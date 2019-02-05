Innovation, Invention and Memory in Africa

Announcement

Call for papers: CHAM2019 - Lisbon, 17-20 July 2019

About CHAM

The Portuguese Centre for Humanities (CHAM) is an inter-University research unit of the Faculdade de Ciências Sociais e Humanas, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa and of the Universidade dos Açores, funded by the Fundação para a Ciência e a Tecnologia. CHAM’s team includes researchers from different disciplinary fields (Archaeology, Art History, Heritage, Literature, Philosophy and History of ideas), different domains of History (Economic, Cultural, Political, Social, Religious, History of Science and History of books and reading practices) and specialists from various geographic spaces. From 2015 to 2020, CHAM’s strategic project will focus on “frontiers”. This multi-disciplinary project considers frontiers as limits that distinguished, throughout history, a plurality of societies and cultures, but also as social and cultural constructs that promoted communication and interaction. www.cham.fcsh.unl.pt

Submission Guidelines

All proposals must be made via the online form. The deadline for proposals is end of 5 February 2019 (23:59 CET). Decisions on the paper proposals will be made by the panel convenors and these will be communicated to all proposing convenors by 13 February 2019.

Before you propose a paper, a workshop or roundtable contribution or a poster, please read the theme of the congress, the rules below, and then browse the list of panels.

CFP rules: only one paper/contribution per person!

Please note that an individual must not make more than one solo-authored paper proposal (although they may also convene one panel; or be a discussant or chair in one panel)

Paper proposals must consist of:

a paper/contribution title

the name/s and email address/es of author/s

a short abstract of <300 characters

long abstract of less than 250 words

All proposals must be made via the online form, not by email. There is a 'propose a paper' link beneath the long abstract of each panel page, and the poster session page (in the case of poster sessions, the “paper” will mean a poster proposal). Go to the panel/poster session page you are interested in and then click on this proposal link to make your proposal directly to that panel. Proposals must be made in English, however presentations may be delivered in Portuguese.

If you feel your work does not fit any of the listed panels, you can propose your paper to the General panel at the bottom of the list of panels. These papers will be reviewed by the conference committee at the end of the call for papers and if your paper is accepted on its quality and relevance to the conference theme, then the committee will create some panels to accommdate similar papers submitted under the general panel. NB: Please do not just submit to the general panel without checking the other panels first, please read over all the accepted panels and only propose to the general panel if you believe your work does not fit any other panel.

On submission of the proposal, the proposing author (but not the co-authors) will receive an automated email confirming receipt. If you do not receive this email, please first check the Login environment - Cocoa (see 'Login' on toolbar above right) to see if your proposal is there. If it is, it simply means your confirmation email got spammed/lost; if it is not, you will need to re-submit, as for some reason the process was not completed. Co-authors cannot be added/removed nor can papers be withdrawn by the proposers themselves – for that, please email admin(at)chamconference.org.

Proposals will be marked as pending until the end of the Call for papers. Panel convenors will then be asked to make their decisions over the papers proposed to their panel by February 13 and to communicate those to the proposers, marking them up within the login environment (Cocoa). Papers which are neither accepted nor rejected, but marked for 'transfer', will be given the opportunity to be re-housed in another panel.

Proposing a poster

There will be a poster session throughout the conference, the accepted posters will be showcased prominently by the organisers.

There will be dedicated slots when poster presenters will be available at their respective display to discuss their topic with the colleagues. Junior scholars are especially encouraged to participate with a poster presentation.

A poster proposal must consist of:

a poster title

the name/s and email address/es of author/s

a short abstract of <300 characters

long abstract of less than 250 words

Visit the website to make your proposal.

About CHAM

Executive Committee

Scientific Committee