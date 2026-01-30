Call for papersAfrica
Vulnerability in Parenthood: Disability, Processes, and Prevention
Vulnérabilité dans la parentalité : handicap, processus et prévention
الهشاشة في الممارسة الوالدية: المسارات، والإعاقة، والوقاية
Interdisciplinary Perspectives
Regards interdisciplinaires
Published on Friday, January 30, 2026
Abstract
The fifth edition of this international conference continues an established scientific and clinical tradition dedicated to exploring vulnerabilities in their various forms. Following previous editions that addressed sexuality and intimate relationships in disability, art in the service of disability, and mental health and new technologies, this 5th edition expands the discussion to a fundamental societal issue: parenthood in contexts of vulnerability.
Announcement
Dhar Elmhraz Faculty of Arts and Human Sciences,Sidi Mohamed ben Abdellah University Morocco In collaboration with: The Laboratory of Sociology and Psychology at USMBA, Fez, Morocco, University of Rouen-Normandie, France Organize The 5th Edition of the International Conference under the theme: Vulnerability in Parenthood: Disability, Processes, and Prevention Interdisciplinary PerspectivesApril 9–10, 2026
Argument
The fifth edition of this international conference continues an established scientific and clinical tradition dedicated to exploring vulnerabilities in their various forms. Following previous editions that addressed sexuality and intimate relationships in disability, art in the service of disability, and mental health and new technologies, this 5th edition expands the discussion to a fundamental societal issue: parenthood in contexts of vulnerability.
This conference aims to examine the processes, challenges, and resources involved in parenting when it is influenced by disability—whether that of a parent or a child—and by other forms of psychosocial vulnerability. By mobilizing an interdisciplinary and international perspective, it seeks to create a space for dialogue between research, clinical practice, and field experience.
Thematic Axes
- Intersubjective Experiences and Family Trajectories: Lived experience of the process of parenthood in contexts of disability, trauma, illness, addiction, separation/divorce, single parenthood, parental pathologies, migration, adoption, or challenges posed by digital technology. Conjugal, sibling, and intergenerational dynamics.
- Professional Practices and Innovative Systems: Modalities of adapted support and therapies (home-based support, discussion groups, family mediation, guidance on digital usage, addiction prevention programs, psychotherapies), network collaboration and partnerships.
- Normative Frameworks, Rights, and Public Policies: Analysis of legislation (disability, family, child protection, immigration), social representations, and ethical issues in supporting and protecting vulnerable families.
- Research and Methodologies: Empirical studies, intervention evaluations, participatory and inclusive approaches, cross-disciplinary perspectives from the humanities and social sciences on vulnerable parenthood.
- International and Intercultural Perspectives: Comparison of support models, adaptation of practices, role of associations, communities, and informal support networks..
Participation Formats
- Oral Presentations
- Scientific Posters
- Practice Exchange Workshops
- Testimonials (spaces dedicated to experiences of professionals, associations, institutions)
Submission Guidelines
Proposals (abstract of 300–500 words, excluding references) must include:
- Names, affiliations, and contact information of authors
- Title
- Relevant thematic axis(es)
- Theoretical framework and methodology
- Main results
- A brief bibliography
Publication
A scientific publication of selected contributions (proceedings or special journal issue) is planned following the conference.
Important Dates
- Abstract Submission Deadline: March 1, 2026
- Notification of Acceptance: March 15, 2026
- Conference Dates: April 9–10, 2026
Conference Languages
Arabic, French, English, Italian.
Please send your proposals to: colloqueinternationaldefes@gmail.com
Conference Coordinators
Prof. Abdelaaziz Allioui: abdelazizallioui20@gmail.com
Prof. Didier Drieu: didier.drieu@univ-rouen.fr
Subjects
- Africa (Main category)
- Zones and regions > Africa > North Africa
- Mind and language > Psyche > Psychology
- Mind and language > Education > Educational sciences
- Zones and regions > Europe > France
- Society > Sociology > Sociology of health
- Mind and language > Epistemology and methodology > Methods of processing and representation
- Mind and language > Epistemology and methodology > Digital humanities
Places
- Dhar El Mehraz B.P 50
Fes, Kingdom of Morocco (30000)
Event attendance modalities
Hybrid event (on site and online)
Date(s)
- Sunday, March 01, 2026
Attached files
Keywords
- vulnerability, parenthood, disability, processes, health
Contact(s)
- abdelaaziz Allioui
courriel : abdelaazizallioui20 [at] gmail [dot] com
- Drieu Didier
courriel : didier [dot] drieu [at] univ-rouen [dot] fr
Reference Urls
Information source
- abdelaaziz Allioui
courriel : abdelaazizallioui20 [at] gmail [dot] com
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« Vulnerability in Parenthood: Disability, Processes, and Prevention », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Friday, January 30, 2026, https://calenda.org/1352690