Announcement

Presentation

Vacancy: University of Zurich, Position for a Doctoral Student (4 years)

We are looking for a doctoral student to be part of the research project “Visions of the Social: The Transformation of State Planning in Postcolonial India” at the Department of Social Anthropology and Cultural Studies, University of Zurich, which is funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation.

Terms of employment

Starting date

August 1st, 2019

Employment for four years at the Department of Social Anthropology and Cultural Studies, University of Zurich, according to the Guidelines of the Swiss National Science Foundation.

Project

For more information about the project: http://www.research-projects.uzh.ch/p22817.htm. The PhD student will examine local implications of financialized forms of social service provision in North India.

We offer

Extensive supervision by the principal investigator, Dr. Sandra Bärnreuther, and the main supervisor, Prof. Johannes Quack

A dynamic and innovative research setting in a lively department with a motivated faculty interested in collaboration and academic exchange

The opportunity to join the „Swiss Graduate Program in Anthropology“ (http://anthropology.cuso.ch)

National and international networks

A competitive salaryResponsibilities

Realization of a research project to achieve a PhD in social anthropology

Presentation of results at conferences, preparation of publications, and contributions

to joint publications

Co-organization of workshops

Requirements

M.A. (or an equivalent university degree) that qualifies you for a doctorate in social anthropology

Research experience

Theoretical and empirical interest in the fields of medical anthropology and/or

political anthropology and/or economic anthropology

Interest in South Asia

Knowledge of Hindi is an advantage

Independence and ability to work in teamsApplication

Application

We are looking forward to your application. Please enclose the following documents:

Cover letter with an indication of your research interests

Curriculum Vitae

A writing sample (e.g. articles, M.A. thesis)

Copies of your degrees

Addresses of two persons who can be contacted for a letter of recommendation

Please send your documents in one pdf to sandra.baernreuther@uzh.ch.

Contact

ISEK-Ethnologie Andreasstrasse 158050 Zürichhttps://www.isek.uzh.ch/en.html

Please do not hesitate to contact Sandra Bärnreuther for questions regarding the project and application procedure.

Application deadline 25.01.2019