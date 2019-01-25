HomeVacancy PhD position in Social Anthropology at the University of Zürich
We are looking for a doctoral student to be part of the research project “Visions of the Social: The Transformation of State Planning in Postcolonial India” which is funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation. The PhD student will examine local implications of financialized forms of social service provision in North India. We offer employment for four years with a competitive salary as well as a dynamic and innovative research setting in a lively department with a motivated faculty interested in collaboration and academic exchange.
Presentation
We are looking for a doctoral student to be part of the research project “Visions of the Social: The Transformation of State Planning in Postcolonial India” at the Department of Social Anthropology and Cultural Studies, University of Zurich, which is funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation.
Terms of employment
- Starting date
- August 1st, 2019
- Employment for four years at the Department of Social Anthropology and Cultural Studies, University of Zurich, according to the Guidelines of the Swiss National Science Foundation.
Project
For more information about the project: http://www.research-projects.uzh.ch/p22817.htm. The PhD student will examine local implications of financialized forms of social service provision in North India.
We offer
- Extensive supervision by the principal investigator, Dr. Sandra Bärnreuther, and the main supervisor, Prof. Johannes Quack
- A dynamic and innovative research setting in a lively department with a motivated faculty interested in collaboration and academic exchange
- The opportunity to join the „Swiss Graduate Program in Anthropology“ (http://anthropology.cuso.ch)
- National and international networks
- A competitive salaryResponsibilities
- Realization of a research project to achieve a PhD in social anthropology
- Presentation of results at conferences, preparation of publications, and contributions
- to joint publications
- Co-organization of workshops
Requirements
- M.A. (or an equivalent university degree) that qualifies you for a doctorate in social anthropology
- Research experience
- Theoretical and empirical interest in the fields of medical anthropology and/or
- political anthropology and/or economic anthropology
- Interest in South Asia
- Knowledge of Hindi is an advantage
- Independence and ability to work in teamsApplication
Application
We are looking forward to your application. Please enclose the following documents:
- Cover letter with an indication of your research interests
- Curriculum Vitae
- A writing sample (e.g. articles, M.A. thesis)
- Copies of your degrees
- Addresses of two persons who can be contacted for a letter of recommendation
Please send your documents in one pdf to sandra.baernreuther@uzh.ch.
Contact
ISEK-Ethnologie Andreasstrasse 158050 Zürichhttps://www.isek.uzh.ch/en.html
Please do not hesitate to contact Sandra Bärnreuther for questions regarding the project and application procedure.
Application deadline 25.01.2019
