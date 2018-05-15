Announcement

Présentation

Faisant suite à la sélection des panels, l’Association pour les Etudes Africaines en Italie (ASAI) ouvre un appel à communications pour sa cinquième conférence biennale « PluralAfrica – Afrique Plurielle. Politique, savoirs et dynamiques sociales dans le temps et dans l’espace ».

Modalités de soumission

Les panels ouverts aux propositions de communications sont listés ci-dessous.

Les propositions de communications devront être envoyées en format word à l’adresse électronique bologna2018@asaiafrica.org au plus tard le 15 mai 2018. Elles devront indiquer :

Le numéro et le titre du panel auquel s’adresse la proposition de communication

Le titre de la proposition et les nom et prénom de l’auteur

Un résumé (200 mots maximum)

Le profil de l'auteur (maximum 50 mots).

Comité scientifique

Flavia Aiello (Univ. degli Studi di Napoli ‘L’Orientale’, Naples)

Francesco Correale (CNRS, UMR 7324 CITERES, Tours)

Francesca Declich (Univ. degli Studi di Urbino ‘Carlo Bo’, Urbino)

Amalia Dragani (EHESS – LAS, Paris)

Rosario Giordano (Univ. de la Calabria, Cosenza)

Giuseppe Maimone (Univ. degli Studi de Catane, Catane)

Cecilia Pennacini (Univ. degli Studi de Turin, Turin)

Maria Stella Rognoni (Univ. degli Studi de Florence, Florence)

Irma Taddia (Alma Mater Studiorum, Univ. Bologne, Bologne)

Corrado Tornimbeni (Alma Mater Studiorum, Univ. Bologne, Bologne)

Mauro Tosco (Univ. degli Studi de Turin, Turin)

Pierluigi Valsecchi (Univ. de Pavie, Pavie).

Mario Zamponi (Alma Mater Studiorum, Univ. Bologne, Bologne)

Panels ouverts

N. 1 Les réfugiés et l’appropriation de l’espace de la ville africaine : Impacts des migrations forcés sur les grands centre urbain en Afrique

Coordinateurs

Nora Gueliane (EHESS, Paris; CRH/Cems/CNRS)

Kaouther Abderrezek (Université de Clermont-Ferrand)

Radhwane Boukelouha (Université de Constantine; Université de Oum El Boughi)

Résumé

Les migrations forcées, processus social de déplacement des individus d’un lieu à un autre, ne constituent pas un phénomène nouveau. Cependant, elles sont devenues massives tout en répondant à une plus grande variété de facteurs : changements climatiques, catastrophes naturelles, chimiques ou nucléaires, famines, conflits, guerres, violences. Aujourd’hui, au vu des crises politiques et des guerres dans plusieurs pays du monde (Syrie, Palestine, Lybie, Iran, Irak, Afghanistan Angola, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Cambodge, Éthiopie, Salvador,…), les déplacements liés à des conflits armés sont de plus en plus visibles dans les recherches scientifiques (Malkki, 1995, Coulter, 2001, Agier, 2001 et 2003, Clochard, 2005, Rygiel, 2008, Ramadan, 2012, Sanyal, 2014). Ils ont fait l’objet d’études empiriques et méthodologiques dans divers domaines et disciplines. En sociologie, en urbanisme et en géographie, les questions de l’intégration des « migrants de survie » (Alexander Betts, 2013), à savoir leur installation, leur acculturationet leur acquisition d’une position sociale, économique et politique dans l’État hôte, sont souvent analysées et évaluées. En effet, à cause de la nature prolongée des conflits qui implique que les installations des « migrants de survie », prennent rapidement une dimension temporelle et s’orientent d’une installation temporaire à une installation semi-permanente voire permanente, les chercheurs dans ces champs disciplinaires se sont beaucoup intéressés aux bouleversements dans la vie des réfugiées (Decorte et Tempra, 2010, Spiegel, 2010, Natta, 2014, Alimia, 2014), et aux grands changements qui arrivent au sein des lieux et des sociétés d’accueil (Pérouse de Montclos, 2010, Corral et Flétcher, 2010, Varoli, 2010…) En s’inscrivant dans la continuité de ces recherches, ce panel va s’intéresser aux migrations forcées et aux réfugiés dans le continent africain au prisme des liens qui se nouent entre ces catégories et les territoires des réceptions à travers la lentille de l’appropriation spatiale, où dans des perspectives : sociologique, urbaine et géographique. Nous nous proposons de questionner l’action de ces réfugiés sur les paysages urbains des villes d’accueil et les effets des dispositifs urbains politiques et juridiques, marqués par l’hospitalité/et ou le rejet, sur leurs stratégies socio-spatiales et plus largement sur leur insertion urbaine. Pour ce faire un ensemble de questions va conduire notre recherche : - Comment les réfugiés s’inscrivent-ils dans les nouveaux espaces d’accueil ? - Comment s’approprient-ils leur nouvel espace de vie ? - Observe-t-on des différences et des stratégies particulières dans la pratique et l’appropriation du système urbain suivant l’appartenance culturelle ? - Quel est le rôle du réseau social des migrants et des politiques publiques du territoire d’accueil dans cette occupation et appropriation spatiale ?

