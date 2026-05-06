Study daysPolitical studies
Published on Wednesday, May 06, 2026
Abstract
Organised by the Amidex “Democratic Alliance in the Indo-Pacific (DAIP)” project /LERMA (UR853), Aix-Marseille University, this study days aims to explore global strategies and diplomatic practices that prioritise soft power in the Indo-Pacific region. Amidst the ongoing competition between world powers to shape the international order according to their respective strategic preferences, this forum will examine how states utilise soft power resources to exert influence, establish international legitimacy, and foster regional and global partnerships. In particular, it will focus on the strengthening cohesion among democratic nations within the Indo-Pacific region and their shared efforts to shape an international order that aligns with democratic values.
Announcement
Programme
- 9:30: Opening remarks
- 9:45: Keynote speaker: James Curran (University of Sydney)
- 10:30: Matthew Graves (Aix-Marseille University), « Soft Power and ‘The Rupture in the World Order’: Middle Power Perspectives »
11:15: Coffee break
- 11:30 Priyam Tripathy (Aix-Marseille University), « India’s Soft Power in the Indo-Pacific: Environment, Diplomacy and Challenges »
12:15: Lunch break
14:00: Keynote speaker: Ambassador Christophe Penot
- 14:45: Jiyu Choi (Aix-Marseille University), « Reconfiguring EU Soft Power in the Indo-Pacific: Strategic Partnerships with South Korea and Japan »
- 15:05: Jessica Gosling (SOAS, University of London), « Declaring and Doing: The Gap Between Institutional Intent and Practitioner Enactment in UK–South Korea Soft Power »
15:25: Q&A 16:00: Coffee/Tea break
- 16:15: Oliver Turner (University of Edinburgh), « Narrating US soft power in the Asia Pacific »
- 16:35: Isabelle Vagnoux (Aix-Marseille University), « US public diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific »
- 17:00: Q&A
- 17:20: Closing remarks
Subjects
Places
- Bâtiment Multimédia, Salle de colloque 1 - Campus Schuman (29 avenue Robert Schuman), Aix-Marseille Université
Aix-en-Provence, France (13)
Event attendance modalities
Full on-site event
Date(s)
- Friday, June 05, 2026
Attached files
Keywords
- Soft power, Indo-Pacific, Geopolitics, International Relations, Global strategy, Democracy
Information source
- Jiyu Choi
courriel : jiyu [dot] choi [at] univ-amu [dot] fr
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« Soft Power in the Indo-Pacific », Study days, Calenda, Published on Wednesday, May 06, 2026, https://calenda.org/1397607