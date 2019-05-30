Medieval Conceptions and Practices of Space

Announcement

Dans ce contexte, les chercheurs se sont attelés à comprendre « l’hétérogénéité et la fluidité des paradigmes spatiaux » au Moyen Âge (Cohen & Madeline, 2014, 7). Les approches interdisciplinaires se sont multipliées, rapprochant notamment les champs géographique, littéraire et culturel. Une conscience accrue de l’importance des réseaux qui dépassent les identités « nationales » a permis de repenser la formation de l’Europe (par exemple Wallace, 2016) tandis que des lectures nourries par la théorie post-coloniale se sont attachées aux discours médiévaux sur l’autre, en Europe et au-delà (Conklin-Akbari, 2009). L’intérêt pour les études spatiales a aussi alimenté des analyses sur les « topographies du pouvoir » (de Jong & Theuws, 2001) et des enquêtes sur l’organisation des espaces sacrés et profanes, en particulier en relation avec les conceptions médiévales des divisions sociales et de genre (Gilchrist, 1994). Plus récemment, l’écocritique a permis de diversifier la perspective en ouvrant le discours critique à des préoccupations nationales.

Bien que l’espace ne soit pas un concept médiéval (au XIVème siècle, le terme moyen-anglais réfère d’abord au temps ou à l’intervalle entre deux objets, et non à l’idée abstraite d’étendue que l’on peut traverser et / ou occuper), il a cependant pris une importance critique considérable dans les études médiévales au fil des dernières décennies. Les médiévistes se sont toujours intéressés aux questions spatiales, notamment sous la forme de recherches sur la localisation et les frontières de communautés nationales et religieuses, sur les pratiques médiévales du pèlerinage, de la procession et du voyage, ou sur les symbolismes associés à divers lieux (forêt, jardin, château...). Toutefois, « un regard critique sur les catégories et concepts de l’espace » (Weiss & Salih, 2012, xv) ne s’est développé que plus récemment sous l’impulsion de la géographie culturelle, dans les années 1970, et des explorations post-modernes des soubassements idéologiques qui ont au Moyen Âge forgé et produit les espaces ruraux et urbains, les lieux de pouvoir, les sites religieux, et façonné au sein de ces espaces des zones distinctes en fonction de critères de genre et d’appartenance sociale.

Argument

The French Journal of Medieval English Studies Etudes Médiévales Anglaises is seeking submissions for its 94th issue focusing on the notion of “space”. The papers, written in French or English, should be submitted to Fanny Moghaddassi by May 30th, 2019 (see more information below). Authors who wish to submit a paper are advised to get in touch and submit a title with a brief description of content as soon as convenient.

Though space is by no means a medieval concept (in 14th century use, the word referred primarily to time, or to an interval between two objects, rather than to the abstract idea of an extended area that can be filled or crossed), the concept in its complexity has over the last decades gained considerable critical importance in medieval studies. Medievalists have always paid attention to spatial questions, namely in the shape of inquiries into the location of national or religious communities, into medieval practices of pilgrimages, processions and travels, or into the symbolic associations of various places (the forest, the garden, the castle…). However, “critical reflection on spatial concepts and categories” has developed more recently with the rise of cultural geography in the 1970s (Weiss & Salih, 2012, xv), and subsequent postmodern explorations of the ideological assumptions which defined and produced medieval urban and rural spaces, places of power and sites of piety and fashioned social and gendered spaces within these wider areas.

In this context, scholars set out to explore the “heterogeneity and flux of medieval spatial paradigms” (Cohen & Madeline, 2014, 7). Interdisciplinary approaches flourished, as scholars were drawing together geographical, literary and cultural studies. A renewed awareness of the importance of networks which extend beyond “national” identities led to a re-appraisal of the formation of Europe (Wallace, 2016), while readings drawing on post-colonial theory also re-examined medieval discourses on the other, whether inside or outside Europe (Conklin-Akbari, 2009). Interest in spatial studies also fostered analyses of “topographies of power” (de Jong & Theuws, 2001) and of the organization of sacred and secular spaces, in particular in relation to medieval assumptions about social and gender divisions (Gilchrist, 1994). In more recent years, ecocriticism has helped diversify the perspective on space by opening critical discourse to preoccupations with nature (Cohen, 2015).

A pervasive, multifaceted concept in medieval studies, space offers insight into countless aspects of medieval society, from political institutions and the staging of power to rising attempts at defining individuality, from archaeological studies of social spaces to literary approaches of imaginary cartographies.

Etudes Médiévales Anglaises invites papers from all disciplinary backgrounds on medieval conceptions and practices of space in the British Isles, including:

Conceptualising space

Medieval astronomical conceptions of the world.

The British contribution to the rise of geography and cartography.

What is a kingdom? Attempts at defining kingdoms, namely in the context of shifting territorial extension.

Forming a sense of community (Christendom, national identity) in the Middle Ages.

Fashioning space

Bordering territory in the British Isles in the Middle Ages: techniques, theories and practices.

Urban, rural, architectural ways of fashioning space; their social, political, religious and cultural implications.

The rise of the individual and the advent of intimacy.

Economic networks, insular and European; their influences on daily life in diverse contexts.

Religious and cultural networks.

Medieval practices of space

Social and religious practices: processions, pilgrimages and travels, either real or imagined.

Gendered practices of public and private space in the British Middle Ages.

Space and war: how did British knights envisage the necessary military engagement with space?

The sea: medieval practices and representation of seafaring in the context of medieval conceptions of the sea, real or imagined.

for spiritual experience (hermitages) or adventure (namely in the case of encounters with fairy and other supernatural beings).

…