N. 2 African Epistemologies as expressions of Plurality

Convener

Anthony Okeregbe

Coordinator

Muyiwa Falaiye (University of Lagos)

Abstract

For many years, studies about Africa and her peoples have been carried out primarily as stories told by non-Africans, or stories told by Africans using knowledge-production techniques and intellectual devices contrived by a foreign tradition and culture. The consequence is the creation of an ontology which proposes a ‘certain way of viewing Africa’. These means of knowledge-production, or expression of Africa and the African, have been so influential as to threaten progress in African discourse. However, given the fact that Africans, in their present existential setting, are multi-ethnolinguistic, multi-cultural and multi-religious and polyvalent in their identity, there is need to question the monolithic ontology that has been bandied as the foundation of the ideas by which Africans live. To this end, this panel seeks to examine how the plurality of social and cultural narratives in multiform techniques have contributed to an understanding of what it means to be African. It seeks to establish a notion of Plural Africa from the manifold expressions of the African that are consistent with contemporary realities.

N. 3 Re-presenting Land Reform in Southern Africa

Coordinators

Cherryl Walker (Stellenbosch University)

Mario Zamponi (University of Bologna)

Abstract

This panel aims to re-present the debate about land reform in southern Africa from the perspective of the plurality of recent social, political and ecological transformations. While the legacy of settler colonialism and the impact of neoliberal reforms still frame debates and policies, contemporary dynamics (local, regional and global) raise new, and recast old, questions. These dynamics include political change and reconfigured global dynamics; land uses beyond agriculture, such as conservation, renewable energy and mining; climate change and ecological challenges; and new labour dynamics, migration patterns, and shifting urban/rural relationships. Contributions are asked to engage with the concept of plurality through addressing how/whether these dynamics are re-shaping the imperatives of land reform in southern Africa. ‘Re-presenting’ invokes both representations of land andthe significance of changing structural configurations for land use and the politics of land reform in the present conjuncture. Is this the right time to revisit the imperatives of land reform in southern Africa? If so, why? What are the drivers of change and the implications for the future? Conceptually inspired contributions, as well as new empirical research across different scales (local to regional), are encouraged to engage critically with current debates about land reform in southern Africa.

Discussant

Davide Chinigò (Stellenbosch University)

N. 4 Vita ai margini: tra sopravvivenza, informalità, criminalità e politicaLife at the margins: between survival, criminality, informality and politics

Coordinatori / Coordinators

Gianmarco Salvati (Università di Napoli “Federico II”)

Osvaldo Costantini (Vanvitelli - Seconda Università di Napoli)

Abstract (Ita)

Il panel si propone di analizzare le molteplici forme di marginalità che connotano l’esistenza di fasce di popolazioni che abitano “all’ombra del sistema globale” (Comaroff). In contesti sempre più segnati, a livello globale, dalla riorganizzazione neoliberista dello Stato e dalla scelta dei governi di aderire a determinati modelli di sviluppo (restrizione dei diritti sociali, privatizzazione dei servizi) assistiamo all’aumento del costo della vita e all’impennata dei tassi di disoccupazione registrati in diverse aree. Questi fattori hanno aumentato il divario fra ricchi e poveri e inasprito le ineguaglianze, oltre a ridurre notevolmente lo spazio di possibilità degli attori sociali. Il panel vuole ospitare lavori multidisciplinari, dall’etnografia alla macroeconomia, focalizzati su diverse aree geografiche (dalle periferie del Sud del mondo a quelle del Nord) e sulle diaspore di migranti nelle metropoli dei paesi ex coloniali. La call incoraggia proposte di paper che analizzino la pluralità delle forme di marginalizzazione nei contesti indicati, le diverse strategie adottate dagli attori per navigare la marginalità, comprese lacriminalità e le forme di azione politica dal basso. L’obiettivo finale è dunque quello di generare un dibattitto focalizzato sulle forme della marginalità, sulle ambiguità dello stesso concetto e le diverse forme di azione e resistenza ai margini.

Abstract (Eng)

The panel aim is to analyze the different forms of marginality that characterize the life experience of those who live “at the shadow of the global system” (Comaroff). The local contexts are everywhere more and more shaped by the neo-liberal reorganization of the State, by governments’ decision to adopt such kind of development patterns (restriction of social rights, privatization of services) which drive to the increasing of the living cost and unemployment rates, as many scholars showed. These elements brought to the increasing of socio-economic inequalities as well as the reduction of people’s agency. The panel would like to host multidisciplinary works, from anthropology up to macroeconomics, focused on different geographical areas (from the outskirts of the Global South up to those in the North) and on migrants’ diasporas in the cities of ex colonial countries. We would like to encourage paper proposals which analyze the plurality of the shapes of marginalization in the contexts above mentioned, the various strategies adopted by social actors to “navigate marginality”, even in the shape of criminality and political action from below. Through these issues we hope to raise up a theoretical debate about the forms of marginality, about the concept itself and its ambiguities, as well as the different actions and resistance strategies at the margins.

