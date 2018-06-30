Um século de Diáspora

Announcement

In the beginning of September 2017, the Council of Europe presented a parliamentary network in order to stimulate the debate about policies of Diasporas between 47 Member-States of the Council. The aim is to promote a concerted and an adequate answer to the situation of the current migration, in the name of the interdependency and of the solidarity between the North and the South.

In this event, Portugal was considered as one of countries that most promotes integration with its immigration policies of settlement and integration and its relationship with the Portuguese communities.

Besides, it was underlined the importance of the understanding of the past for the definition of national and international policies in a globalized world, and the necessity to cooperate between sending and settlement countries. Thanks to its historical tradition on migration and its special relationships with Portuguese communities in the world, Portugal and its Diaspora should be considered as a privileged starting point for a scientific debate about its policies linked to the Portuguese communities.

For these reasons, it is suggested a day of reflection about public policies linked to Portuguese diasporas in order to identify its characteristics, its influences and its evolution and from a comparative approach, between the different communities in the world.

The aim is to stimulate the discussion of the following questions:

Diaspora concept;

Diaspora and external policy;

Portuguese communities and the civil society;

Policies of maintenance of relationship between Portugal and its citizens;

Portuguese communities and financial investment;

Policies of return;

Democracy, citizenship and political rights;

Repatriation and integration in Portuguese society.

Submission guidelines

Proposals should include the title of the presentation, the abstract (until 300 words) and a biographical note (with the information of institutional affiliation, academic level, the five most relevant and recent publications).

They should be sent to the following email: yvettedossantos@gmail.com.

Languages of the conference: Portuguese, English.

Deadline : 30/06/18

Organisation

Comissão Migrações da Sociedade de Geografia de Lisboa

Instituto de História Contemporânea (IHC) – NOVA FCSH

Scientific Committee