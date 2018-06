Announcement

This symposium focuses on the Innovation and Development of the Teaching of European Languages and Literature in European-Asian, in which scholars and experts from Euro-Asian countries/areas focusing on various strands in French, German and Spanish are invited to deliver a wide range of talks on related topics.

Topics for discussion include:

Inter-disciplinary research in the teaching of European languages and cultures. Instruction and digital technology in the teaching of French, German and Spanish. Research in cross-cultural communication and pragmatic skills in the classroom. Asian discourse on the teaching of European languages and cultures. Cultivation of talents for European languages and the development international mobility. New trends in the studies of European humanities and social sciences. Other related issues (studies on language, culture, teaching or translation)

Languages for presentation

French,

German,

Spanish,

English

Chinese

Important Dates

Deadline for abstract submission: May 18, 2018

Notification of acceptance: June 15, 2018

Date: October 6, 2018 (Saturday)

Submission details

Please fill in the Registration Form (see attachment) and email it with your abstract (in 500 words, in French, German, Spanish or English) to wz_ceal@mail.wzu.edu.tw

by May 18, 2018,

with the subject entitled ‘Submission to 2018 International Conference on European-Asian Languages’. All submissions will be refereed using a double-blind peer review process. Notification of acceptance will be sent to you by June 15, 2018.Contact: College of European and Asian Languages, Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages

Tel: (886) 7-342-6031 ext.5002 (Miss Chang)

Organisers

College of European and Asian Languages (CEAL),

Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages (WZU)

Co-organisers

Department of French,

Department of German,

Department of Spanish,

Graduate Institute of European Studies,

EU Centre,

WZU

Venue: Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages