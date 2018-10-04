HomeLes sources des relations « internationales » entre les centres politiques de l’Europe et de la Méditerranée (800–1600)
Les sources des relations « internationales » entre les centres politiques de l’Europe et de la Méditerranée (800–1600)
Lettres – Actes – Traités
Published on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 by Céline Guilleux
Summary
The 15th International Congress of Diplomatics organized by the Commission internationale de diplomatique, which is being held between the 4th and 6th of October at Leipzig, studies the diplomatic characteristics of medieval and early modern charters and the related documentation being used in “international” and interreligious diplomacy. The main objective of the conference is to analyse the "international" and interreligious repertoire of types and forms of the documents as well as their regional specific characteristics. Special attention will be dedicated to the different stages of tradition and the consequences for historical interpretation focussing on the internal and external characteristics of the diplomatic documentation.
Announcement
Argumentaire
Le 15e colloque international de diplomatique organisé par la Commission internationale de diplomatique aura lieu du 4 au 6 octobre 2018 à Leipzig. Le colloque étudiera les caractéristiques diplomatiques des chartes médiévales et modernes et d’autres documents utilisés dans la diplomatie “internationale” et interreligieuse. Chaque communication sera dédiée à une étude de cas spécifique et répondra à une série de questions établie au préalable, permettant ainsi une comparaison entre des exemples hétérogènes. Les contributions couvriront une période allant du Haut Moyen-Âge à la période moderne et incluront des études de cas de l’Europe et de la Méditerranée. L’objectif principal du colloque sera d’analyser le répertoire « international » et interreligieux des types et des formes de documents ainsi que leurs spécificités régionales. Une attention particulière sera accordée aux différentes étapes de la tradition et à leurs conséquences pour l'interprétation historique, en se concentrant sur les caractéristiques internes et externes de la documentation diplomatique.
Programme
Jeudi, 4 octobre 2018
- Salutations Olivier Guyotjeannin (Paris)
- Ouverture du congrès Wolfgang Huschner (Leipzig) Introduction
Europe du Nord
- 9 h 30 Markus Hedemann (Kopenhagen) The Kalmar Treaty: Historiography and Political Background
- 10 h 00 Claes Gejrot (Stockholm) The Kalmar Treaty: Texts and Language. Some Formal and Diplomatic Aspects
10 h 45 Pause
- 11 h 00 Jo Rune Ugulen (Oslo) The Kalmar Treaty: Who Were the People Involved? A Norwegian Perspective
- 11 h 30 Anders Leegaard Knudsen (Kopenhagen) The Kalmar Treaty: Filing and Exemplifying the Documents
12 h 15 Pause de midi
Europe de l’Est, Europe Centrale et Europe du Sud-Est
- 13 h 30 Sergey Kashtanov/Nikita Komochev (Moskau) Die Verträge zwischen Livland und Russland (15.–16. Jahrhundert)
- 14 h 00 Sven Jaros (Leipzig) Von Krewo bis Lublin. Stadien, Akteure und Kontexte der polnisch-litauischen Union im Spiegel ausgewählter Dokumente (14.–16. Jahrhundert)
14 h 45 Pause
- 15 h 00 Žarko Vujošević/Nebojša Porčić (Belgrad) Die Verträge zwischen Serbien und Dubrovnik (Ragusa): Die politischen Beziehungen im Spiegel von diplomatischen Formen (XII.–XV. Jh.)
