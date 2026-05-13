Thinking Through Transition in the Arab and Muslim Worlds

Announcement

GERGES, Fawaz A., What Really Went Wrong: The West and the Failure of Democracy in the Middle East, New Haven, Yale University Press, 2024.

Les transitions politiques sont souvent analysées à partir de dynamiques internes, telles que les crises de légitimité des régimes, les recompositions des élites, les mobilisations sociales ou les transformations institutionnelles. Ces dynamiques relèvent de facteurs endogènes, propres aux configurations politiques et sociales nationales. Toutefois, ces processus ne peuvent être pleinement compris sans prendre en compte les circulations et les influences transnationales dans lesquelles ils s'inscrivent, qui renvoient à des facteurs exogènes, mais étroitement imbriqués aux dynamiques internes. Les dynamiques de contestation et de transition se déploient en effet dans des espaces politiques largement connectés, où circulent récits, images, acteurs et ressources. Cet axe propose d'explorer ces interactions à partir de plusieurs axes de réflexion. Une attention particulière sera portée aux circuits médiatiques et à la circulation des récits, notamment dans une perspective inspirée de la théorie de la réception. Il s'agira d'interroger la manière dont les récits de contestation et de transition se transforment selon les publics auxquels ils s'adressent, et comment le rôle des médias dans le développement et l'extension des dynamiques contestataires contribue à structurer des espaces publics transnationaux. Le panel s'intéressera également au rôle des régimes politiques régionaux dans l'entravement des processus démocratiques, ainsi qu'aux différentes stratégies mises en œuvre pour contenir les mobilisations et limiter la diffusion des expériences de transition. Dans ce cadre, la crainte d'un effet de contagion constitue un élément central pour comprendre les réactions régionales face aux mouvements de contestation. Enfin, plusieurs contributions pourront examiner le rôle et l'apport de la diaspora dans ces transitions, qu'il s'agisse de la circulation des idées, du soutien aux mobilisations, des initiatives médiatiques ou du plaidoyer international. Une attention particulière pourra également être portée à l'influence de l'espace des réseaux sociaux et de l'espace numérique dans la configuration des dynamiques de transition. Dans des contextes où les instances institutionnelles de représentation et de dialogue politique sont fragilisées ou inexistantes, ces espaces numériques tendent à se substituer partiellement aux lieux traditionnels du débat public. Les réseaux sociaux deviennent ainsi des arènes où s'expriment revendications, critiques et attentes politiques, contribuant à la formation d'opinions publiques et à l'émergence de nouvelles formes de mobilisation. Les débats qui s'y déploient participent à la construction de nouveaux rapports de force, d'attentes collectives et de formes de contre-pouvoir. Cependant, ces dynamiques numériques comportent également des risques, notamment la désinformation et les effets d'emballement liés aux logiques virales, qui peuvent amplifier les tensions politiques et contribuer à la polarisation des débats publics. Dans certains contextes, ces phénomènes peuvent aller jusqu'à générer de nouvelles tensions politiques ou sociales, révélant les ambiguïtés de ces nouveaux espaces du débat public. En intégrant ces différentes dimensions, ce dernier axe vise à analyser les transitions politiques comme des processus inscrits dans des configurations transnationales et médiatiques complexes, où interagissent facteurs endogènes et exogènes, acteurs locaux, circulations régionales et espaces numériques, contribuant ensemble à façonner les trajectoires politiques contemporaines.

Les périodes de transformation politique s'accompagnent d'un intense travail de mise en récit du changement. Les ruptures donnent lieu à des luttes symboliques autour de l'interprétation des événements, opposant récits fondateurs, contre-récits et mémoires concurrentes. Ces dynamiques participent à la recomposition du roman national et à l'émergence de nouveaux récits d'identification collective, dans des contextes souvent marqués par la nécessité de construire un récit commun à partir de mémoires éclatées. Ces moments favorisent également un renouvellement des formes narratives. Des genres comme la fiction spéculative ou la littérature de l'imaginaire peuvent devenir des outils de critique politique et de dénonciation, en contournant les contraintes du discours direct. La transition possède aussi une dimension symbolique, spatiale et matérielle. Les transformations du pouvoir s'inscrivent dans les paysages urbains, les architectures et les dispositifs de visibilité qui structurent la géographie du pouvoir. L'iconographie du pouvoir, parfois pensée sur un mode panoptique, peut être réinterprétée, détournée ou contestée. Les moments de rupture s'accompagnent ainsi de gestes matériels forts — tels que le déboulonnage de statues, la transformation de monuments ou la reconfiguration d'espaces publics — qui participent à la redéfinition visible de l'ordre politique. Enfin, ces transformations se reflètent dans les pratiques linguistiques ellesmêmes : alternance codique, variations de registres ou encore pratiques de traduction et d'auto-traduction, qui accompagnent la circulation des idées et la recomposition des espaces discursifs. Cet axe propose ainsi d'interroger les relations entre langage, narration, symboles et matérialité du pouvoir, en analysant la manière dont les moments de rupture sont racontés, mis en scène et inscrits dans l'espace et les pratiques culturelles.

La notion de crise suppose une temporalité structurée autour d'un avant, d'un moment de rupture et d'un après. Elle implique un état antérieur de stabilité relative, une disruption identifiable, ainsi que l'horizon, même incertain, d'une résolution. Or, cette logique séquentielle se trouve mise en défaut lorsqu'elle est appliquée à des contextes où l'instabilité n'est pas un épisode mais une condition durable. Dans ces configurations, la crise cesse d'être un outil analytique opératoire pour devenir un état ambiant, un fond sur lequel se déploient des dynamiques que la notion elle-même ne permet plus de saisir. Cette journée d'études propose d'interroger, dans un premier temps, cette inadéquation et ses effets, en examinant dans quelle mesure le maintien d'un vocabulaire de la crise reconduit une téléologie implicite, celle d'un retour à la normalité ou d'un passage vers la stabilité, qui fausse l'analyse autant qu'elle oriente les attentes. Il s'agit également de réfléchir aux concepts alternatifs susceptibles de mieux rendre compte de ces configurations durables, ainsi qu'aux conditions d'un renouvellement des outils analytiques à partir de terrains qui résistent aux cadres forgés pour penser des crises qui finissent. Dans cette perspective, nous accueillons des interventions qui invitent à prendre du recul sur les catégories mobilisées pour analyser les périodes de transformation. Les notions de crise, de transition ou de rupture, fréquemment utilisées pour décrire les transformations politiques et sociales contemporaines, ne sont pas neutres : elles orientent les interprétations des événements et structurent les cadres analytiques des sciences sociales. Issues de disciplines variées, ces contributions nous permettront d'interroger les usages et les limites de ces concepts dans l'analyse des mondes arabes et musulmans, en explorant notamment les relations entre continuité et rupture, les temporalités du changement et les différentes manières de penser les transformations historiques.

Argument

The Arab uprisings of 2011 opened sequences of political transformation whose contrasting trajectories continue to challenge the social sciences. Fifteen years on, the variety of outcomes observed — authoritarian restorations, unfinished transitions, state collapse — calls for a critical reassessment of the analytical tools mobilised to think through change in the Arab and Muslim worlds. This study day proposes to examine, in an interdisciplinary perspective, the notions of crisis, transition and rupture, interrogating their uses, their limits, and the conceptual alternatives that might better account for configurations in which instability is not an episode but an enduring condition.

1. Rethinking the Tools: the (In)adequacy of the Notion of Crisis

The notion of crisis presupposes a structured temporality built around a before, a moment of rupture, and an after. It implies a prior state of relative stability, an identifiable disruption, and the horizon — however uncertain — of a resolution. Yet this sequential logic breaks down when applied to contexts where instability is not an episode but an enduring condition. In such configurations, crisis ceases to function as an operational analytical tool and becomes instead an ambient state, a backdrop to the unfolding of dynamics that it can no longer adequately capture. This study day proposes, as a first step, to examine this inadequacy and its effects — to consider the extent to which the continued use of a vocabulary of crisis perpetuates the implicit teleology of a return to normality or a passage toward stability, which distorts analysis as much as it shapes expectations. It also invites reflection on what alternative concepts might better capture these enduring configurations — and how terrains where crises do not end compel us to reshape the very tools we use to study them. With this in mind, we welcome contributions that step back from the categories commonly used to analyse periods of transformation. Notions such as crisis, transition, or rupture — frequently deployed to describe contemporary political and social change — are not neutral: they guide interpretations of events and structure the analytical frameworks of the social sciences. Drawing from a range of disciplines, these contributions will allow us to interrogate the uses and limits of these concepts in the analysis of the Arab and Muslim worlds, exploring in particular the relationships between continuity and rupture, the temporalities of change, and the different ways of thinking through historical transformation.

2. Societies in Transition: Mobilisation, Practices and Social Recompositions

The Arab uprisings of 2011 were initially interpreted as the opening of a cycle of democratic transitions, comparable to those observed in Eastern Europe and Latin America at the end of the twentieth century. Yet fifteen years on, and in most cases, these moments of opening have led either to authoritarian restorations, unfinished transitions, or violent ruptures of the political order. The mobilisations of 2011 constituted moments of political fluidity, characterised by the temporary collapse of the rules of the political game and the opening of new institutional possibilities. These conjunctures, however dramatic, did not necessarily lead to durable processes of democratisation. Counter-revolutionary dynamics and the persistence of powerful security apparatuses have often constrained political transformation, fostering forms of authoritarian resilience or regime hybridisation, and raising questions about the weight of inherited structures (path dependency). In this context, transitional justice emerges as a central but unevenly pursued issue: where mechanisms of truth-telling, reparation or prosecution have been considered, their partial or obstructed implementation has often limited their capacity to refound the political compact and break with prior authoritarian practices. A second axis will therefore be devoted to examining these trajectories through a central question: how can we account for the diverse outcomes following the fluid conjunctures opened since 2011? What is the weight of inherited legacies in determining the outcomes of transitions? Have the crises born of the uprisings produced a deep transformation of the state, or have they essentially generated recompositions of power within largely continuous state apparatuses? By bringing together contributions from different countries and disciplinary approaches, this second axis invites reflection on the relationships between state continuity, regime change and political transformation in the Arab world since 2011, exploring the conditions under which moments of political fluidity may lead to durable institutional transitions, authoritarian recompositions, or deeper crises of the state order.

