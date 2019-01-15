Announcement

Presentation

The Terra Foundation for American Art International Essay Prize recognizes excellent scholarship by a non-U.S. citizen working in the field of historical American art. Manuscripts should advance the understanding of American art by demonstrating new findings and original perspectives. The prize winner will be given the opportunity to work toward publication in American Art, the peer-reviewed journal copublished by the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the University of Chicago Press. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash award and a travel stipend of up to $3,500 to give a presentation in Washington, D.C., and meet with museum staff and research fellows.

Eligibility requirements

Authors must be non-U.S. citizens who have achieved doctoral candidacy or completed a doctoral degree (or the equivalent), and have not previously had a manuscript accepted for publication in American Art. Essays may focus on any aspect of historical (pre-1980) American art and visual culture; however, architecture and film studies are not eligible.

How to submit an essay

Interested authors are encouraged to submit a full application packet containing the essay/manuscript, abstract, illustrations with captions, and a curriculum vitae.

The manuscript should contain between 7,000 and 8,500 words (including endnotes) and approximately 12 to 14 illustrations. Complete citations should be provided in the endnotes according to the Chicago Manual of Style, 17th edition. A separate bibliography is helpful, although it is not required, nor will it be factored into the expected word count. An abstract of 500 to 1,000 words should be attached in a separate Word file that 1) clearly states the essay’s thesis and contribution to the field of American art, and 2) outlines the essay’s basic structure and methodology. Essays may be submitted in any language; abstracts must be submitted in English. Provide all illustrations in a separate PDF file, and caption each figure with the object’s title, artist, date, medium, dimensions, and current location.

Submissions for the 2019 prize must be sent to TerraEssayPrize@si.edu

by January 15, 2019.

For information on the prize, available in Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish, please consult AmericanArt.si.edu/research/awards/terra.

Selection process

Submissions will be evaluated by a jury of four scholars in the field of American art history, typically professors or curators. They will remain anonymous until the prize is awarded.