- 15 h 30 Andreas Müller (Wien) Aus den letzten Tagen von Byzanz: Der chrysoboullos logos von Konstantinos XI. Palaiologos vom Juni 1451 für Ragusa
16 h 15 Pause
- 16 h 30 Kornél Szovák (Budapest) Ungarisch-tschechische Friedensverträge im 13. Jahrhundert
- 17 h 00 György Rácz (Budapest) Charters and Letters of the Congress of Visegrád in 1335
18 h 15 Assemblée Générale de la Commission Internationale de Diplomatique
19 h 30 Dîner
Vendredi, 5 octobre
Europe Centrale, Europe du Sud et Europe d’Ouest
- 9 h 00 Mark Mersiowsky (Stuttgart) Diplomatischer Schriftwechsel in der Karolingerzeit. Eine Spurensuche
- 9 h 30 Irmgard Fees (München) Die Verträge zwischen Friedrich Barbarossa und Venedig
- 10 h 00 Dalibor Havel (Brno) Schriftliche Kommunikation der böhmischen Länder mit der römischen Kurie am Ende des 13. Jahrhunderts
10 h 45 Pause
- 11 h 00 Thérèse de Hemptinne/Els De Paermentier (Gent) Performing victory and defeat through charters. Material context and social perception of the early 13th-century treaties concluded between the French King and the Count of Flanders
- 11 h 30 Andrea Stieldorf (Bonn) Das Bündnis zwischen König Adolf I. (von Nassau) und dem englischen König Edward I. (1294) und der Zufall der Überlieferung
- 12 h 00 Jan W. J. Burgers (Amsterdam) Travelling Clerks. The International Outlook of the Clerks at the Princely Courts of the Low Countries, 1280-1350
12 h 45 Pause de midi
- 14 h 00 Ellen Widder (Tübingen) Von Fernost ins Abendland. Die Briefe mongolischer Herrscher an den König von Frankreich (um 1300)
- 14 h 30 Szilárd Süttő (Miskolc, Ungarn) Die Urkunden vom 28. Juli 1385 über die geplante Ehe zwischen Wilhelm von Habsburg und der ungarisch-polnischen Königstochter Hedwig im Wiener Haus-, Hof- und Staatsarchiv und die Umstände ihrer Ausfertigung
15 h 15 Pause
- 15 h 30 Maria Helena da Cruz Coelho (Coimbra, Portugal) The Union of Leonor of Portugal with the Emperor Frederick III of Germany: Marriage Contract, Charters, Letters and Narratives
- 16 h 00 Olivier Poncet (Paris) Le traité de paix universelle de Londres (1518)
16 h 45 Pause
Europe du Sud et Méditerranée
- 17 h 00 María Josefa Sanz Fuentes/Miguel Calleja Puerta (Oviedo) Diplomatic Relations between the Kingdoms of León and Castile and Their Neighbours (1140-1230 ca.)
- 17 h 30 María Luisa Pardo Rodríguez (Sevilla)/Ignasi J. Baiges Jardí (Barcelona) Tratados, documentos y cartas entre las Coronas de Aragón y Castilla: la Guerra de los Dos Pedros (1356 y 1369)
Samedi, 6 octobre
- 9 h 00 Maria Cristina Almeida e Cunha Alegre/José Marques (Porto) The Treaty of Tordesillas between Portugal and Castile (June, 7, 1494)
- 9 h 30 Marta Calleri (Mailand)/Antonella Rovere (Genua) Trattati e dintorni: Genova e Bisanzio nella seconda metà del secolo XII
10 h 15 Pause
- 10 h 30 Cristina Mantegna (Rom) I trattati tra Venezia e i regni musulmani e arabi d’Oriente e d’Occidente (XI-XIV secolo)
- 11 h 00 Antonella Ghignoli (Rom) Trent’anni dopo. Ritorno sulle tracce scritte dei rapporti tra Pisa e il Maghreb nel medioevo (secoli XII-XIV)
11 h 45 Pause
- 12 h 00 Frédéric Bauden (Lüttich)/Marta Manso Rubio (Barcelona) L’alliance conclue entre le sultan mamelouk Khalīl et le roi d’Aragón Jacques II en 693/1293
- 12 h 30 Ana Labarta (Valencia)/Roser Salicrú (Barcelona) Le traité de paix bilingue entre le Royaume de Grenade et la Couronne d’Aragon de 1405
13 h 15 Conclusions
Date limite de l‘inscription : 15 septembre 2018
Contact et organisation : cid2018@saw-leipzig.de
Pour plus d'informations, visitez : www.saw-leipzig.de/cid2018
Places
- Karl-Tauchnitz-Str. 1
Leipzig, Federal Republic of Germany (04107)
Date(s)
- Thursday, October 04, 2018
- Friday, October 05, 2018
- Saturday, October 06, 2018
Keywords
- diplomatie, charte, traité, lettre, urkunden, verträge, diplomatik, briefe, letters, charters, diplomatic