N. 5 Figures and representations of Teachers and Education staff in the "Africas"

Coordinators

Nathalie Bonini (University of Tours)

Pauline Jarroux (PhD Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales, Marseille)

Abstract

The National Education staff, and among them teachers, represent one of the largest number of civil servants in african countries. Despite their weight ineducation, african teachers remain poorly studied by social sciences (cf. Jézéquel, 2005 ; Barro, 2008 ; Duteil, 2009 ; Tama,2014), and even less is known about pedadogical advisors and school inspectors (Jarroux, 2017). Adopting a historical, comparative and plural perspective, this panel aims at analysing the representations of work, status and roles of school educators in the « Africas », i.e teachers at all levels, but also pedagogical advisors, school inspectors etc.Focusing on images and representations, allows to step aside from many studies which focus on practices in classrooms as they are mainly concerned with the improvement of the « quality » of education. draws attention to education staff’s own subjectivities: How do they consider their job, their duties and rights ? How do they perceive past time and imagine the future ? enables to apprehend discourses and images outside the teaching staff itself. Is teaching profession attractive for young people and their parents ? How do school inspectors perceive teachers? Two main axes (not exclusive) could be developped :- Teachers and education staff as figures of knowledge : considered as elites or « évolués » during the colonial period and the first decades after the independances, they are now mainly depreciated, criticized for their lack of training or motivation at work- Teachers and education staff as figures of civil servants : while being part of Public Administration conferred job stability and security untill the end of the 1980's, budget restrictions since then have resulted in a wide range of status and have increased precarity.

N. 6 Practising Modernity, Worshipping God. Local Worlds, Diasporas and Transnationalisms in Contemporary African Religions

Praticare la modernità, lodare Dio. Mondi locali, diaspore e transnazionalismi nelle religioni africane contemporanee

Convenors

Silvia Cristofori (Link Campus University, Rome)

Pino Schirripa (“La Sapienza” University, Rome)

Abstract (Eng)

Along the lines of the Asai 2018 call for proposals, this panel is aimed at investigating the plurality of religious experiences in their dynamic relationships with the changing social and political landscape both in Africa and the diasporas within and outside the African continent. The main aim is to encourage a debate among experts in the diverse fields of African religious studies, trying to go beyond disciplinary boundaries.The common focus should be that of the religious transformations occurred in the last four decades. Indeed, this panel is particularly aimed at analysing the ways in which the plurality of religious forms has become involved in the profound changes that have concerned many African societies since the Eighties, such as those due to: i) the breathtaking process of urbanization and population growth; ii) the failure of development policies; iii) the neoliberal reforms and the consequent erosion of the welfare state; iv) media liberalisation and the impact of new media; v) the increasing transnational interconnections which allow new articulations between local and global.In this vein, the panel will welcome papers that, against this dynamic background, will be focused on: i) the rising of religious revivals and movements often both convergent and in competition; ii) new configurations of the relationship between religion and witchcraft iii) a renewed emphasis on preaching and the emergence of new figures of preachers; iv) the transformation of the partners of religious authority; v) the relevance of religions in the public sphere; vi) the proliferation of religious NGO; vii) new forms of piety.

Abstract (Ita)

Questo panel intende indagare la pluralità delle esperienze religiose contemporanee nella loro relazione dinamica con i profondi cambiamenti sociali e politici in atto sia in Africa, sia nelle diaspore dentro e fuori dal continente. L'obiettivo è in particolare quello di sollecitare un confronto fra esperti delle diverse aree degli studi sulle religioni in Africa, nel tentativo di superare gli steccati disciplinari.I paper dovranno muoversi nella cornice comune delle trasformazioni religiose avvenute negli ultimi quaranta anni. Il panel è, difatti, interessato ad analizzare in che modo la pluralità delle forme religiose siano attivamente coinvolte nei profondi cambiamenti che hanno interessato, a partire dagli anni Ottanta, molte società africane, quali, ad esempio: i) i vertiginosi processi di urbanizzazione ed espansione demografica; ii) il fallimento dellepolitiche sviluppiste; iii) le riforme neoliberiste e la conseguente erosione del welfare statale; iv) la liberalizzazione dei media e l'impatto dei nuovi media; v) l'intensificarsi delle interconnessioni transnazionali che consentono inedite possibilità di articolazione fra locale e globale.In tal senso, il panel accoglierà paper che, su questo sfondo dinamico, approfondiranno: i) l'emersione di risvegli e movimenti religiosi, che spesso sono tanto convergenti quanto in competizione fra loro; ii) le nuove configurazioni della relazione fra stregoneria e religione; iii) una rinnovata enfasi sulla predicazione e l'emersione di nuove figure di predicatori; iv) la trasformazione dei modelli dell'autorità religiosa; v) il protagonismo religioso nella sfera pubblica; vi) il proliferare di associazioni e di Ong religiose; vii) il delinearsi di nuove forme di pietismo.

