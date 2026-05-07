Call for papersAfrica
Les langues de l’Afrique : nouveaux contextes sociolinguistiques et géopolitiques, nouvelles problématiques scientifiques
Colloque international en hommage à Babatunde Ayeleru
Published on Thursday, May 07, 2026
Abstract
This colloquium explores the evolving configurations of the sociolinguistic landscape across the African continent. The geopolitical, sociological, economic, linguistic, technological, and educational transformations experienced by Africa in recent decades necessitate a reassessment of existing frameworks to address emerging needs and scholarly challenges.
Announcement
Argument
This colloquium explores the evolving configurations of the sociolinguistic landscape across the African continent. The geopolitical, sociological, economic, linguistic, technological, and educational transformations experienced by Africa in recent decades necessitate a reassessment of existing frameworks to address emerging needs and scholarly challenges.
Africa possesses one of the world’s most diverse linguistic heritages. Historically defined by oral traditions and indigenous languages, the continent’s linguistic map has evolved into a flourishing yet highly complex mosaic. Local languages now coexist with those inherited primarily from the colonial era. Within this context, where language serves as the cornerstone of culture, careful observation reveals the enduring influence of orality. This tradition remains deeply embedded in the collective imagination, providing spiritual and moral sustenance while shaping contemporary worldviews.
Today, a primary challenge lies in the promotion of genuine multilingualism, particularly through the integration of mother tongues into core educational systems. Scholarly research indicates that these various idioms cannot be approached uniformly, as they hold distinct statuses and serve different functional roles (Henry Tourneux, 2017).
Thematic Axes
The colloquium invites contributions across several scientific perspectives. Proposals may address, but are not limited to, the following thematic axes :
- Languages of/in Africa today
- Critical perspectives on new African sociolinguistic contexts
- New sociolinguistic configurations of African countries
- The role of digital and technological innovation in African language management
- Language(s) and literature(s) in Africa
Orality in language and literature : New epistemological considerations in modern Africa.
Submission guidelines
Key Dates
- Deadline for Abstract Submissions : 30 June 2026
- Notification of Acceptance : 15 July 2026
- Colloquium : 28–29 October 2026
Submissions : Please email proposals to : colloquebabatunde@gmail.com
Working Languages : English and French
Colloquium Chairs
- Souheila HEDID, Frères Mentouri University Constantine 1, RIDILCA Lab, Algeria.
- Kayode AYOBAMI ATILADE, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Nigeria.
- Richard AJAH, University of Uyo, Nigeria.
Scientific Committee (In Alphabetical Order)
- Michael ABECASSIS, University of Oxford, UK
- Ouardia ACI, RIDILCA, University of Blida 2, Algeria
- Damola ADEYEFA, University of Ibadan, Nigeria
- Richard AJAH, University of Uyo, Nigeria
- Mohamed Chérif AIFOUR, Algeria
- Houda AKMOUNE, RIDILCA, University of Blida 2, Algeria
- Mhand AMMOUDEN, University of Bejaïa, Algeria
- Amer AMMOUDEN, University of Bejaïa, Algeria
- Amira Khadoudja AMRANI, RIDILCA, University of Guelma, Algeria
- Gratien ATINDOGBE, University of Buea, Cameroon
- Kayode AYOBAMI ATILADE, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Nigeria
- Rania Meriem BOUCHOUKA, Frères Mentouri University, Constantine 1, Algeria
- Francesca DELL’ORO, University of Bologna, Italy
- Djouroukoro DIALLO, University of Bern, Switzerland
- Michael EDUNG, University of Uyo, Nigeria
- Souheila HEDID, RIDILCA, Frères Mentouri University, Constantine 1, Algeria
- Fatoumata KEITA. Yambo Ouologuem Université de Bamako. Mali
- Nadji KHATIB, RIDILCA, University of Sétif 2, Algeria
- Dalia Atika LAROUS, Frères Mentouri University, Constantine 1, Algeria
- Gudrun LEDEGEN, Rennes 2 University, France
- Fiona MCLAUGHLIN, University of Florida, USA
- Eléonora NIKOLAÉVA, MGIMO-University of Moscow, Russia
- Samson NZUANKE, University of Calabar, Nigeria
- Eyiwumi Bolutito OLAYINKA. Université d’Ibadan. Nigéria
- Bert van PINXTEREN, Leiden University, Netherlands
- Maia PONSONNET, CNRS/Lyon 2 University/The University of Western Australia
- Taiwo OLORUNTOBA-OJU, University of Ilorin, Nigeria
- Billian OTUNDO, University of Bayreuth, Germany
- Philip W. RUDD, Pittsburg State University, USA
Subjects
- Africa (Main category)
- Zones and regions > Africa > North Africa
- Mind and language > Language > Linguistics
- Mind and language > Language > Literature
- Zones and regions > Africa > Sub-Saharan Africa
Event attendance modalities
Full online event
Date(s)
- Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Attached files
Keywords
- afrique, langues, enseignement, littérature
Contact(s)
- Richard Oko Ajah
courriel : richardajah [at] uniuyo [dot] edu [dot] ng
- Ayobami Atilade Kayode
courriel : katilade [at] oauife [dot] edu [dot] ng
Information source
- Souheila HEDID
courriel : soussouhedid [at] gmail [dot] com
License
This announcement is licensed under the terms of Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal.
To cite this announcement
« Les langues de l’Afrique : nouveaux contextes sociolinguistiques et géopolitiques, nouvelles problématiques scientifiques », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Thursday, May 07, 2026, https://doi.org/10.58079/166sq