Résumé

The aim of the APRAB (Association pour la promotion des recherches sur l'Âge du Bronze) annual meeting is to communicate recent and important discoveries and research pertaining to the Bronze Age in France and its neighbouring countries. This includes the results of preventive and programmed excavations as well as research carried out at Master or PhD level. Papers are 10 minutes long, in french or english, and are followed by a short time for discussion. The APRAB members up to date with their membership fees will receive the annual bulletin and will be invited to attend the general meeting that is held at the end of the day.