N. 7 Sexuality and Citizenship in Africa: struggles, dynamics and ‘agencies’CoordinatorRui Garrido (ISCTE-IUL; CEI-IUL, Lisbon)

Abstract

The concept of citizenship is understood as a bound between the State and the individuals, who belongs to the political community. By so, citizenship is a mechanism of inclusion and exclusion. Although this understanding of belonging, in many African countries, the feminist and LGBTI movements struggle for equality and the recognition of full citizenship. They belong to the national community, but face different treatment by the State and society. African LGBTI movements faces restrictive legislation that shrinks its political activities and create criminals and outlaws between its citizens. The marginalization of African sexual minorities wipes them out their basic human rights and vulnerable to homophobia, physical and physiological violence, without any protection. Despite this, sexual minorities resist and struggles for recognition. Some strategies are related to the use of court and other judicial institutions to challenge the legality of restrictive laws. Other, related with the recognition and inclusion in health and education policy programmes. This panel seeks interdisciplinary contributions in the field of citizenship and human rights of African LGBTI struggles, dynamics and agencies.N. 8Africa at the crossroads: global circulations and local specificitiesRipensando il continente africano tra circolazioni globali e specificità locali

Coordinators

Sara Panata (IMAF, Paris; IFRA, Nigeria)

Elisa Prosperetti (Princeton University)

Abstract (Eng)

Africa has long been seen as a recipient of external influences, a place of creolization that absorbs and repackages foreign models rather than generating its own contributions to global events and processes. Cast in a teleological narrative, and fueled by the intervention of international NGOs that for many years have shaped writing about the continent, Africans have often been represented as passive actors in global dynamics, following external examples to achieve “development” along Western lines. More recently, another approach to African historiography has focused on the study of African resistance to external models. Lying somewhere between the unoriginal adoption or rejection of global models, local histories tend to be flattened, reduced to one or the other of these extremes. With this panel, we would like to move beyond the passive absorption of international models in order to interrogate how diverse local actors, from the 1940s onwards, have also defined and conceived their own models by proposing creative alternatives.We welcome interdisciplinary submissions that analyze the specificities of local African contexts, in which diverse actors creatively engage with global movements and ideologies. How have these been contextualized and reinterpreted in innovative ways? We are interested in papers that examine diverse themes (including but not limited to): education, transnational political, social or cultural movements (e.g. feminism and environmentalism), sport, music and the arts.

Abstract (Ita)

Il continente africano è stato a lungo considerato come un ricettacolo diinfluenze esterne, un terreno ibrido che assorbe e ripropone modelli esogeni piuttosto che generare i suoi contributi a eventi e processi globali. In una logica evoluzionista, alimentata dall’intervento di ONG internazionali, che ha permeato per molti anni gran parte della storiografia del continente, gli africani sono stati spesso rappresentati come attori passivi nelle dinamiche mondiali, ricalcanti esempi esterni per raggiungere un grado di sviluppo quanto più vicino a quello occidentale. Più recentemente, un’altra branca della storiografia si è piuttosto concentrata sullo studio dei movimenti di resistenza africani.Tra ricalco o rifiuto di modelli globali, la storia locale è stata spesso appiattita, ridotta a questo rapporto conflittuale o di imitazione pedissequa. In questo panel vorremmo superare l’idea di un assorbimento passivo di modelli internazionali, per riflettere piuttosto su come diversi attori locali hanno creativamente proposto i loro modelli, li hanno definiti e concettualizzati proponendo dei programmi alternativi e creativi, a partire dagli anni ‘40. Incoraggiamo proposte interdisciplinari che si interroghino sulla specificità dei contesti africani nei quali interpreti vari e diversi si rapportano in maniera innovativa a movimenti e correnti di pensiero globali. Quali sono queste correnti e questi movimenti? Come sono stati concettualizzati e proposti localmente? Accettiamo interventi su temi diversi tra i quali: l’educazione, i movimenti politici, sociali o culturali (femminismo, ambientalismo) lo sport, la musica e l’arte.

N. 9 Research pluralities: reflections on the study of mobile people

Coordinators

Greta Semplici (Oxford Department of International Development)

Erika Grasso (University of Turin)

Abstract

This panel wants to stimulate transdisciplinary debates about the plurality of research methods among mobile peoples in both rural and urban African contexts. A renewed theoretical understanding of both rangeland ecology (Krätli, 2015) and nomadic strategies (Chatty, 2006) has not beensatisfyingly accompanied by reflections concerning research methodologies. This gap results in research practices which are outdated and inappropriate, with serious policy implications. The panel prompts reflections on ‘methodological barriers’, including: examples of methods which are no longer pertinent, issues of access to the field, researcher's ethics and positionalities in socio-economic and political places often characterized by high levels of human mobility, socio-cultural fluidity and ethnopolitics, and alleged lack of security and limited resources. Secondly, it invites contributions regarding the development of innovative research methods coming from different disciplines and approaches. By emphasizing the need to comprehend in our methodologies ethnic and political narratives, emic and etic imaginaries, and environmental and spatial issues, the panel aims at rethinking our works not only in relation to physical movements, but also to political, social, cultural, and spatial mobilities, henceforth to grasp with diversified methodological approaches the pluralities of these realities.

