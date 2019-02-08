Avignon as Transcultural Hub

Announcement

Presentation

A MALMECC study day considering a range of themes centering around cultural transfers and scientific knowledge in papal Avignon, providing fresh understanding through interdisciplinary discussion based on a series of short position papers. Please see the full programme for more information. All are welcome, with early career scholars particularly encouraged to attend.

Attendance is free, but please contact martha.buckley@humanities.ox.ac.uk to register.

As well as members of the MALMECC team, speakers include:

Anna Alberni (Barcelona)

Étienne Anheim (EHESS Paris)

Karen Cook (Hartford)

Antonio Calvia (Pavia)

Stefano Cingolani (Barcelona)

Sarah Griffin (Oxford)

James Hillson (Cambridge)

Maria Sofia Lannutti (Florence)

Chiara Martignano (Florence)

Philipp Nothaft (Oxford)

Programme

On the eve of the study day, participants are encouraged to attend the following presentation in the Seminars in Late Medieval and Renaissance Music series convened by Margaret Bent at All Souls College, Oxford.

7th February 2019: 5-7 pm, Wharton Room, All Souls College, Oxford

Étienne Anheim (Directeur d’études, Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales, Paris)

‘The musical chapel of the popes in Avignon during the fourteenth century‘

Friday 8th February 2019 – St Luke’s Chapel, Radcliffe Observatory Quarter

9.00 am Arrival

9.15 am Karl Kügle : Welcome and opening remarks Session 1 Avignon and Italy

: Welcome and opening remarks Session 1 Avignon and Italy 9.30 am Étienne Anheim (EHESS Paris): Social and cultural networks between Avignon and Italy: organization and impact

(EHESS Paris): Social and cultural networks between Avignon and Italy: organization and impact 10.10 am Sarah Griffin (Oxford): Visual Worlds of Avignon

10.50 am Coffee Break

Session 2 Avignon, England, and the Empire

11.05 am James Hillson (Cambridge): The English in Avignon: English Expatriates and the Tomb of Pope John XXII

(Cambridge): The English in Avignon: English Expatriates and the Tomb of Pope John XXII 11.45 pm David Murray (Oxford) and Karl Kügle (Oxford): Avignon in Salzburg, Salzburg in Avignon

(Oxford) and (Oxford): Avignon in Salzburg, Salzburg in Avignon 12.25 pm Presentation of new ERC project by Maria Sofia Lannutti (Florence), Antonio Calvia (Pavia) and Chiara Martignano (Florence): Ideology and Methodology of the Project European Ars Nova: Multilingual Poetry and Polyphonic Song in the Late Middle Ages

12.45 pm Lunch Break

Session 3 Avignon and 14c scholarship

2.00pm Philipp Nothaft (Oxford): Scientific Patronage in Papal Avignon Session 4 Avignon and Iberia

(Oxford): Scientific Patronage in Papal Avignon Session 4 Avignon and Iberia 2.40 pm Karen Cook (Hartford): Music Theory in Avignon: Johannes Pipardi and the Catalán Copyist of Seville 5.2.25

3.20 pm Coffee break

3.35 pm Anna Alberni and Stefano Cingolani (Barcelona): King Peter the Ceremonious, the Royal Chapel and the Papal Court at Avignon: imitation of a secular or of a religious power?

Session 5 Avignon vs Rome