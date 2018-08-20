Primo Convegno internazionale biennale di Studi su Eugenio Montale

Announcement

First Biennial International Conference on Eugenio Montale (Milan, Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, 29-30 October 2018)

Presentation

Winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1975, Eugenio Montale (1896-1981) spent thirty-three years of his life in Milan (more than a third of his entire existence), from 1948, when at the age of fifty-two he was taken on by “Corriere della Sera”, until his death in a Milanese hospital at the age of eighty-five. During this protracted residency in Milan, Montale published all his major poetic collections except Ossi di seppia and Le occasioni.

From 29th to 30th October 2018 the Milan campus of the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore will host the First Biennial International Conference on Eugenio Montale.

Chief Organisers of the International Conference:

Italy: ANGELA IDA VILLA (Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore – Milan).

Outside of Italy: ANGELO COLOMBO (Université de Franche-Comté – Besançon)

Topics

Biography/biographies of Eugenio Montale: recto and verso Letters from/to Montale Friends, acquaintances, mentors, colleagues and enemies of Montale Hermeneutic approaches to Montale’s writing Montalean “depistaggi” (“red herrings”) Hermeneutics of the symbolic-mythological-religious modernity of the ancient world in Montale’s writing: hidden religious symbols Commenting Montale Self-comments by Montale Hidden sources (ancient and modern, literary and non-literary, visual, oral, related to the landscape, etc.) in Montale’s writing Montale as a hidden source before and after 1981 Early commentators of Montale’s writing (1925-1942) Montale after Montale Montale as an interviewer and interviewee Montalean textual criticism Montale as a storyteller Montale as a literary critic Montale as a painter and drawer Montale as an art critic Montale as a music critic Montale as a translator Translations and translators of Montale’s writing The reception of Montale’s writing abroad Montale as a traveller Montale’s cities Montale and/at Milan Montale and newspapers Montale, cinema, television and radio Montale and photography Montale as a witness to his time Scientific and non-scientific sources for Montale’s notion of space-time Montalean eschatology

Submission Guidelines

How to take part in the conference as a speaker

The recruitment of speakers for the Conference (excluding members of the Academic Committee, the Academic Editorial Staff and the Academic Administration) will take place by means of a call for papers. No one will receive a personal invitation.

In order to give a paper at the Conference, the following procedure should be observed:

Draw up an abstract (which must be unpublished and original) of 4,000 characters including spaces; add 7 keywords and the major bibliographical references; Within 20th August 2018 send your abstract followed by keywords and major bibliographical references in two separate files (Word and PDF) to ida.villa@unicatt.it, copying them to angelo.colombo@univ-fcomte.fr;

2.1. The title of the files (Word and PDF) containing the abstract should read: MONTALE CONFERENCE 2018_ surname and first name _ number and topic, as they appear in the above Topics section (e.g.: 5. Montalean “depistaggi” (“red herrings”));

2.2. The subject line of the email should read: MONTALE CONFERENCE 2018_ surname and first name _ number and topic, as they appear in the Topics section (e.g.: 5. Montalean “depistaggi” (“red herrings”));

The email with the abstract should also include a PDF entitled SURNAME NAME_ Personal information and CV_ for Montale Conference 2018 and containing all the below-listed data, in the following sequence: name and surname, residency, citizenship, passport (specify whether you are Italian or not; a copy of your passport is not required), postal address, email address, telephone numbers, the most recent academic title obtained, current profession, specify if and where (at the time of the Conference) you are carrying out a PhD, specify if and where (at the time of the Conference) you are carrying out post-doctoral research, specify if and where (at the time of the Conference) you have been appointed “cultore della materia”, specify if and where (at the time of the Conference) you are teaching at a university on a contract basis, list of academic publications, list of Montale-related publications; PDFs of these publications should be included.

Scholars holding a permanent university post (professors, emeritus professors, readers, senior lecturers, lecturers and assistant lecturers) need only fill out points 1-7 and 9.

Within 15th September 2018 those authors whose papers have been accepted will be contacted. The list of accepted papers will be published on the Conference website (currently under construction).

Within 24th September 2018 speakers must pay the conference fee (the exact fee and payment methods will appear on the Conference website, currently being set up). Reduced fees will be available for PhD students without a scholarship.

Speakers will have to take care of their own travel costs, food and lodging.

Speakers resident outside of Europe, if unable to attend personally the Conference, may give their paper via Skpe, once they have paid an additional fee covering connection costs (the exact fee and payment methods will appear on the Conference website, currently being set up).