Discussant

Saverio Krätli (DPhil at IDS, UK)

N. 10 Colonial Boundaries in contemporary Africa: Bridges or Barriers?

Coordinator

Geoffrey I. Nwaka (Abia State University, Uturu, Nigeria)

Abstract

Many critics complain that the present boundaries of African states make little sense, and that the continent is paying a high price for retaining them. Most of these boundaries were designed by European powers that had limited knowledge of the historical antecedent and human geography of the regions partitioned. The 2009 World Development Report underscores the constraints which the numerous arbitrary boundaries impose on the free movement of peoples, good and services in Africa. Ironically, the Organization of African Unity (now the African Union), and most individual African governments have since independence stoutly defended these boundaries, ostensibly to maintain stability, and to protect "the sovereigntyand territorial integrity of each state". Sadly, however, the preservation of the inherited boundaries has led to persistent instability and violent, sometimes genocidal conflicts within and between African states. The growing tempo of globalization and regional integration have not eliminated the conflicts over these inherited boundaries, some of which are becoming more rigid and contentious in the light of new strategic and economic considerations such as the prospects for mineral discovery. The panel invites papers that considers these needless border disputes, and how best to address them. We argue for a change from the narrow and exclusive way we perceive these boundaries and the ‘imported’ African state system itself, and begin to see the boundaries more as flexible frontiers and links of mutual contact and cooperation between states and communities, as in the pre-colonial period, rather than as rigid barriers and divisive lines of demarcation on the map.

N. 11 African migration politics: decentring perspectives, exploring lived realities

Convenors

Laura Menin (University of Milano-Bicocca)

Paolo Gaibazzi (Leibniz-Zentrum Moderner Orient, Berlin)

Abstract

Over the past two decades, a growing body of scholarship has explored questions of homeland security, migration management and transformations of border. Despite concerns with, and models of, governing human mobility are spreading globally, scholarly debates remain heavily centered on the Global North. This panel aims to reposition such discussions on the African side, by exploring the migration policies and politics put into place by states and other governance actors in Africa in conjunction with, or independently of, the EU migration policies. How does an African perspective on statehood, law, sovereignty, governance and citizenship enable us to rethink and reframe the meaning of such categories as ‘illegality’, ‘deportability’, ‘transit’ and ‘border’? The panel further seeks to address these questions by foregrounding the lived dimension of migration and border regimes. What social, existential and affective implications do African migration policies have? And what do these tell us about the nature of migration (bio)politics inAfrica? We welcome papers that critically discuss these notions from the standpoint of people moving within Africa, and eventually of other actors implicated in migration industries (e.g. smugglers, police, NGO personnel, etc.). Contributions focusing on trans-continental migration and border management, such as the African role in the externalization of European borders, are also welcome.

N. 12 Pluralism, public participation and constitution-making in contemporary Africa

Coordinator

Veronica Federico (University of Florence)

Abstract

Public participation has become a “must have” in constitutional reforms world-wide, and Africa is not an exception. Since the last decade of the twentieth century, indeed, the vast majority of African constitution-making processes have advocated the respect of (or at least pretended to apply) public participation as a pattern gaining democratisation and international legitimisation.Despite growing international support and increasing scholars’ attention, comparative research still lacks solid empirical evidence regarding the merits of public participation as well as a critical theoretical discussion of how it may work to ensure better democratic performance and better governance.Digging beneath the rhetoric of public participation as a simple panacea for any successful process, the panel aims to investigate various aspects of public participation in African constitutionalism. It also aims to offer an overview of participation forms and mechanisms across the continent, as well as to explore new theoretical frames. Finally, the panel intends to give voice to the multifaceted African continent, thus unveiling intertwined relations between pluralism (i.e. “Africas” in its multiple dimensions) and public participation. The panel is open to both theoretical and empiric-based papers, focused on either single case-studies or comparative analysis.

Discussant

Matteo Nicolini (University of Verona)

N. 13 Parcours de combattants : la « prise d’armes » au prisme des constructions narratives

Combatants’ journeys: the “taking up of arms” as seen through the prism of narrative constructions

Coordinateurs

Camille Evrard (Univ. Toulouse II, FRAMESPA)

Francesco Correale (CNRS, UMR 7324 CITERES, Tours)

Abstract (Fra)

Cet atelier propose une réflexion sur les processus de « prise d’armes » en Afrique eu égard aux ressorts, à la pluralité des modalités d’adhésion et aux évolutions de l’engagement aussi bien dans les corps étatiques qu’au sein de mouvement armés « rebelles » ou de « libération ». On tâchera de penser, en particulier, la fluidité des allégeances qui oriente la « prise d’armes » en contexte colonial et postcolonial. Cette fluidité pourrait constituer le point de départ d’une analyse qui, en questionnant les motivations individuelles et collectives de l’enrôlement, permet de dégager les articulations entre enjeux plus généraux du phénomène et expériences particulières. Pour ce faire, il est nécessaire de recourir à des approches disciplinaires plurielles, que les participants au panel sont encouragés à illustrer en se focalisant sur les méthodologies employées.Ce focus méthodologique nous aidera à saisir l’impact que les conditionnements politiques ou partisans ont sur la construction du récit des « prises d’armes » au sein des Etats et des sociétés africaines contemporaines. Il permettra aussi d’interroger la centralité ou, au contraire, sur marginalité de ces phénomènes tels qu’ils sont relatés aujourd’hui dans les pays d’origine, ainsi que les difficultés ou les atouts dont disposent les chercheurs locaux et internationaux pour analyser ces narrations singulières - souvent inaudibles - de l’histoire.

