is of all the strangest, illuminated with the solar light by reflection from the body of the earth’. For Wotton, then, it was as radical as Copernicus’s revelation: ‘he hath first overthrown all former astronomy . . . and next all astrology’. But even before Galileo’s publication, early modern writers puzzled over its nature. The moon enabled the measurement of time (‘The moon is down. I have not heard the clock’) and ruled the tides; it represented madness and the imagination (‘the lunatic, the lover, and the poet’), chastity and eroticism (‘The moon of Rome, chaste as the icicle’), and catastrophe (‘Alack, our terrene moon is now eclipsed’), among many conceptions. It was personified in multiple ways (‘Dictynna . . . A title to Phoebe, to Luna, to the moon’), perhaps more than the sun; always gendered female, the moon was both inferior to the sun but in many ways more mysterious, more present in earthly manifestations. Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is only the most obvious of many dramatic representations of the moon’s power.

We invite articles on representations, invocations, and speculations on lunar topics, from early modern imaginings and scientific investigations to contemporary deployments in performance, gender theory, queer theory and and eco-theory.

Suggested topics and questions:

visual representations of the moon

Shakespeare and Lyly’s Endymion and The Woman in the Moone

the cultural circulation of Galileo’s Siderius Nuncius

the aftermath of Galileo’s discoveries, for example in Ben Jonson’s News from the New World Discovered in the Moon (1620) and John Wilkins’ The Discovery of a World in the Moone (1638), to the very different example of Aphra Behn’s The Emperor of the Moon (1687)

the moon and the cult of Elizabeth, from Raleigh’s ‘The Ocean to Cynthia’ and the entertainments at Kenilworth and Elvetham, George Chapman’s Hymnus in Cynthiam’, the iconology of royal portraits

the moon’s long association with madness

the moon’s long association with diseases in medical discourse

the Man in the Moon: the supposed derivation from the Bible, links to Judas or Cain, and folkloric associations

voyages to the moon/the moon as utopian world, from Lucian’s ‘A True Story’ (published in English in 1634), Kepler’s Somnium, seu Opus Posthumum de Astronomia Lunari (1634), and Francis Godwin’s The Man in the Moone: Or A Discourse of a Voyage thither (1638), to Cyrano de Bergerac’s The Comical History of the States and Empires of the World of the Moon (1659).

Submission guidelines

Articles (between 5,000 and 7,000 words), together with an abstract in English and French (max. 150 words), 5 or 6 keywords and a brief biography of the author (approx. 100 words), should be sent before late December 2026 to

William C. Carroll (Boston University, United States) & Pascale Drouet (University of Poitiers / CESCM UMR 7302)

pascale.drouet@univ-poitiers.fr

carrollwc@gmail.com

Please follow the style sheet: Stylesheet

Evaluation

Anonymised proposals will be subject to double-blind peer review.