Published on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 by Anastasia Giardinelli
Summary
This topical issue is going to integrate the “longue durée” research with European and not European manuscripts and the promising results of research on digital paleography under the umbrella of “Digital Humanities”. This topical issue will be focused on the challenges posed by research with manuscripts in general and digital paleography in particular. Aspects such as: Image processing and image annotation, projects and case studies actually in progress, advances in recognition of handwritten characters, automatic generation of strokes, identification of writing variants, virtual restoration of writing supports, Recover Lost Writing, material (paper, parchment, ink, etc.) analysis, and computer-supported script characterization, etc., are welcome.
Announcement
Presentation
“Open Information Science” (http://www.openinformationscience.com/) invites submissions for the topical issue: “ Paleography nowadays: Achievements and challenges”, edited by Diego Navarro Bonilla (Charles III University of Madrid).
This topical issue will be focused on the challenges posed by research with manuscripts in general and digital paleography in particular. Aspects such as: Image processing and image annotation, projects and case studies actually in progress, advances in recognition of handwritten characters, automatic generation of strokes, identification of writing variants, virtual restoration of writing supports, Recover Lost Writing, material (paper, parchment, ink, etc.) analysis, and computer-supported script characterization, etc., are welcome. All of them are possibilities of study and essential approaches that highlight the role played by handwriting analysis and paleography to improve the skills of our future curators and archive professionals and those responsible for managing the rich historical manuscript heritage. Results are expected to give answers to challenges such as standard descriptions and automatic transcription.
Main topics:
- State of the art. Thinking of paleography: why is so important in the digital Age? Main approaches and research focuses nowadays. The broad scope of paleography: not only reading letters but also generating tools and innovative methodologies, discovering hidden texts, understanding the context of production and use of scripts. The thin line of inter/multi disciplinarity dealing with manuscripts: preservation, description, understanding etc. Is all that paleography? Integration of multi disciplines. Interaction between diplomatic, calligraphy, epigraphy, sigillography, typography and also design.
- Transformative Digital paleography; actual and future perspectives under the scope of handwriting heritage and digital humanities approach.
- Technology applied to specific projects on: transcription, automatic recognition of scripts, treatment of manuscripts as a whole: text and form, content and shape. Big data and paleography.
- Innovation in professional formation; Paleography Skills, abilities and knowledge required to train experts and future curators of manuscripts: opportunities and challenges for Library and Information Sciences Faculties. Some successful cases (MOOC, etc.); Innovative training projects;
- Real achievements: studies of case of success and failure (if necessary).
Technical information:
- Extension of the article: 15-20 pages. Times, 12; 1.5
- Approximate deadline for the first draft: September 15th, 2018
- Expected date of publication in OIS: January 2019.
Submission Guidelines
Authors are kindly invited to register at our paper processing system at: http://www.editorialmanager.com/opis/ and submit their contribution.
Every manuscript should be clearly marked as intended for this special issue. All papers will go through the Open Information Science’s high standards, quick, fair and comprehensive peer-review procedure. Instructions for authors are available here. In case of any questions, please contact Managing Editor (katarzyna.grzegorek@degruyteropen.com).
As an author of Open Information Science you will benefit from:
- transparent, comprehensive and fast peer review;
- efficient route to fast-track publication and full advantage of De Gruyter e-technology;
- no publication fees;
- free language assistance for authors from non-English speaking regions.
The GUEST EDITOR of this special issue is Diego Navarro Bonilla, Charles III University of Madrid, Spain
