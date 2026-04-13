Announcement

Cette activité s’inscrit dans le cadre d’un travail d’investigation lancé en 2025 par PoliCEMIES et le D2iA, deux laboratoires de recherche en sciences humaines et sociales de La Rochelle Université associés au Master Langues, Cultures et Affaires internationales. Cette formation est structurée en deux parcours : Amériques et Asie-Pacifique. Ce colloque fait suite à une journée thématique intitulée "La K-Pop et la Hallyu : Soft power, impact culturel et engagement social" qui s’est tenue le vendredi 14 novembre 2025.

Il s’agit d’analyser comment la Hallyu, portée par des produits culturels tels que la K-pop, les K-dramas ou le cinéma, ne se contente pas de représenter la société sud-coréenne, mais participe à la formation et à la circulation d’imaginaires médiatisés et affectivement investis, qui produisent des effets concrets sur les pratiques sociales et les espaces urbains, tout en s’inscrivant dans des logiques de production, d’appropriation et de réinterprétation propres aux contextes locaux. En plaçant au cœur de la réflexion la question du soft power et des circulations culturelles, ce colloque vise à éclairer les enjeux géopolitiques, économiques et identitaires liés à l’essor de la culture sud-coréenne hors des cadres occidentaux.

October 7— 8, 2026 La Rochelle University (France)

Colloquium Overview

Over the past several decades, Hallyu—or the “Korean Wave”—has emerged as a major cultural phenomenon, reshaping the global circulation and reception of cultural products. This colloquium examines the circulation and reception of South Korean cultural industries in countries of the Global South, with a particular focus on South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

It further investigates how Hallyu, driven by cultural products such as K-pop, Kdramas, and cinema, not only depicts South Korean society but also contributes to the diffusion and reception of mediated and affectively invested imaginaries. These imaginaries, in turn, produce tangible effects on social practices and urban spaces, while remaining embedded in local processes of production, appropriation, and reinterpretation. By placing soft power and cultural circulation at the center of discussion, the conference aims to explore the geopolitical, economic, and identity-related dynamics associated with the global expansion of South Korean popular culture beyond Western contexts.

We invite contributions from scholars working in fields such as cultural studies, sociology, anthropology, media studies, film studies, musicology, political science, and international relations.

Research Themes

Axis 1 — Hallyu and Soft Power: An Alternative to Western Cultural Models?

Objectives

Map the strategies used to disseminate Hallyu in countries of the Global South, identifying key actors (states, companies, media organizations) and instruments (public policies, partnerships, digital platforms).

Analyze how Hallyu positions itself as a potential alternative to dominant Western cultural models, particularly in South and Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Examine local receptions and appropriations of Hallyu, highlighting dynamics of resistance, adaptation, and hybridization among Global South audiences.

Expected Contributions

A deeper understanding of the geopolitical and economic logics underlying South Korea’s cultural exports and their implications for global cultural balances.

Identification of innovative models of cultural soft power that could inspire Global South countries in promoting their own cultural industries.

Comparative insights into cultural policies and dissemination strategies between South Korea and emerging cultural powers.

An analysis of the digital dimension of Hallyu’s global dissemination, particularly the role of the internet and social media platforms.

Axis 2 — South Korean Cultural Industries as Laboratories of Cultural Hybridization

Objectives

Analyze the creative processes and forms of hybridization within South Korean cultural industries (music, cinema, series, audiovisual formats, etc.), particularly the integration of aesthetic, narrative, and performative elements from diverse cultural contexts.

Examine how K-pop’s creative processes and distinctive hybrid forms integrate musical, choreographic, and visual influences from diverse cultural traditions.

Assess the role of transnational collaborations (artists, producers, platforms, local teams) in the co-construction of cultural products circulating between the local and the global.

Examine the dynamics of appropriation, reinterpretation, and relocalization of South Korean cultural forms in different geographical contexts.

Investigate the ethical and political debates related to hybridization and cultural circulations (appropriation, power asymmetries, soft power, coproduction).

Expected Contributions

Insights into the mechanisms of cultural hybridization within South Korean cultural industries and their role in reconfiguring the boundaries between local, regional, and global.

Identification of forms of co-production and local appropriation of South Korean formats and aesthetics in different cultural spaces.

Axis 3 — Hallyu and Youth in the Global South: Consumption, Identification, and Creation

Objectives

Document consumption patterns and fan practices among young audiences in South and Southeast Asia and Latin America, identifying regional specificities.

Examine the influence of Hallyu on local artistic productions (music, dance, fashion, etc.) and youth cultural movements.

Analyze processes of identification and creative expression inspired by Korean culture and their impact on local social and cultural dynamics.

Explore shared dynamics of cultural consumption, identification, and creative production among youth in the Global South.

Expected Contributions

A mapping of emerging cultural practices among young people in the Global South influenced by Hallyu.

Insights into new spaces of creativity and sociability and their role in reinforcing local identities.

Perspectives on the role of Hallyu in shaping new generations of artists and cultural consumers in the Global South.

Axis 4: The Hallyu Wave as a Tool for Political Expression and Mobilization in the Global South

Objectives

Map the diverse forms of political mobilization inspired by the Hallyu wave in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, with a focus on local strategies and transnational dynamics at play.

Analyze the social engagement practices of K-pop fan communities outside South Korea, particularly their role in constructing counternarratives and fostering new forms of activism.

Investigate why South Korean popular culture serves as an alternative resource for youth in the Global South, especially in contexts marked by crises of political representation and identity formation.

Assess how Hallyu, as a globalized cultural phenomenon, offers frameworks for understanding and action that challenge traditional hierarchies (both local and global) and redefine power relations.

Expected Contributions

Inventory of strategies and practices employed (public space occupation, digital tool use, creation of alternative content), with special attention to viral dynamics and social media campaigns.

Analysis of the claims and themes advanced by individuals and communities drawing on South Korean popular culture to structure collective action (human rights, access to public services, social justice, gender identity, etc.).

Identification of specific K-pop elements (aesthetics, music, fan practices, narratives, memes) that are repurposed in local contexts of mobilization, contestation or dissent.

Study of fandoms as political actors, examining their organization, modes of action, and capacity to influence public debates.

About the Event

This activity is part of an investigative project launched in 2025 by PoliCEMIES and D2iA, two research laboratories in human and social sciences at La Rochelle Université (Nouvelle Aquitaine, France), in collaboration with the Master’s program in Languages, Cultures, and International Affairs. This program is structured into two tracks: Americas and Asia-Pacific. It follows a thematic study day entitled “K-Pop and Hallyu: Soft Power, Cultural Impact, and Social Engagement”, held on November 14.

The October 2026 colloquium will take place as part of the annual festival of the King Sejong Institute of La Rochelle, a public event featuring exhibitions, workshops, performances (including K-pop performances), film screenings, lectures, concerts, competitions, and culinary events. This setting will create opportunities to connect academic research with a broader cultural program.

Submission Guidelines

Proposals must be submitted by June 15, 2026 (Notification of acceptance: June 29, 2026)

Submissions should be sent to: colloquehayllu@gmail.com

Proposals should be written in English or French and submitted in .doc or .docx format. They must include:

The title of the paper and the relevant research axis

An abstract (maximum 300 words)

A short biographical note

Practical Information

The colloquium will take place on site at La Rochelle University (La Rochelle, France).

Presentations are expected primarily in person.

Papers may be presented in English or French.

No registration fee will be charged. Partial travel and accommodation support may be available, particularly for PhD candidates and earlycareer researchers.

Calendar

Proposal submission deadline June 15, 2026

Responses June 29, 2026

Colloquium October 7 and 8, 2026

Organizing Committee

Sebastian Urioste (La Rochelle University)

Sora Hong (La Rochelle University)

Scientific Committee