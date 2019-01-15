Announcement

Presentation

Vacancy Postdoc-Position in Social Anthropology at the Department of Social Anthropology and Cultural Studies (ISEK), Chair of Prof. Dr. Johannes Quack, University of Zurich, Switzerland.

We offer

A dynamic, innovative and collaborative academic environment, excellent opportunities for research (including financial support and the option of research / writing sabbaticals), financial support for the hosting and attendance of conferences and workshops, strong administrative backing, and a motivated faculty interested in academic exchange.

Responsibilities

As a Postdoc, you will work on your own research project(s), teach and supervise students on BA- and MA-levels (three classes per year, i.e. 1,5 per semester), and contribute to other fields of activity, such as: participation in the Social Anthropology Colloquium Series and other events organized at ISEK, support of the chair in administrative tasks, participation in committees and commissions.

Terms of employment

The position offers attractive working conditions and a competitive salary (employment of 75% according to cantonal guidelines). Initially, the employment is limited to three years but may be extended up to nine years on the basis of positive evaluations.

Requirements

A PhD in Social Anthropology or related disciplines, as well as experience in research and teaching. Desired, but not necessary are theoretical and empirical interests in the fields of the anthropology of religion and/or ethics and/or knowledge/science and/or medical anthropology, interest in South Asia as well as German language skills.

Starting date

August 1, 2019 or by mutual agreement.

Submission Guidelines

We are looking forward to your application. Please enclose the following documents:

Cover letter with an indication of your research interests and future research plans

Curriculum Vitae

Two samples of published work, e.g. articles or chapters of the PhD dissertation

Copies of degrees

Two references with whom we may seek contact.

Application deadline : 15.01.2019

Interviews will be scheduled in February 2019.

Contact

For questions regarding the application process:

Georg Winterberger, Executive Director (+41 44 635 22 17, georg.winterberger@uzh.ch)

For questions regarding the profile: Prof. Dr. Johannes Quack (+41 44 635 22 42, johannes.quack@uzh.ch)

Please send your documents to pia.kumar@uzh.ch or the following postal address:

Georg WinterbergerUniversity of Zurich ISEK – Ethnologie Andreasstr. 158050 Zurich, Switzerland