The Pillars of Rule

Max Weber famously argued that states lay claim to the monopoly of the legitimate use of violence over certain circumscribed territories. However, historical and anthropological research has challenged his ideal-typical vision by showing how the idea of the unitary state is a fiction that can only be produced through the action of interrelated but partly autonomous agents. States, and the various institutions that constitute them, face the strategic task of identifying and domesticating the social networks that are necessary for them to secure control over particular territories and their populations. Local strongmen and notables can in turn use their own local influence in order to gain recognition from higher-level, more powerful, state institutions. In this international conference, scholars from a variety of disciplines will explore the ways in which dynastic power and/or the rule of the state is asserted, negotiated and contested across both the Middle East and South Asia.

State and dynastic power are asserted and transformed in a number of different ways, and during particular moments. These include key moments of political transition such as during and after independence struggles, national referendums, or when new monarchs claim their new crown. These are moments during which inhabitants and their local power networks reiterate, restructure or transform their allegiances. Dynasties and states may also seek to extend their power in more gradual ways, by for example seeking to undermine the power of local clientelistic networks structured around powerful landed groups, or around powerful religious or knowledge producing institutions. Nowadays, they might also do so through anti-corruption campaigns that promote the power of the judiciary—or other unelected institutions—over and above that of local strongmen or landed notables, or by undermining collective allegiances through the technology of the secret vote and its emphasis on the individual voter. Finally, ordinary citizens and subjects also bargain state power on an everyday basis when they decide on what authority they will resort to in order to solve their problems. People bargain state power when, for example, they decide on whether to resolve a dispute through an informal dispute resolution forum, a formal dispute resolution forum, or perhaps through a combination of the two.

In this international conference, participants will interrogate the social and political implications of these shifting balances of power across both the Middle East and South Asia. We believe that the focus on these two regions will be particularly fruitful because both of them have witnessed the rise of empires and of patterns of decentralized rule, both regions subsequently underwent processes of colonization followed by national state formation, and most recently both regions have undergone processes of structural adjustment that have diminished the reach of the nation state. Thus, opening a dialogue over power broking across history in these two geographical areas promises new insights into the dynamics of power structures,that it, on the very making of rule.

