(Re) thinking translations

European University Institute, Villa Salviati 11-12 October 2018

Argument

In the last four decades, scholars have begun to go beyond the traditional perspective of linguistic and literary studies, and to consider the translations as cultural practices and the result of various processes of cultural and intellectual “negotiation” between two different contexts. In recent years also historians have progressively started to take a close interest in translations as sources to investigate the ways in which knowledge and ideas were constructed, disseminated, re-elaborated and assimilated in new cultural, social and political contexts. Among others, Peter Burke, Lázsló Kontler and Christopher Rundle have offered a problematized reflection on the role that the study of translations plays in historical research, underlining how translation could be «the lens through which we research our historical object» (Rundle 2011).

The aims of this international conference is to encourage an interdisciplinary dialogue on these problems, bringing together scholars, graduate students and early career researchers from Translation Studies, History, History of Book, History of Science, Literary Studies and related disciplines who are interested in discussing methodologies, objectives and perspectives in the study of translations.

The conference will be divided into two parts. On Thursday 11st October, the attention will be focused on methodological issues. On Friday 12nd October, trying to explore and further promote intersections between Translation Studies, Intellectual History of Enlightenment and History of Science, we will address a specific research question, the contribution that translations offered in the circulation of scientific works in Europe during the long eighteenth century.

Participants are especially encouraged to present papers dealing with any aspects related to the study of translations. Suggested topics might include, but are in no restricted to the following:

Translations and Cultural Transfer

Translations and History of Book

Translations and History of Science

Translations and Intellectual History of Enlightenment

Eighteenth century theories and practices of translation

The materiality of translation

Actors involved in translation processes

