Announcement

L’Afrique a toujours possédé un patrimoine linguistique très riche, longtemps dominé par la tradition orale et les langues autochtones. Le continent a vu son paysage évoluer vers une mosaïque florissante mais très complexe, aux langues locales se mêlent d’autres langues héritées principalement de la période coloniale ou imposées par la mondialisation et l’ouverture sur le monde. Dans ce contexte où les langues constituent le socle et le moteur fondamental de la culture, une observation minutieuse laisse apparaître une profonde influence de l’oralité. Une tradition fortement ancrée dans l’imaginaire collectif, qui le nourrit spirituellement et moralement et contribue à son épanouissement en façonnant sa vision du monde.

Argument

This colloquium explores the evolving configurations of the sociolinguistic landscape across the African continent. The geopolitical, sociological, economic, linguistic, technological, and educational transformations experienced by Africa in recent decades necessitate a reassessment of existing frameworks to address emerging needs and scholarly challenges.

Africa possesses one of the world’s most diverse linguistic heritages. Historically defined by oral traditions and indigenous languages, the continent’s linguistic map has evolved into a flourishing yet highly complex mosaic. Local languages now coexist with those inherited primarily from the colonial era. Within this context, where language serves as the cornerstone of culture, careful observation reveals the enduring influence of orality. This tradition remains deeply embedded in the collective imagination, providing spiritual and moral sustenance while shaping contemporary worldviews.

Today, a primary challenge lies in the promotion of genuine multilingualism, particularly through the integration of mother tongues into core educational systems. Scholarly research indicates that these various idioms cannot be approached uniformly, as they hold distinct statuses and serve different functional roles (Henry Tourneux, 2017).

Thematic Axes

The colloquium invites contributions across several scientific perspectives. Proposals may address, but are not limited to, the following thematic axes :

Languages of/in Africa today

Critical perspectives on new African sociolinguistic contexts

New sociolinguistic configurations of African countries

The role of digital and technological innovation in African language management

Language(s) and literature(s) in Africa

Orality in language and literature : New epistemological considerations in modern Africa.

Submission guidelines

Key Dates

Deadline for Abstract Submissions : 30 June 2026

Notification of Acceptance : 15 July 2026

Colloquium : 28–29 October 2026

Submissions : Please email proposals to : colloquebabatunde@gmail.com

Working Languages : English and French

Colloquium Chairs

Souheila HEDID, Frères Mentouri University Constantine 1, RIDILCA Lab, Algeria.

Kayode AYOBAMI ATILADE, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Nigeria.

Richard AJAH, University of Uyo, Nigeria.

Scientific Committee (In Alphabetical Order)