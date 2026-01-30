Announcement

Faculté des Lettres et des Sciences Humaines-Dhar El Mahraz, Université Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah, Fès, MarocEn collaboration avec le Laboratoire de Sociologie et de Psychologie à l’USMBA, Fès, Maroc, l’Université de Rouen-Normandie, France organisent 5ᵉ Édition du Colloque International Sous le thème : Vulnérabilité dans la parentalité : handicap, processus et prévention Regards interdisciplinaires, les 9 et 10 avril 2026

Dhar Elmhraz Faculty of Arts and Human Sciences,Sidi Mohamed ben Abdellah University Morocco In collaboration with: The Laboratory of Sociology and Psychology at USMBA, Fez, Morocco, University of Rouen-Normandie, France Organize The 5th Edition of the International Conference under the theme: Vulnerability in Parenthood: Disability, Processes, and Prevention Interdisciplinary PerspectivesApril 9–10, 2026

Argument

The fifth edition of this international conference continues an established scientific and clinical tradition dedicated to exploring vulnerabilities in their various forms. Following previous editions that addressed sexuality and intimate relationships in disability, art in the service of disability, and mental health and new technologies, this 5th edition expands the discussion to a fundamental societal issue: parenthood in contexts of vulnerability.

This conference aims to examine the processes, challenges, and resources involved in parenting when it is influenced by disability—whether that of a parent or a child—and by other forms of psychosocial vulnerability. By mobilizing an interdisciplinary and international perspective, it seeks to create a space for dialogue between research, clinical practice, and field experience.

Thematic Axes

Intersubjective Experiences and Family Trajectories: Lived experience of the process of parenthood in contexts of disability, trauma, illness, addiction, separation/divorce, single parenthood, parental pathologies, migration, adoption, or challenges posed by digital technology. Conjugal, sibling, and intergenerational dynamics. Professional Practices and Innovative Systems: Modalities of adapted support and therapies (home-based support, discussion groups, family mediation, guidance on digital usage, addiction prevention programs, psychotherapies), network collaboration and partnerships. Normative Frameworks, Rights, and Public Policies: Analysis of legislation (disability, family, child protection, immigration), social representations, and ethical issues in supporting and protecting vulnerable families. Research and Methodologies: Empirical studies, intervention evaluations, participatory and inclusive approaches, cross-disciplinary perspectives from the humanities and social sciences on vulnerable parenthood. International and Intercultural Perspectives: Comparison of support models, adaptation of practices, role of associations, communities, and informal support networks..

Participation Formats

Oral Presentations

Scientific Posters

Practice Exchange Workshops

Testimonials (spaces dedicated to experiences of professionals, associations, institutions)

Submission Guidelines

Proposals (abstract of 300–500 words, excluding references) must include:

Names, affiliations, and contact information of authors

Title

Relevant thematic axis(es)

Theoretical framework and methodology

Main results

A brief bibliography

Publication

A scientific publication of selected contributions (proceedings or special journal issue) is planned following the conference.

Important Dates

Abstract Submission Deadline: March 1, 2026

Notification of Acceptance: March 15, 2026

Conference Dates: April 9–10, 2026

Conference Languages

Arabic, French, English, Italian.

Please send your proposals to: colloqueinternationaldefes@gmail.com

Conference Coordinators

Prof. Abdelaaziz Allioui: abdelazizallioui20@gmail.com

Prof. Didier Drieu: didier.drieu@univ-rouen.fr