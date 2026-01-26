Journée d'étudeÉpoque moderne
Court Society, Public Sphere and Political Life before the French Revolution
Results of the ERC Project Pamphlets and Patrons
Publié le lundi 26 janvier 2026
Résumé
Cette journée d’étude hybride permettra à l’équipe de recherche PaPa (Université de Trèves) de présenter les résultats et les conclusions du projet ERC « Pamphlets and Patrons: how courtiers shaped the public sphere in Ancien Régime France ».
Annonce
Présentation des résultats du projet ERC « Pamphlets and Patrons » (PaPa)
Présentation
Commencé en 2021, ce projet se terminera au printemps 2026 et donnera lieu à de nombreuses publications dont le contenu sera présenté lors de cet événement qui offrira plusieurs temps de discussion avec le public.
Si les présentations se feront en anglais, les questions et les échanges en français seront bien entendu possibles et mêmes bienvenus.
Merci d'écrire à Simon Dagenais (dagenais@uni-trier.de) pour obtenir le lien zoom si vous souhaitez suivre le workshop à distance.
Programme
- 14:00–14:10 Introduction: Pamphlets and Patrons: Aims and Stakes of a Pluriannual Research Project (Damien Tricoire)
- 14:10–14:20 Upcoming Monograph: Building the City of God. Rigorist-Augustinian Networks in Early Modern Languedoc (Nele Dentinger)
- 14:20–14:30 Upcoming Monograph: A French Oligarch: The Political Career of the Prince of Conti (1717–1776) (Simon Dagenais)
- 14:30–14:50 Upcoming Monograph:The Old Regime and the Revolution: A New Vision of the Political Origins of the French Revolution (Benoît Carré and Damien Tricoire)
- 14:50–15:10 Discussion
15:10–15:20 Break
- 15:20–15:30 Upcoming Monograph: Monsieur de Voltaire: Court Society and the Making of the French Enlightenment (Damien Tricoire)
- 15:30–15:40 Upcoming Special Issue of French History: The Court and the Politics of Print (Benoît Carré and Damien Tricoire)
- 15:40–15:50 Upcoming Special Issue of the Bulletin du Centre de Recherche du Château de Versailles (CRCV):The House of France: A Socio-Political Object to Reconsider the End of the French Monarchy (Benoît Carré)
- 15:50–16:20 Discussion
16:20–16:40 Break
- 16:40–16:50 Database: Power and the Public Sphere: A New Tool to Explore the Cultural History of Eighteenth-Century France (Benoît Carré and Simon Dagenais)
- 16:50–17:00
Article: Who Has Written the “Histoire des Deux Indes”? Questioning Diderot’s Authorship (Antonina Martynenko and Damien Tricoire)
- 17:00–17:10 DFG Project Proposal: A New Light on Patriot Writers and Anonymous Pamphlets before the French Revolution: The STAR DFG Project (Benoît Carré, Antonina Martynenko and Damien Tricoire)
- 17:10–17:20 DFG Project Proposal:The Insinuations du Châtelet as a Gateway to Analyzing Early Modern Society (Simon Dagenais and Damien Tricoire)
- 17:20–17:35 Conclusion: The Historiographical Impact of the Pamphlets and Patrons Project (Damien Tricoire)
- 17:35–18:00 General Discussion
Dates
- vendredi 06 mars 2026
Mots-clés
- France, XVIIIe siècle, Révolution française, Lumières, Cour, espace public, patronage, pamphlet, politique, stylométrie
