Location Paris, France

NYU Paris is seeking a part-time lecturer to teach the following undergraduate course in History: "Modern France from the Revolution to the Present." The course covers changes over time in politics, culture, and social life and pays particular attention to the successive crises that have challenged France's stature, stability, and republican model. These crises include the recurring revolutionary upheavals, the challenges to the nation’s imperial ambitions, the Dreyfus Affair, the two world wars, and the traumas of Vichy and the Algerian war. We also examine the evolving meaning of French citizenship and national identity, conflicts between religion and the republic, and France's efforts post-war to establish and anchor a European community.

Teaching commences in September 2018; courses meet for 3 hours a week for a 14.5 week term. The course is taught in English.

NYU Paris is one of 11 study away academic centers in the NYU Global Network. Students at NYU Paris participate in an immersive study away program while earning credits towards their degree. To learn more about NYU Paris please visit the website at https://www.nyu.edu/paris.html.

Candidates must have a Ph.D. or equivalent in History and two to three years relevant teaching experience.

The appointed person will have full responsibility for teaching and coordinating the course. The course is taught in a seminar, discussion-based style and offered to undergraduate students, mostly in their second or third year of study. All students are NYU students enrolled in NYU degrees in New York, Abu Dhabi or Shanghai who come to study at NYUParis for one semester. Classes take place at our Academic Centre in Paris.

Applications must include: (1) a cover letter, (2) C.V., and (3) course outline or synopsis; please be sure to note in particular any relevant teaching experience.

Candidates must be eligible to work in France.

Current NYU Paris faculty are encouraged to apply. Priority deadline for NYU Paris faculty: May 11 2018.

Dates