Bourses Fondation Martine Aublet - niveau master

Announcement

Presentation

Since 2011, the Fondation Martine Aublet– Acting for Education, under the aegis of the Fondation de France, has partnered with the Department of Research and Education of the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac to support the new generation of researchers working in extra European fields through the funding of fieldwork grants at master’s and doctoral levels.

The following disciplines are concerned : anthropology, archaeology, ethnolinguistics, ethnomusicology, history, art history, and sociology. Research in other disciplinary fields may be accepted only if a strong dialogue with the above-mentioned disciplines is maintained. Research methodologies may include ethnographic or ethnolinguistic fieldworks, archival research and documentation works (including collections), or archaeological excavations.

Applicants must be enrolled in a French university or in a French speaking course abroad. There is no nationality requirement.

The Fondation is offering master fellowships (2,000 €) to students wishing to carry out fieldwork research outside Europe during their master’s degree.

Application procedures

Master-level grant applications must be completed via an online form available on the “démarche numérique” platform using the following address : https://demarche.numerique.gouv.fr/commencer/bourse-master-fma-mqb

Applications must include a mandatory letter of recommendation from the dissertation supervisor confirming enrollment in a master’s program.

To be considered, applications must be fully submitted by Friday, May 22th 2026, at 11 :59 p.m. (Paris time).

PhD-level grant applications must be completed via an online form available on the “démarche numérique” platform using the following address :

https://demarche.numerique.gouv.fr/commencer/bourse-doctorale-fma-mqb

Applications must include a mandatory letter of recommendation from the thesis supervisor and, optionally, a second recommendation from another research worker. Proof of enrollment in a doctoral program for the academic year 2026–2027 must also be provided.

To be considered, applications must be fully submitted by Sunday, June 7th, 2026, at 11 :59 p.m. (Paris time).

If you have questions or experience difficulties submitting your application, please contact : bourses.martineaublet@quaibranly.fr

The list of the fellowship recipients will be published on the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac’s website and released in September 2026. The grant award ceremony will take place in early October at the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac (fellowship recipients are expected to attend).