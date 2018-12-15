Announcement

Presentation

Who can apply? Participants have a master's degree or are PhD student, junior curator or restorer and they are specialised in (art in the age of) Bruegel. The master's degree was earned maximum 10 years ago.

Deadline for applications 15 December 2018, 5 p.m.

Participation fee and grants

The participation fee of the Summer Course is fixed at €1089 per person. The fee includes the full 11-day programme, 10 overnight hotel stays in a single-occupancy room, all transportation within the programme, all entry tickets, two receptions, five lunches and five dinners. Not included in the participation fee is the transport to and from Belgium.

To facilitate students with limited financial means, the organisation of the Summer Course for the Study of the Arts in Flanders has made available two grants of €544,5 each. The recipients of the grant will pay a reduced participation fee of €544,5 instead of the regular fee.Thanks to the generous support of the Samuel H. Kress Foundation's History of Art Grants Program two US students and citizens are offered a grant that will fully cover the programme fee and round trip flights between Belgium and the US.

How to apply

All applicants should send a resume, a letter of motivation and a letter of recommendation from a faculty member or a museum professional to an.seurinck@vlaamsekunstcollectie.be.

In addition to a resume, a letter of motivation and a letter of recommendation, from a faculty member, required for general applications, candidates for the Summer Course grant are asked to send a Summer Course grant application form.

In addition to a resume, a letter of motivation and a letter of recommendation, from a faculty member, required for general applications, candidates for the Kress grant are asked to send a one page statement explaining their financial need.

Partners

The Summer Course for the study of the arts in Flanders is a joint initiative of:Museum of Fine Arts GhentRoyal Museum of Fine Arts AntwerpMu.ZEE OstendMusea BruggeM - Museum LeuvenUniversity of GhentCatholic University of LeuvenFlemish Research Centre for the Arts in the Burgundian NetherlandsRubenianumFlemish Art Collection

Structural content partners for this edition are:Royal Library of BelgiumRoyal Museums of Art and History BrusselsRoyal Institute for Cultural Heritage (KIK/IRPA)Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium

This edition is coordinated by:Royal Museum of Fine Arts AntwerpRubenianumFlemish Art Collection

With the support of: the Rubenianum Fund administered by the King Baudouin Foundation

Scientific staff