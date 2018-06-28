InicioVérité et fiction

Truth and fiction

Vérité et fiction

15th annual conference of the International Medieval Society

Publicado el jueves 21 de junio de 2018 por Céline Guilleux

The 15th annual conference of the International Medieval Society (IMS-Paris) is organised in collaboration with the Laboratoire de Médiévistique Occidentale de Paris (LAMOP) and the Centre d’Étude et de Recherches Antiques et Médiévales (CERAM). This year on the theme of “Truth and Fiction.”

Programme

Thursday June 28 

9:00-9:45  Registration

9:45-10:00 Welcome 

10:00-11:30 Keynote: Patrick Boucheron (College de France) “Vérité, véridicité et effets de vérité : la leçon des fables”

11:30-12:00 Break

12 :00-13 :30  Session 1: Discourses on Truth (history, law, literature)

Chair: Catherine Croizy-Naquet (CERAM)

  • Henry Ravenhall “Discours rapporté et la ‘vérité’ de l'histoire dans la Chronique du Pseudo-Turpin
  • Claire Aracil-DonnatJa fable n’i metrai en pris, ançois m’en irai per le voir. Fiction et vérité dans les contes de la première Vie des Pères” 
  • Jolanta N. Komornicka  “Ie suis morte et perdüe se vous ne m’aydez: Suborning Perjury in the Trial of Robert d’Artois”

13:30-15:00    Lunch 

15:00-16:30 Session 2: Geographical Truth & Fictions 

Chair: Emmanuelle Vagnon (LAMOP)

  • Peter Leonid Checkin“Truth at the Margins of the Known World: La navigation de saint Brendan 
  • Levante Selaf “La Sicambrie – une ville flottante sur la mappemonde des historiens et des romanciers médiévaux” 
  • Margaretha Nordquist “Conflicting Mythscapes ? Truth and Fiction in Scandinavian Fifteenth-Century Chronicles as Regnal Narratives” 

16:30-17:00    Break / Pause café

17:00-18:30    Session 3: Hagiographical Truth & Fiction

Chair: Bénédicte Milland-Bove (CERAM)

  • Karen Casbier “Truth, Fiction and (Un)Authorized Speech in the Marian Miracle Tales”
  • Christelle Fairise “La place et le rôle des sagas hagiographiques dans la prédication de l’Église en Islande: l’exemple de la Maríu saga (XIIIe-XIVe siècles)” 
  • Raphaël Guérin “Fiction et croyance: l’usage de l’hagiographie apostolique dans le royaume de France (VIIIe-XIIe s.)”

19:30  Dinner : Award ceremony ; remise du prix de l’IMS-Paris 2018

Friday June 29

9:30-11:00 Keynote: Maureen Boulton (University of Notre-Dame) “Truth and Fiction in the Vernacular Lives of Christ and the Virgin (1150-1500)”

11:00-11:30  Break 

11:30-13:00    Session 4: Pregregorian Truths 

Chair: Christiane Veyrard-Cosme (CERAM)

  • Simon Thomson“A cynocephalic cannibal from Canaan? Searching for ‘truth’ in the early medieval saint Christopher”
  • Michael Edward Moore “Truth and Violence in the Carolingian World”
  • Amelie Claire Sagasser “La législation carolingienne vis-à-vis les Juifs – entre discours politique et réalité”

13:00-14:30 Lunch  board meeting

14:30-15:30 Session 5: Philosophical Truth & Fictions

Chair: Lindsey Hansen (IMS-Paris)

  • Dinah Wouters“Hildegard of Bingen’s Textual Truth: Autoreferentiality and non-integumental Allegory in the Visions” 
  • Lawrence S. Wang“Is Truth Higher than God?: Antinomic Ontology in Meister Eckhart and Marguerite Porete” 

16:00-18:30    Symposium visit (Bibliothèque de l’Arsenal)

Saturday June 30

10:00-11:30    Session 6: Revealing Truth

Chair: Dominique Demartini (CERAM)

  • Francesca Canadé Sautman“Vérité, voile, Véronique: Véronique et la Sainte Face de Robert Campin (ca. 1378-1444)” 
  • Alexia Guzman “Le triomphe de la vérité dans l’exemplum 26 du Comte Lucanor de don Juan Manuel”
  • Luke Giraudet “Between Rumour and Reality: Writing Truth in Fifteenth-Century Parisian Journals” 

11:00-11:30    Break 

11:30-13:00    Assemblée Générale

13:00-14:30    Lunch

14:30-16:00    Session 7: Truth and the Senses 

Chair: Valerie M. Wilhite (IMS-Paris) 

  • Dafna Nissim“Converting the Fictive into Real: Pleasure Experience as Consolidating Component in Laval’s Book of Hours”
  • Anne Ibos-Augé “L’intertexte lyrique est-il garant de vérité ? L’exemple des ‘romans à insertions’ au XIIIe siècle”

16:00-16:30: Closing Comments Fanny Madeline & Marie Dejoux

19:00 Closing Event

in conjunction with the

  • Laboratoire de médiévistique occidentale de Paris (LAMOP)
  • Université Paris I—Panthéon-Sorbonne
  • le Centre d'étude et de recherches antiques et médiévales (CERAM)
  • Université Paris 3 – Sorbonne-Nouvelle

Scientific Committee

  • Catherine Croizy-Naquet,
  • Marie Dejoux,
  • Lindsey Hansen,
  • Fanny Madeline
  • Valerie M. Wilhite

Registration is now open: http://eepurl.com/dtRxmP (English version) or http://eepurl.com/dwyUL9 (French version).

  • Centre Malher, Amphithéâtre Dupuis - 9 rue Malher
    París, Francia (75004)

  • jueves 28 de junio de 2018
  • viernes 29 de junio de 2018
  • sábado 30 de junio de 2018

  • Truth, fiction, medieval, Paris, France, geography, hagiography, philosophy

Contactos

  • Lindsey Hansen
    courriel : lindsey [dot] hansen [at] gmail [dot] com

« Vérité et fiction », Coloquio, Calenda, Publicado el jueves 21 de junio de 2018, https://calenda.org/445565

