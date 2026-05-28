Announcement

The Project

The successful candidate will contribute to the ERC Advanced Grant Oecologie. The German Sources of Ecology (2025–2030), led by Stefanie Buchenau. The project aims to reconstruct the philosophical dimensions of ecology as introduced by Ernst Haeckel in General Morphology (1866), and to assess its broader implications.

Grounded in an interdisciplinary approach, it brings together intellectual history, history of philosophy and science, aesthetics, and philology. It investigates :

the emergence of ecological thought within 19th-century European evolutionism

its philosophical sources in the German tradition (Kant, Humboldt, Goethe, etc.)

its complex reception in Germany and beyond

its relevance for contemporary environmental studies and the sciences

The project includes regular seminars, workshops and conferences, a scientific exhibition, the creation of a research database, and the development of a project website.

Link : https://www.sorbonne-nouvelle.fr/projet-europeen-erc-adg-oecologie-the-german-sources-of-ecology-2025-2030--919035.kjsp ?RH =1505727285324

History of Ideas & Digital Humanities

The successful candidate will work on the use of digital humanities in intellectual history, based on a corpus of 19th-century German texts, journals, and correspondence.

They will combine historical and philological methods with computational approaches. They will receive training in digital tools and may work on :

corpus annotation

conceptual analysis in historical linguistics

modelling the circulation of scientific and philosophical ideas across cultural contexts

Special attention will be given to the works of Ernst Haeckel, digitised correspondence, and related intellectual networks. The project also includes a methodological reflection on quantitative approaches in the history of philosophy and intellectual history, with the possibility of co-supervision in linguistics or digital humanities.

Practical Information

Université Sorbonne Nouvelle – Maison de la Recherche (4 rue des Irlandais, 75005 Paris)

ERC Oecologie (2025–2030)

3 doctoral positions – 36 months – full-time

Salary : approximately €2,300 gross per month (around €1,800 net), subject to change. Additional compensation (€200–300 per month) may be available from the second year through teaching or research activities.

Start : September / October 2026

Deadline : 10 June 2026

Interviews : week of 22 June 2026

Application

CV + cover letter + research proposal (max. 4 pages) + Master’s thesis/diploma/certificate + reference letter + transcripts

Contact : aurore.franco@sorbonne-nouvelle.fr

* Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the granting authority. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.