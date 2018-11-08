HomeConnecting Mediterranean and Atlantic History
Connecting Mediterranean and Atlantic History
Connecter histoire méditerranéenne et histoire atlantique
2nd meeting of the Atlantic Italies Network
Published on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 by Elsa Zotian
Summary
Announcement
Argumentaire
Les liens qui unissent acteurs, Etats et marchés des territoires de langue italienne au monde atlantique ne sauraient être réduits – comme c’est souvent le cas – aux exploits « héroïques » des navigateurs « italiens », tel que Colomb, ou aux migrations de masse, fort bien étudiées, de la fin du XIXe-début XXe siècle. Bien qu’aucun des Etats italiens de l’époque moderne n’ait possédé des colonies en Amérique ou en Afrique occidentale, ces espaces ont tissé des relations importantes de la fin du XVe au début du XIXe siècle. Questionnant la vision établie de l’histoire italienne, et sa focale traditionnelle centrée sur les contextes interne, européen et méditerranéen, l’Atlantic Italies Network rejoint les récentes tentatives de reconsidérer la péninsule dans ses dimensions globales. Ce réseau prône une approche trans-impériale au monde atlantique et se propose d’enjamber deux champs historiographiques qui se sont jusqu’à présent largement développés séparément : l’histoire atlantique et l’histoire de la Méditerranée. A cette fin, ce colloque questionne les dynamiques économiques et les phénomènes culturels s’y rattachant, et prend en compte la circulation de biens et de savoirs, tout comme les intermédiaires spécifiques de ces connexions italo-atlantiques.
La rencontre de Nice est la seconde du réseau Atlantic Italies.
La manifestation est ouverte au public. À cause des normes de sécurité en vigueur, les personnes intéressées sont priées d’annoncer leur présence en écrivant à l’adresse suivante : silvia.marzagalli@unice.fr
Organisateurs / Convenors
- Silvia Marzagalli (CMMC, Nice), silvia.marzagalli@unice.fr
- Roberto Zaugg (Universität Bern), roberto.zaugg@hist.unibe.ch
Programme
Jeudi / Thursday 8 November
13h30 Accueil / Welcome
- 13h45 Jean-Paul Pellegrinetti, directeur du / director of the CMMC, Bienvenue
- 13h50 Silvia Marzagalli (CMMC, Nice) et Roberto Zaugg (Universität Bern), Présentation scientifique
- 14h15 Maria Fusaro (Exeter University, ERC “Average”), Conférence inaugurale / Keynote address
15h15 Pause café / coffee break
- 15h45 Nicholas Scott Baker (Macquarie University, Sidney), The Botti family. From the Mediterranean to the Atlantic world
- 16h15 Francesco Guidi Bruscoli (Università di Firenze), Breaking boundaries. Florentine merchants and the Atlantic (late 15th-early 16th centuries)
- 16h45 James Nelson Novoa (University of Ottawa), Portuguese merchants as mediators between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean in Pisa (1580-1640)
17h15 Discussion
18h00 Fin / end
Vendredi / Friday 9 November
- 9h00 Giorgio Tosco (EUI, Florence), From interloping to companies? Genoese and Tuscan responses to a shifting Atlantic economy (mid-17th century)
- 9h30 Antonella Alimento (Università di Pisa), Atlantic trade as an instrument of national economic renewal. The Caribbean in the vision of the governor of Livorno, Carlo Ginori (1746-1757), and of his informal network
10h00 Discussion
10h45 Pause café / coffee break
- 11h15 Benedetta Crivelli (Università Bocconi, Milan), Venice in a global world. Shipping and commodities in the reconfiguration of the Mediterranean space (16th-17th centuries)
- 11h45 Robert Wells (Indiana University, Bloomington), ‘Excellent sailors, and brave’. Malta and its knights in the Atlantic world
12h15 Discussion
13h00 Déjeuner / Lunch
- 14h30 Klemens Kaps (Universität Linz), Gateway economies in the North of Italy: The mercantile links of Lombardy and Trieste with Spanish Atlantic markets in the 18th century
- 15h00 David Do Paço (SciencesPo, Paris), Trans-Atlantic Trieste: the informal connections of the Grahl family from the Adriatic to the Delaware and the Hudson Bays, 1770s-1820s
15h30 Discussion
16h15 Pause café / coffee break
- 16h45 Valentina Favarò (Università di Palermo), From the Neapolitan court to the Viceroyalty of Peru. Carmine Nicola Caracciolo between interests, networks and governmental practices (1700-1720).
- 17h15 Luca Codignola (University of Notre Dame / Saint Mary’s University, Halifax), Alabaster traders and their kin. Travelling between North America and the Italian peninsula, 1763-1846
17h45 Discussion
18h30 Conclusion
19h00 Fin / End
Places
- MSHS du Sud-Est, salle 031 - 25 avenue François Mitterrand
Nice, France (06)
Date(s)
- Thursday, November 08, 2018
- Friday, November 09, 2018
- espace atlantique, histoire atlantique, présence italienne, réseaux commerciaux
Contact(s)
- Silvia Marzagalli
courriel : Silvia [dot] Marzagalli [at] unice [dot] fr