Abstract (Eng)

This panel aims to reflect on the processes of taking up arms in Africa with regard to the factors, the plurality of modalities of accession and changes in engagement, in state bodies as well as “rebel” or “liberation” armedmovements. We will try to consider, in particular, the fluidity of allegiances that guides the “taking up of arms” in colonial or postcolonial contexts. This fluidity could be the starting point for an analysis which, by questioning the personal and collective motivations of enlistment, makes it possible to identify the articulations between more general issues of the phenomenon and individual experiences. To do this, it is required to employ plural disciplinary approaches. The panellists are encouraged to illustrate them by focusing on the methodologies used. This methodological focus will provide us with an insight into the impact that political or partisan conditioning has on the construction of the narrative of “arms taking” in contemporary African states and societies. It will also make it possible to question the centrality or, on the contrary, the marginality of these phenomena as they are described today in the countries of origin, as well as the difficulties or assets available to local and international researchers in analysing these singular and often inaudible historical narratives.

N. 14 Stabilità: un nuovo paradigma per l'Africa? Quanto nuovo? A che prezzo?Stability: a new paradigm for African governance. How new? How costly?

Convenors

Maria Stella Rognoni (Università di Firenze)

Gaia Lott (Università di Firenze)

Abstract (Ita)

Il concetto di ‘stabilità’ è spesso richiamato come obiettivo da raggiungere e mantenere affinché uno Stato possa svolgere i propri compiti, assicurando ai cittadini tutto quanto ricada nelle proprie prerogative. Anche in Africa, il tema della stabilità non ha mancato e non manca di costituire un leitmotiv del dibattito politico interno agli Stati e nei rapporti fra governi africani e interlocutori extra-africani.Il panel si propone di indagare le forme e le modalità con cui è stato declinato il concetto di stabilità a partire dalle indipendenze africane ad oggi e di analizzare gli effetti di breve e di lungo periodo di scelte e politiche assunte in nome del raggiungimento di tale obiettivo. La prospettiva di lungo periodo, che permette approcci di tipo diacronico ma anche comparativo,punta infatti ad offrire analisi multi-livello che il solo studio dell’attualità non sembra in grado di fornire.Proposte di confronto tra fasi storiche diverse all’interno di uno stesso studio di caso saranno particolarmente apprezzate: come si declina, a seconda dei momenti, il concetto di stabilità in un paese (prerequisito per gli equilibri bipolari, prodotto del Washington Consensus, antidoto contro guerre civili e terrorismo internazionale...)? Chi si fa promotore di ‘stabilità’ e con quali obiettivi? Attraverso quali strumenti di mobilitazione politica, sociale, economica si opera? Quali gli effetti di breve e di lungo periodo?

Abstract (Eng)

The concept of ‘stability’ is often presented as a goal to be achieved and maintained by States to carry out their tasks and provide their citizens with all in their power. Even in Sub-Saharan Africa, the issue of stability constitutes a leitmotiv in the domestic political debate and in the relations between governments and their non-African interlocutors.The panel aims to investigate how (in which forms and with which modalities) the concept of stability has been interpreted since the time of independence. It also intends to analyse the short- and long-term effects of choices and policies taken in the name of this goal. The long-term perspective, which allows both diachronic and comparative analyses, may in fact offer a multi-level reflexion that the study of current events alone does not seem able to provide.Proposals based on a comparison between different historical phases within a single case study will be particularly appreciated. How has the concept of stability been interpreted in a country in distinct moments (premise for the bipolar equilibrium, product of the Washington Consensus, antidote against civil wars and international terrorism...?) Who promotes this ‘stability’ and with which aims? What tools of political, social and economic mobilization are used? What are the short and long-term effects?

N. 15 Città, mobilità, informalità in AfricaInformality and mobility in urban Africa

Convenors

Antonio Pezzano (Università degli Studi di Napoli “l’Orientale”)

Isabella Soi (Università degli Studi di Cagliari)

Abstract (Ita)

Il fenomeno dell’urbanizzazione in Africa ha una sua storicità, ma negli ultimi decenni si sta assistendo a un’accelerazione della crescita, sia demografica che spaziale. Questa rapida urbanizzazione rappresenta una sfida per i governi che si confrontano con nuove mobilità, spazi, linguaggi e identità. Le città africane diventano sempre più luoghi di mediazione, ma anche di contestazione, politica e sociale, in cui si esprimono i rapporti di potere tra diversi attori e dove si assiste a processi di costruzione di nuove forme e pratiche sociali e politiche. Si sperimentano modi di informalità, spesso associati a forme deboli di governo urbano, che danno luogo a politiche ibride e asimmetriche. Le pratiche quotidiane dell’informalità producono e rimodellano lo spazio urbano incorporando spesso l’elemento della mobilità.Il panel è aperto a contributi che rispondono alle seguenti domande di ricerca: come gli attori coinvolti in reti informali sociali, politiche ed economiche creino, reinventino e utilizzino spazi urbani attraverso pratiche di mobilità e come interagiscano e influenzino i processi di costruzione delle politiche pubbliche e i modi della governance reale; come gli abitanti, soprattutto i nuovi residenti, modellino le proprie identità e quelle urbane e in che rapporto con le altre sfere identitarie (nazionali, etniche, globali, cosmopolite).