Teachers in state schools wishing to attend the Conference as speakers may pay the conference fee via the “bonus” of the “Carta del docente”; teachers in private schools, if registered for a Fondo Interprofessionale, may take advantage of funding connected to the Fondo for which they are registered (see fondi.interprofessionali@unicatt.it).

Speakers will receive an attendance certificate.

How to take part in the conference as a member of the public

A specific area of the Conference website (currently under construction) will allow interested parties to take part in the conference as members of the public and pay the relevant fee.

Reduced fees will be available for students without a scholarship.

Teachers in state schools may pay the conference fee via the “bonus” of the “Carta del docente”; teachers in private schools, if registered for a Fondo Interprofessionale, may take advantage of funding connected to the Fondo for which they are registered (see fondi.interprofessionali@unicatt.it).

Members of the public will have to take care of their own travel costs, food and lodging.

Members of the public will receive an attendance certificate.

Teacher training

The First Biennial International Conference on Eugenio Montale (Milan, Università Cattolica, 29-30 October 2018) belongs to the teacher training initiatives run by the Università Cattolica as a Subject officially recognized by the MIUR according to Directive n. 170, 21/03/2016.

Attendance of the above-mentioned Conference entails all legal and economic consequences set out by current regulations (MIUR note n. 2915, 15/09/2016).

In particular, it grants exemption from teaching, up to 5 days a year, where work requirements allow this and, as much as possible, bearing in mind the necessity of teaching continuity.

Participants will receive an attendance certificate.

Publication of the conference proceedings

Within 22th November 2018 speakers should send their paper, complying with the stylesheet which will follow, both in Word and PDF format to ida.villa@unicatt.it, copying it to angelo.colombo@univ-fcomte.fr.

Both the title of the file containing the paper and the subject line of the email should read:

SURNAME NAME_PAPER MONTALE CONFERENCE 2018_ short title

The email should include a CV complying with the format previously set out at II § 3.

Following a double-blind peer review process, the approved articles will be published in the academic journal “REM. Rivista Internazionale di Studi su Eugenio Montale”:

Publisher: Agorà, Lugano, Switzerland;

Editor: ANGELA IDA VILLA, Università Cattolica – Milan

Co-Editor: ANGELO COLOMBO, Université de Franche-Comté – Besançon

International Academic Committee

Carlo Alberto Augieri (Università del Salento)

Cristina Benussi (Università di Trieste)

Luigi Blasucci (Scuola Normale Superiore - Pisa)

Alberto Cadioli (Università di Milano)

Pietro Cataldi (Università per Stranieri di Siena)

Angelo Colombo (Université de Franche-Comté - Besançon)

Fabrice De Poli (Université Savoie Mont Blanc - Chambéry)

Arnaldo Di Benedetto (Università di Torino)

Paolo di Stefano (“Corriere della Sera”)

Anna Dolfi (Università di Firenze)

Giuseppe Farinelli (Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore - Milan)

Giuseppe Gazzola (Stony Brook University – New York)

Christian Genetelli (Université de Fribourg)

Antonio Lucio Giannone (Università del Salento)

Gilberto Lonardi (Università di Verona)

Cristina Marchisio (Universidad de Santiago de Compostela)

Pier Vincenzo Mengaldo (Università di Padova)

Silvio Ramat (Università di Padova)

Rossella Riccobono (University of Saint Andrews - UK)

Giuseppe Sangirardi (Université de Lorraine - Nancy)

Niccolò Scaffai (Université de Lausanne)

Jean-Charles Vegliante (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle - Paris 3)

Angela Ida Villa (Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore - Milan)

Academic Editorial Staff: Ida Campeggiani (Università di Urbino), Tiziana Piras (Università di Trieste), Antonio Zollino (Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore - Milan)

Academic Administration: John Butcher, Carmela Pierini, Paolo Senna, Marco Sonzogni, Francesca Strazzi, Stefania Triachini

Editorial Director: Antonio Scollo

Contacts

Prof. ANGELA IDA VILLA

Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore – Milan

http://docenti.unicatt.it/ita/angela_ida_villa/

http://unicatt.academia.edu/AngelaIdaVilla

http://www.unicatt.it/leopardi-pascoli-montale

http://convegni.unicatt.it/ermeneutica-simbolo-mito-e-modernitadellantico

http://convegni.unicatt.it/laboratorio-ersmma

Email: ida.villa@unicatt.it

Prof. ANGELO COLOMBO

Université de Franche-Comté – Besançon

angelo.colombo@univ-fcomte.fr