Summer Course for the Study of the Arts in Flanders
Published on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 by Anastasia Giardinelli
Annually, the Summer Course brings a select group of 18 national and international, highly qualified young researchers to Flanders. They are offered an intensive 11-day programme of lectures, discussions, and visits related to a specific art historical period of Flemish art. The Summer Course provides the participants with a clear insight into the Flemish art collections from the period at hand, as well as into the current state of research on the topic.The 5th edition of the Summer Course will focus on ‘The Age of Bruegel in Context’. It will be held from June 23 until July 3, 2019. Excursions will be made to Antwerp, Bruges, Genk, Leuven, Mechelen and Brussels. We are also planning a trip to Paris. The language of the Summer Course is English.
Who can apply? Participants have a master's degree or are PhD student, junior curator or restorer and they are specialised in (art in the age of) Bruegel. The master's degree was earned maximum 10 years ago.
Deadline for applications 15 December 2018, 5 p.m.
Participation fee and grants
The participation fee of the Summer Course is fixed at €1089 per person. The fee includes the full 11-day programme, 10 overnight hotel stays in a single-occupancy room, all transportation within the programme, all entry tickets, two receptions, five lunches and five dinners. Not included in the participation fee is the transport to and from Belgium.
To facilitate students with limited financial means, the organisation of the Summer Course for the Study of the Arts in Flanders has made available two grants of €544,5 each. The recipients of the grant will pay a reduced participation fee of €544,5 instead of the regular fee.Thanks to the generous support of the Samuel H. Kress Foundation's History of Art Grants Program two US students and citizens are offered a grant that will fully cover the programme fee and round trip flights between Belgium and the US.
How to apply
All applicants should send a resume, a letter of motivation and a letter of recommendation from a faculty member or a museum professional to an.seurinck@vlaamsekunstcollectie.be.
In addition to a resume, a letter of motivation and a letter of recommendation, from a faculty member, required for general applications, candidates for the Summer Course grant are asked to send a Summer Course grant application form.
In addition to a resume, a letter of motivation and a letter of recommendation, from a faculty member, required for general applications, candidates for the Kress grant are asked to send a one page statement explaining their financial need.
Partners
The Summer Course for the study of the arts in Flanders is a joint initiative of:Museum of Fine Arts GhentRoyal Museum of Fine Arts AntwerpMu.ZEE OstendMusea BruggeM - Museum LeuvenUniversity of GhentCatholic University of LeuvenFlemish Research Centre for the Arts in the Burgundian NetherlandsRubenianumFlemish Art Collection
Structural content partners for this edition are:Royal Library of BelgiumRoyal Museums of Art and History BrusselsRoyal Institute for Cultural Heritage (KIK/IRPA)Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium
This edition is coordinated by:Royal Museum of Fine Arts AntwerpRubenianumFlemish Art Collection
With the support of: the Rubenianum Fund administered by the King Baudouin Foundation
Scientific staff
- Till Holger-Borchert, Director Musea Brugge, Bruges
- Prof Dr. Koenraad Jonckheere, Professor History of Art, Ghent University
- Dr. Tine Meganck, Researcher, Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Belgium, Brussels
- Prof Dr. Manfred Sellink, General Director, Royal Museum of Fine Arts, Antwerp
- Professor, History of Art, Ghent University
- Véronique Van de Kerckhof, Director Rubenianum, Antwerp
- Joris van Grieken, Curator Print Room, Royal Library of Belgium, Brussels
- Anne Van Oosterwijk, Assistant curator, Groeningemuseum Bruges
- Bert Watteeuw, Curator of Research Collections, Rubenianum, Antwerp
- Véronique Van Passel, Project Coordinator, Royal Museum of Fine Arts, Antwerp