3. Narrating Transition: Discourse, Narratives and Memory

Periods of political transformation are accompanied by an intense effort to narrativise change. Ruptures give rise to symbolic struggles over the interpretation of events, pitting founding narratives against counter-narratives and competing memories. These dynamics contribute to the recomposition of national myths and the emergence of new narratives of collective identification, in contexts often marked by the need to construct a shared account from fragmented memories. Such moments also foster a renewal of narrative forms: genres such as speculative fiction may become tools of political critique and denunciation, circumventing the constraints of direct discourse. Transition also has a symbolic, spatial and material dimension. Transformations of power are inscribed in urban landscapes, architectures and regimes of visibility that structure the geography of power. The iconography of power, sometimes conceived along panoptic lines, can be reinterpreted, subverted or contested. Moments of rupture are accompanied by powerful material gestures — the toppling of statues, the transformation of monuments, the reconfiguration of public spaces — that participate in the visible redefinition of the political order. Finally, these transformations are reflected in linguistic practices themselves: code-switching, register variation, and practices of translation and selftranslation that accompany the circulation of ideas and the recomposition of discursive spaces. This axis aims to examine the relationships between language, narrative, symbols and the materiality of power, analysing how moments of rupture are narrated, staged and inscribed in space and cultural practices.

4. Transition and Circulation: Transnational Dynamics and Media Spaces

Political transitions are often analysed through internal dynamics — regime legitimacy crises, elite recompositions, social mobilisations or institutional transformations — all of which relate to endogenous factors specific to national political and social configurations. Yet these processes cannot be fully understood without accounting for the transnational circulations and influences in which they are embedded, which involve exogenous factors closely intertwined with internal dynamics. Contestation and transition unfold within broadly connected political spaces, through which narratives, images, actors and resources circulate. This axis explores these interactions along several lines of inquiry. Particular attention will be paid to media circuits and the circulation of narratives, drawing on perspectives informed by reception theory — investigating how narratives of contestation and transition are transformed according to the audiences they address, and how media play a role in shaping transnational public spheres. The axis will also examine the role of regional political regimes in obstructing democratic processes, and the strategies deployed to contain mobilisations and limit the diffusion of transitional experiences, with the fear of a contagion effect emerging as a key factor in understanding regional reactions to social movements. Contributions may also address the role played by diasporic communities in these transitions — through the circulation of ideas, support for mobilisations, media initiatives or international advocacy. Attention will likewise be given to the influence of social media and digital spaces in shaping transitional processes. In contexts where institutional channels of political representation and dialogue are weakened or absent, digital spaces tend to act as partial substitutes for traditional arenas of public debate — they become platforms where demands, critiques and political expectations are expressed, contributing to the formation of public opinion and the emergence of new forms of mobilisation. The debates that unfold in these spaces contribute to the construction of new power relations, collective expectations and forms of counter-power. At the same time, these digital dynamics come with their own risks — misinformation and the amplifying effects of viral logics can intensify political tensions and contribute to the polarisation of public debate, sometimes generating new political or social tensions and revealing the ambiguities of these new public spheres. By integrating these different dimensions, this final axis aims to analyse political transitions as processes embedded in complex transnational and media configurations, where endogenous and exogenous factors, local actors, regional circulations and digital spaces interact to shape contemporary political trajectories.

Submission Guidelines

We welcome proposals from the fields of sociology, political sociology, history, literature, visual arts, and communication. This call is open to doctoral students, early-career researchers, and established scholars.

Proposals may be submitted in French or English to the following address: halqadesdoctorants@gmail.com

Please ensure your submission includes the following:

An abstract (500 words maximum)

Author's full name and academic affiliation(s)

A short CV (1 page)

Paper title, keywords (5 maximum), and a brief bibliography

Before 31 may 2026.

Organizing Committee

Samira Hamoudi (Paris-Saclay)

Martina Balassonne (Sorbonne Université)

Camille Bougault-Mathias (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne)

Zahia Bridon (Université de Lorraine, Nancy)

Loubna Kheir (Université de Neuchâtel)

Céliende Lebon (EHESS, Paris)

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