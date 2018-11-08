Connecting Mediterranean and Atlantic History

Announcement

Argumentaire

Les liens qui unissent acteurs, Etats et marchés des territoires de langue italienne au monde atlantique ne sauraient être réduits – comme c’est souvent le cas – aux exploits « héroïques » des navigateurs « italiens », tel que Colomb, ou aux migrations de masse, fort bien étudiées, de la fin du XIXe-début XXe siècle. Bien qu’aucun des Etats italiens de l’époque moderne n’ait possédé des colonies en Amérique ou en Afrique occidentale, ces espaces ont tissé des relations importantes de la fin du XVe au début du XIXe siècle. Questionnant la vision établie de l’histoire italienne, et sa focale traditionnelle centrée sur les contextes interne, européen et méditerranéen, l’Atlantic Italies Network rejoint les récentes tentatives de reconsidérer la péninsule dans ses dimensions globales. Ce réseau prône une approche trans-impériale au monde atlantique et se propose d’enjamber deux champs historiographiques qui se sont jusqu’à présent largement développés séparément : l’histoire atlantique et l’histoire de la Méditerranée. A cette fin, ce colloque questionne les dynamiques économiques et les phénomènes culturels s’y rattachant, et prend en compte la circulation de biens et de savoirs, tout comme les intermédiaires spécifiques de ces connexions italo-atlantiques.

La rencontre de Nice est la seconde du réseau Atlantic Italies.

Organisateurs / Convenors

Silvia Marzagalli (CMMC, Nice), silvia.marzagalli@unice.fr

Roberto Zaugg (Universität Bern), roberto.zaugg@hist.unibe.ch

Programme

Jeudi / Thursday 8 November

13h30 Accueil / Welcome

13h45 Jean-Paul Pellegrinetti , directeur du / director of the CMMC, Bienvenue

, directeur du / director of the CMMC, Bienvenue 13h50 Silvia Marzagalli (CMMC, Nice) et Roberto Zaugg (Universität Bern), Présentation scientifique

(CMMC, Nice) et (Universität Bern), Présentation scientifique 14h15 Maria Fusaro (Exeter University, ERC “Average”), Conférence inaugurale / Keynote address

15h15 Pause café / coffee break

15h45 Nicholas Scott Baker (Macquarie University, Sidney), The Botti family. From the Mediterranean to the Atlantic world

(Macquarie University, Sidney), The Botti family. From the Mediterranean to the Atlantic world 16h15 Francesco Guidi Bruscoli (Università di Firenze), Breaking boundaries. Florentine merchants and the Atlantic (late 15th-early 16th centuries)

(Università di Firenze), Breaking boundaries. Florentine merchants and the Atlantic (late 15th-early 16th centuries) 16h45 James Nelson Novoa (University of Ottawa), Portuguese merchants as mediators between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean in Pisa (1580-1640)

17h15 Discussion

18h00 Fin / end

Vendredi / Friday 9 November

9h00 Giorgio Tosco (EUI, Florence), From interloping to companies? Genoese and Tuscan responses to a shifting Atlantic economy (mid-17th century)

(EUI, Florence), From interloping to companies? Genoese and Tuscan responses to a shifting Atlantic economy (mid-17th century) 9h30 Antonella Alimento (Università di Pisa), Atlantic trade as an instrument of national economic renewal. The Caribbean in the vision of the governor of Livorno, Carlo Ginori (1746-1757), and of his informal network

10h00 Discussion

10h45 Pause café / coffee break

11h15 Benedetta Crivelli (Università Bocconi, Milan), Venice in a global world. Shipping and commodities in the reconfiguration of the Mediterranean space (16th-17th centuries)

(Università Bocconi, Milan), Venice in a global world. Shipping and commodities in the reconfiguration of the Mediterranean space (16th-17th centuries) 11h45 Robert Wells (Indiana University, Bloomington), ‘Excellent sailors, and brave’. Malta and its knights in the Atlantic world

12h15 Discussion

13h00 Déjeuner / Lunch

14h30 Klemens Kaps (Universität Linz), Gateway economies in the North of Italy: The mercantile links of Lombardy and Trieste with Spanish Atlantic markets in the 18th century

(Universität Linz), Gateway economies in the North of Italy: The mercantile links of Lombardy and Trieste with Spanish Atlantic markets in the 18th century 15h00 David Do Paço (SciencesPo, Paris), Trans-Atlantic Trieste: the informal connections of the Grahl family from the Adriatic to the Delaware and the Hudson Bays, 1770s-1820s

15h30 Discussion

16h15 Pause café / coffee break

16h45 Valentina Favarò (Università di Palermo), From the Neapolitan court to the Viceroyalty of Peru. Carmine Nicola Caracciolo between interests, networks and governmental practices (1700-1720).

(Università di Palermo), From the Neapolitan court to the Viceroyalty of Peru. Carmine Nicola Caracciolo between interests, networks and governmental practices (1700-1720). 17h15 Luca Codignola (University of Notre Dame / Saint Mary’s University, Halifax), Alabaster traders and their kin. Travelling between North America and the Italian peninsula, 1763-1846

17h45 Discussion

18h30 Conclusion

19h00 Fin / End