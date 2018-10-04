Summary

The 15th International Congress of Diplomatics organized by the Commission internationale de diplomatique, which is being held between the 4th and 6th of October at Leipzig, studies the diplomatic characteristics of medieval and early modern charters and the related documentation being used in “international” and interreligious diplomacy. The main objective of the conference is to analyse the "international" and interreligious repertoire of types and forms of the documents as well as their regional specific characteristics. Special attention will be dedicated to the different stages of tradition and the consequences for historical interpretation focussing on the internal and external characteristics of the diplomatic documentation.