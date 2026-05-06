Abstract

Organised by the Amidex “Democratic Alliance in the Indo-Pacific (DAIP)” project /LERMA (UR853), Aix-Marseille University, this study days aims to explore global strategies and diplomatic practices that prioritise soft power in the Indo-Pacific region. Amidst the ongoing competition between world powers to shape the international order according to their respective strategic preferences, this forum will examine how states utilise soft power resources to exert influence, establish international legitimacy, and foster regional and global partnerships. In particular, it will focus on the strengthening cohesion among democratic nations within the Indo-Pacific region and their shared efforts to shape an international order that aligns with democratic values.