Abstract (Eng)

Urbanisation is a historical phenomenon in Africa. However, in the last decades, we witnessed an accelerated growth, both demographic and spatial. This rapid urbanisation is a challenge for the governments that have to deal with new forms of mobility, spaces, and identities. African cities become at the same time places of mediation and contention, both social and political; where multiple power relations between different actors find their representation, shaping new social and political forms and practices. They are places where diverse forms of informality, often associated with weak urban government, produce hybrid and asymmetric policies. Daily informal practices create and shape urban spaces often including the mobility factor.The panel is open to contributions that meet the following issues: how do actors involved in social, political and economic informal networks create, invent and use urban spaces through practices of mobility, and how they interact and influence the processes of policy-making and the modes of real governance; how do urban dwellers, specially the new residents, shape their and the urban identities; and how they relate to other identity spheres (national, ethnic, global, cosmopolitan).

N. 16 Sub-national struggles for ‘local sovereignty’ in Africa: Internal boundaries as an epistemological frontier to understand plurality

Convenors

Claire Médard (panel coordinator) (Institute for Research and Development, Marseille; URMIS, Université Paris Diderot)

Victoire Chalin (URMIS, Université Paris Diderot)

Francesca Di Matteo (Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales, Marseille)

Abstract

While state institutions persist in their effort to carry out individual land titling programmes, communal land rights are making their re-appearance in policies (COLIN et al., 2009), laying emphasis on the rights of ‘indigenous people’ (IGOE, 2006). How do we account for the plurality of narratives in rural Africa? Which forms of belonging emerge in this new context?We offer to study land tenure relations and claims looking at ‘internal boundaries’ (KOPYTOFF, 1987), diversely defined as: administrative and territorial, cultural and social (BARTH, 1969; 1973), as well as relating to partisan politics, or resulting from all these dynamics combined (SIKOR &LUND, 2009, LUND RASMUSSEN, 2017). The history of human settlements, and the contextualisation of state interventions in the wider framework of complex and interlocking political allegiances inform analyses of historically produced internal boundaries that will help understand the making of particular identities, and the promotion of local histories or group claims (JACOB & LE MEUR, 2010; MUNOZ, 2008). Which are the triggers explaining the growth of such narratives? Who are the key actors? To what extent are former boundaries reactivated or new boundaries created?

N. 17 Identità plurali e autorappresentazioni: strategie linguistiche nelle letterature africane (poesia, narrativa, teatro)

Plural Identities and self-representation(s): linguistic strategies in African literatures (poetry, narratives, drama)

Convenors

Giulia Maltese (University of Bologna; Universidad Autónoma de Madrid)

Alba Rosa Suriano (University of Catania)

Abstract (Ita)

Le letterature africane, ciascuna con le proprie specificità culturali e linguistiche, assurgono a elementi emblematici delle comunità che le hanno prodotte, caratterizzate anche dal rapporto tra lo spazio precoloniale e quello postcoloniale. In questa prospettiva dialogica, di scambio dinamico e continuativo tra chi produce la cultura e chi la fruisce, l’analisi del contesto è fondamentale per comprendere il testo stesso (Bakhtin 1986) che, al contempo, funge da chiave interpretativa del contesto. L’opera letteraria, infatti, è da intendersi come “atto culturale”, che esplicita le strutture cognitive ed emotive alla base della comunicazione, delimitate socialmente da regole, convenzioni, norme e valori condivisi entro i confini di una specifica cultura o comunità (Van Dijk 1983; Fuentes 2000).La narrazione attraverso la quale ogni gruppo umano si autodefinisce come comunità, in contrapposizione all’alterità (rappresentata dal colonizzatore, dallo straniero o da qualsiasi Altro da Sé) contribuisce alla costruzione dell’identità del gruppo e del singolo. In questo processo, il testo funge, non solo da specchio attraverso il quale riprodurre il Sé, ma anche da strumento di decostruzione dell’assetto esistente e di ricostruzione della propria identità.Il panel intende contestualizzare e indagare le strategie linguistiche adottate dagli autori per raccontare e raccontarsi, le ragioni sottese alla scelta di tali strategie, nonché problematizzare la narrazione come forma di espressione identitaria del singolo e della comunità.

Abstract (Eng)

African literatures, with their cultural and linguistic specificities, stand out as representative elements of the communities that produced them, being characterized also by the relation between pre-colonial and post-colonialspaces. In this dialogical perspective of dynamic and continuous exchange between who produce culture and who benefit of it, it is essential to analyse the context in order to deeply understand the text (Bakhtin 1986) which, at the same time, acts as an interpretative key of both the context. The literary work, in fact, should be considered as a "cultural act", which explains those cognitive and emotional structures supporting communication, which are socially delimited by rules, conventions, norms and shared values, within the boundaries of a specific culture or community (Van Dijk 1983; Fuentes 2000).The narration through which each human group defines itself as a community, in opposition to the otherness (represented by the colonizer, the stranger or any Other from the Self) contributes to the construction of the identity of both the group and the individual. Then the text acts not only as a mirror through which the Self can be reproduced, but also as an instrument to deconstruct the existing order and reconstruct one's own identity.This panel aims to contextualize and investigate the linguistic strategies adopted by the authors to narrate the otherness and the selfness as well as the reasons behind those strategies, and to problematize the narration as a form of expression of both individual and collective identities.

