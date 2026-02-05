Surviving in and Through Arab World Art and Literature

Annonce

Argument

This volume explores the concept of survivance in contemporary Arab art and literature, focusing on how artistic and literary practices embody, sustain, and transmit memory, emotion, and affective experience. Survivance is approached here not merely as biological or material survival, but as the ongoing persistence, transformation, and circulation of cultural, emotional, and collective traces across generations—through practices that engage bodies, perception, and affective registers. Bloomsbury Publishing (London) has expressed a firm interest in publishing this volume.

In Arab literature and art, survivance is evident in the ways in which works structure affective fields. Through fragmented narratives, disrupted temporality, minimal gestures, repetitive actions and ephemeral or unstable images, artists and writers give form to modes of being that sustain memory, presence and relational attention. The body functions as an affective archive, recording and transmitting experiences, micro-intensities, and emotional traces that would otherwise remain unspoken. Works do not merely represent survival; they produce it by creating affective and perceptual spaces in which memory, emotion and attention converge to form lasting cultural and subjective continuities.

This study explores how affective regimes — from suspension and attunement to hyperactivity and micro-gestures of care and attention — operate as instruments of survivance, enabling the transmission of histories, forms of knowledge and aesthetic energies that resist erasure. By foregrounding emotion and embodied experience, this book sheds light on how Arab literary and artistic practices cultivate relational networks, ethical attention, and collective memory. These practices transform fleeting or fragile experiences into lasting modes of presence and connection. Through three main themes— the body as an affective archive, the aesthetic dynamics of emotional intensity and the affective practices of repair and solidarity — this volume investigates how contemporary Arab art and literature produce, circulate and sustain survivance. It shows how creative practices can reshape affective landscapes, recombine memory and generate ethical and aesthetic forms of continuance in the Arab world.

For this edited collection, potential topics under the three main themes might be (but not limited to) :

The body as an affective archive: exploring how the body embodies and stores profound emotional experiences, extending beyond conventional depictions of war or physical injury to include subtler forms of emotional and sensory memory.

The body as a site of inscriptions for the invisible and unspoken : considering bodies—whether depicted, imagined, highlighted, absent, filmed, written about, performed on stage, distorted, fragmented, or erased—as central loci for registering experiences that resist representation or articulation.

The body as a medium for activating and transmitting memory: examining how corporeal practices, gestures, and performances serve to evoke, sustain, and circulate individual and collective memory across generations.

Testimonial, cathartic, and transgenerational functions of Arab narratives: investigating how literature, art, and performance operate as mechanisms for emotional transmission, ethical engagement, and cultural survivance, enabling affective legacies to persist beyond immediate contexts.&

Affective practices of repair, solidarity, and care: analyzing works that mobilize gestures of care, repair, and relational engagement, and that construct ethical and affective networks. Contributions may interrogate the challenges of testimony, intergenerational transmission, and the potential risks of aestheticizing suffering.

Temporalities of survivance and affect

Examining how Arab art and literature articulate non-linear, suspended, or fragmented temporalities of survival, where past, present, and future intersect through affect, repetition, haunting, and anticipation. This axis explores how emotional persistence reshapes historical time and challenges teleological narratives of loss, rupture, or recovery.

Materiality, traces, and the afterlives of violence

Analyzing how objects, landscapes, ruins, domestic spaces, and everyday materials function as affective carriers of memory and survivance. Contributions may explore how non-human entities—archives, debris, fabrics, sounds, or built environments—store, transmit, and transform emotional and collective histories alongside or beyond the human body.

Submission guidelines

Please send your 350-word proposal and a 150-word bio to the editors of the volume, at the latest by Thursday 2 April 2026. Acceptances will be sent out in May 2026. Final chapters will be expected to be around 5,000 words in length (including notes and bibliography), in British English, and referenced in Harvard referencing style. Final draft chapters will be due on Wednesday 2 December 2026. Feel free to direct any enquiries or questions to: aboufakheralma@gmail.com and maya.ben-ayed@univ-paris1.fr

Editors

Alma Abou Fakher (Research Fellow, DEAMM, IFPO)

Maya Ben Ayed (Research Fellow, CHS)

Note on Intellectual Authorship

Le texte, la problématique et les axes de cet appel ont fait l’objet d’un dépôt d’antériorité. Ils constituent une élaboration scientifique originale propre à ses responsables. Toute reprise, adaptation ou mobilisation substantielle de ce cadre conceptuel est invitée à en mentionner l’origine, conformément aux usages académiques en matière de citation et de reconnaissance de l’auteur