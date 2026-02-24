Senecta ista iuuenilis est, senecta ista uiridis est

Announcement

Univers sociaux et culturels de la jeunesse et de la vieillesse : comment la jeunesse et la vieillesse sont-elles définies et valorisées dans les univers sociaux païens et chrétiens ? Quels rapports entretiennent jeunes et moins jeunes (rituels de passage et transmission symbolique ; pratiques éducatives et pédagogiques ; formes d’autorité et de contestation ; relations affectives et sexuelles ; tensions entre amour et haine ; enjeux de patrimoine matériel et immatériel ; dynamiques familiales et extra-familiale…) ? Comment les cadres législatifs définissent-ils et hiérarchisent-ils les droits et devoirs des individus en fonction de leur âge ?

C’est dans cet esprit que les doctorant·es des services de Langues et littératures grecque et latine de l’Université de Liège ont le plaisir de vous convier à leurs premières journées de rencontres doctorales, les 22 et 23 octobre 2026, ouvertes aux (jeunes) chercheur·euses et doctorant·es désireux·ses d’échanger autour de la réception, de la représentation ou des interactions entre jeunesse et vieillesse dans les sources grecques et latines.

Dès lors, une série d’interrogations s’impose, touchant au premier chef celles et ceux qui nous ont précédés : qu’est-ce qu’« être jeune » ou « être vieux » dans les sources de langues grecque et latine ? Ces catégories reposent-elles sur des critères biologiques ou sur des marqueurs sociaux ? Si elles sont opérantes, le sont-elles uniquement pour les mâles citoyens – excluant de fait leurs mères, sœurs, épouses, filles et esclaves ? Interroger les groupes d’âge, c’est alors interroger la manière dont les Anciens pensaient l’ordre social, la hiérarchie des corps et des voix. Partant de là, on peut se demander quelles dissonances et quelles résonnances le monde médiéval entretiendra avec un héritage antique : que conserve‑t‑il, que déplace‑t‑il, que réinvente‑t‑il ?

Argument

At a time when debates are intensifying on the reversal of the age curve in Europe and, more broadly, in the Western world, the notions of “youth” and “old age”, considered as social categories, strongly resurface. However, these categories—for which consensual definitions may be lacking—are far from neutral. They are at the heart of major debates :

Work organisation : raising the retirement age ; speeding up the entry of younger people into a labour market that is increasingly under pressure.

Breakdown of solidarity : digital gap that isolates the elderly ; poor handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dynamics of migration, finally, instrumentalised through racist and conspiracy rhetoric around the so-called “Great Replacement” : a Europe described as incapable of perpetuating its “civilisation” because of its aging, and as allegedly threatened by Africa’s abundant youth.

An expression has flourished and now occupies a predominant place in public discourse : clash of generations. Behind this rhetoric, one question remains : are we talking about age groups or are we talking about power ?

Citing Plato’s Laws, Moses Finley (“Les personnes âgées dans l’Antiquité Classique”, Communications 37, 1983, p. 36) recalls this striking formula that resonates with astonishing acuity in the face of the issues we are grappling with today : “‘One of the best of your laws’, the old Athenian declares to the old Spartan in Plato’s last work (Laws, 643 D), ‘is the absolute prohibition upon every young man to inquire whether any of the laws are good or not.’”

This evokes a series of questions, first and foremost about those who preceded us : what does “being young” or “being old” mean in Greek and Latin sources ? Are these categories based on biological criteria or social markers ? If they are operative, are they only for male citizens—de facto excluding their mothers, sisters, wives, daughters and slaves ? Questioning age groups then means questioning the way in which the Ancients thought about social order, hierarchy of bodies and voices. From this starting point, we might ask what kinds of continuities and ruptures the medieval world developed in relation to its ancient heritage : what was preserved, what was altered, what was reinvented ?

There are multiple possibilities to explore youth and old age, as the subjects lend themselves to varied approaches. We therefore wish to offer a series of crossed perspectives shedding light on these questions, both in regard to the eras and societies studied, the sources used or the chosen methods. This reflection may extend broadly : Classicists and Medievalists, whether they are philologists, historians or linguists, are therefore invited to contribute with a 20-minute communication (+ 10 minutes of questions and answers) in French or English.

Thus, the doctoral students from the Greek-Latin Languages and Literatures services of the University of Liège are pleased to invite you to their first doctoral seminar, on October 22nd and 23rd 2026, open to early career researchers and doctoral students eager to exchange about reception, representation, or interactions between youth and old age in Greek and Latin sources.

Augustine, Enarrationes in Psalmos 91.11 (CCSL 39).

On this occasion, we invite you to submit your contributions which may integrate the following (non-mandatory) orientations :

The expressions of youth and old age : What are the specific associated lexical fields ? What strategies are used to describe the different ages indirectly ? How do their representations highlight thematic and stylistic characteristics of certain authors, works or literary genres ?

Being (more or less) young in written sources : How do literary representations of youth and old age contribute to building cultural topoi ? In what way do animal, mythological or scriptural figures contribute to constructing a particular image of “age” ? How do the sources depict relationships between young and old (conflict ; solidarity ; hierarchy ; age gap in marriage) ? How does the treatment of age differ according to literary genres (epigrams and epitaphs ; treatises ; consolatory genre…) ? How is the opposition between idealisation of youth and moralising discourses on old age dealt with ?

Social and cultural sphere of youth and old age : How are youth and old age defined and valued in pagan and Christian social spheres ? What relationships do the young and less young cultivate (rites of passage and transmission of knowledge ; educational and pedagogical practices ; forms of authority and contestation ; affective and sexual relationships ; tensions between love and hatred ; inheritance of (in)tangible capital ; family and extra-familial dynamics…) ? How does the law define and prioritise individuals’ rights and duties on the basis of their age ?

Submission guidelines

To participate in these two days, we ask you to send us a title, an abstract (maximum 500 words) in French or English, as well as your affiliation before April 30th 2026 at the following address : mahubert@uliege.be. Please make sure to include “[Senecta]” in the subject line of your email.

We will inform you of your participation no later than June 30th, 2026.

The Organising Committee

Prof. Pierre Assenmaker (UNamur, Professor – pierre.assenmaker@unamur.be)

Prof. Dominique Longrée (ULiège-UCLouvain, Full Professor – dominique.longree@uliege.be)

Prof. Nicolas Meunier (UCLouvain, Professor – nicolas.meunier@uclouvain.be)

Marc-Antoine Hubert (ULiège, PhD Candidate – mahubert@uliege.be)

Arianna Rosa (ULiège, Research Fellow FRS-F.N.R.S. – arianna.rosa@uliege.be)

Hugo Simons (ULiège, Academic Assistant – hugo.simons@uliege.be)

Valérie Thon (ULiège-Paris Cité University, Research Fellow FRS-F.N.R.S. – valerie.thon@uliege.be)

The Scientific Committee

Dr. Sarah Fascione (ULiège, Lecturer – sara.fascione@uliege.be)

Prof. Bruno Rochette (ULiège, Full Professor – bruno.rochette@uliege.be)

Dr. Koen Vanhaegendoren (ULiège, Lecturer – koen.vanhaegendoren@uliege.be)