N. 18 New Perspectives on the regional and global history of Italian Colonialism in Africa

Organizers

Lars Berge (Dalarna University, Falun)

Karin Pallaver (University of Bologna)

Abstract

This panel presents new research on the regional and global connections of the Italian colonies in Africa. The panel welcomes papers that can tackle the history of the regional and global connections of the Italian colonies. Possible subjects can be the labour migration to the Italian colonies from the Red Sea Region and the Indian Ocean World, the connections between metropole and colonial politics or the development of diaspora communities in the Italian colonies.A group of papers will look at the Italo-Ethiopian war of 1935-36. The aim is to bring to light the plural and multifaceted economic and political connections that the conflict produced, both on a regional and on a global scale. One of the themes of the panel will be the national and global campaigns against the Italian aggression. Lars Berge’s paper analysis the image of Swedish-Ethiopian relations in the Swedish press during the conflict, and shows how the identification with Ethiopia brought Sweden into a new, international and global community. Through the analysis of a selection of interwar periodical publications, Neelam Srivastava investigates the reporting and denunciation of Italian imperialism in Ethiopia, and examines the role played by print in the development of anti-colonial nationalisms in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean. The panel will also address new thematic perspectives, such as regional migration and monetary policies, to look at the war and at its regional and global connections. Federica Guazzini’s paper revises the issues of flights and displacements of Ethiopian people that took place since 1935 to the collapse of the Italian rule in East Africa. She examines such phenomena both as grassroots resistance acts to the Italian occupation, and as forced migrations induced by protracted warfare. Finally, Karin Pallaver’s paper looks at the global entanglements of the conflict from the point of view of currency production and circulation. She analyses the Maria Theresa Thaler, the coin that the Italians started to mint in 1935 to support the war; she looks at the international protests against the monopoly that Italy acquired in the minting of the thalers, and at the same time she addresses Italian monetary policies in occupied Ethiopia

Papers

Lars Folke Berge (Dalarna University, Falun), Ethiopia in Swedish Press during the Italo-Ethiopian Conflict 1934-36

Federica Guazzini (Università per Stranieri, Perugia), Questioning Flight and Displacement during the Italo-Ethiopian War and its aftermath in a Regional perspective

Karin Pallaver (University of Bologna), A weapon of war. The 1935-1936 war in Ethiopia and the Maria Theresa thaler

Neelam Srivastava (Newcastle University), A Partisan Press: Radical Print Cultures and the Italo-Ethiopian War of 1935

Discussant

Irma Taddia (University of Bologna)

N. 19 The (re)making of a subcontinent? Historical legacies, social dynamics and contemporary policies in West Africa

La (ri)costruzione di un subcontinente: eredità storiche, dinamiche sociali e politiche contemporanee in Africa occidentale.

Convenor

Giuseppe Maimone (University of Catania)

Abstract (Eng)

West African past features interconnections and exchanges at a regional level that overpass delimited “national” ancient and modern bodies. Recent events such as the Gambian crisis in 2017, the creation of the G5 Sahel, the project of a West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ), and the calling into question of French CFA have shown the renewed importance of West African supra-national solidarities and some leading countries, as well as their shared attempts to affirm autonomy from former colonial powers. Moreover, contemporary economic, social, and cultural dynamics confirm West African countries as forming a macro-area in which local differences go together with strong connections and increasing transnational exchanges, that overlap with pre-existing communitarian forms like religion and supra-national ethnicities.The panel aims to include contributions that discuss historical factors that have influenced modern times, as well as papers that analyse social dynamics and contemporary policies that characterise today West Africa and make it a well-distinguished area within the continent: A subcontinent, then? The panel aiming to be multi-disciplinary, contributions (in English or Italian) by historians, sociologists, political scientists, and by scholars of other social sciences are welcome.

Abstract (Ita)

L’Africa occidentale possiede un passato caratterizzato da interconnessioni escambi a livello regionale che oltrepassano singole entità “nazionali” passate e presenti. Eventi recenti quali la crisi in Gambia del 2017, la creazione della forza multinazionale G5 Sahel, la progettata creazione della Zona Monetaria dell’Africa occidentale (WAMZ) e la messa in discussione del Franco CFA hanno mostrato la rinnovata importanza assunta da entità sovranazionali (come il CEDEAO) e da singoli stati dell’Africa occidentale, così come il comune tentativo di affermare la propria autonomia dalle vecchie potenze coloniali. In aggiunta, le contemporanee dinamiche economiche, sociali e culturali confermano come questi stati africani formino una macro-area in cui differenze territoriali sono accompagnate da forti connessioni e da crescenti scambi intra-nazionali, che si aggiungono a preesistenti comuni elementi come la religione e le etnicità sovranazionali.Il panel intende includere contributi che studino i fattori storici che hanno influenzato i tempi moderni, così come altri che analizzino dinamiche sociali e politiche contemporanee che caratterizzano l’Africa occidentale al giorno d’oggi e che ne fanno un’area ben definita all’interno del continente; quindi, un subcontinente? Al fine di rendere il panel multidisciplinare, contributi (in italiano o inglese) provenienti da storici, sociologi, politologi e da studiosi delle altre scienze sociali sono i benvenuti.