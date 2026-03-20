Book Transfers

Announcement

Profitant de l’essor continu de la recherche de provenance et de travaux initiés dans les années 1990, ces journées d’études entendent réaliser un point d’étape sur la connaissance de ces fonds dans le but également d’en améliorer l’accessibilité pour la recherche et la consultation publique. Inversant la perspective historiographique, souvent centrée sur le sort des collections prises en France et transférées sur les territoires des puissances germaniques et soviétiques, ces journées sont dédiées aux documents actuellement présents dans les bibliothèques françaises. Elles visent à contextualiser et à retracer le parcours souvent chaotique de ces collections en soulignant les apports pour la recherche mais aussi les défis à relever. Un aperçu des actions menées à l’étranger permettra de mesurer le degré d’avancement des mesures prises en France pour documenter et traiter ces fonds. Offrant une large place aux enquêtes historiques et aux réflexions historiographiques associées, ces journées aborderont également les questions d’indexation et de catalogage ainsi que le signalement de ces collections par les institutions qui en sont dépositaires.

2027, June 02-03

Argument

Hardly a month goes by without the discovery, in the collections of French documentary or archival institutions, of documents from foreign collections of uncertain origin. These documents, arrived in the institutions during the Occupation or after the Liberation, bear traces of transfers that took place between the 1930s and 1950s throughout Europe. Mixed in with propaganda writings produced at the time by the Occupation authorities, these books have not always been the subject of thorough or successful investigation into the circumstances and reasons for their transfers.

Taking advantage of the ongoing development of provenance research as well as of studies initiated in the 1990s, this two-day conference aims at taking stock of the information available on these collections with a view to improving their accessibility for research and public consultation. Reversing the historiographical perspective, which often focuses on the fate of collections taken from France and transferred to German and Soviet territories, this conference is dedicated to documents currently held in French libraries. The idea will be to contextualise and retrace the often chaotic itineraries of these collections, pointing out how this can contribute to research but also what challenges remain to be addressed. An overview of the initiatives undertaken abroad will provide a basis for comparison with the measures taken in France to document and to process these collections. With a strong focus on historical investigations and related historiographical reflections, this conference will also address issues relating to indexing and cataloguing these collections by the institutions that hold them.

Possible topics for contributions include:

German Libraries in France in the 1930s and 1940s

The library of the Centre d'Études de Politique Étrangère (Centre for Foreign Policy Studies) and other institutions in France that came under German influence during the Occupation

Collections from France sent to territories under German control during the Occupation and returned to France after the Liberation: Masonic libraries, Hebrew libraries, military libraries, diplomatic archives, etc.

Collections from Central European territories in French documentary collections

French documentary missions in Germany and Austria, and French seizing requests in the post-war period (‘reverse seizures’)

Marks of provenance and the reconstruction of the routes taken by the documents

The documentary processing of collections returned to their country or even their institution of origin

Law and practice of restitution

Submission of proposals

Proposals for papers, in French or English, including a short CV (maximum 1 page) and a 300-word abstract, should be submitted by 1 September 2026 to: pauline.belveze@lacontemporaine.fr.

The scientific committee will respond by 1 November 2026 at the latest.

The proceedings of the conference are expected to be published.

Organising committee

Anne Quinchon-Caudal (Université Paris Dauphine - PSL)

Pauline Belvèze (La Contemporaine)

Scientific committee