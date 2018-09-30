Openly about Open Access

Announcement

Guest Editor

Cecelia Brown, University of Oklahoma, USA

Description

The majority of academic papers on the topic of Open Access publishing are available only in fee for use journals. Thus, to make research about open access more widely available, Open Information Science is inviting research, review, and position papers for inclusion in a special issue about Open Access to be published during open access week in October 2018. Especially of interest are papers considering existing models of Open Access (platinum, gold, green, fair) and the controversies surrounding each of them. Works about the development of the Open Access movement and the usage and acceptance of works published openly, are welcome as well. All the submissions will be reviewed by an international panel of experts in the field.

How to submit

Authors are kindly invited to register at our paper processing system at: http://www.editorialmanager.com/opis/ and submit their contribution. Every manuscript should be clearly marked as intended for this special issue. All papers will go through the Open Information Science’s high standards, quick, fair and comprehensive peer-review procedure. Instructions for authors are available here. In case of any questions, please contact Managing Editor (katarzyna.grzegorek@degruyteropen.com).

As an author of Open Information Science you will benefit from:

transparent, comprehensive and fast peer review;

efficient route to fast-track publication and full advantage of De Gruyter e-technology;

no publication fees;

free language assistance for authors from non-English speaking regions.

The deadline is 30th September 2018.