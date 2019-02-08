Importance of Minority Issues and Construction of Identity in the UK

Announcement

Argument

Since the post-war period, British official policy has encouraged the cultural, especially the artistic, expression of different minorities in the society. For a long time, British multiculturalism was seen as a way to encourage different groups to coexist within the society in a peaceful atmosphere. However, since the late 1990s and especially after the urban riots in the summer of 2001, this model has fewer advocates. Recent mobilizations of the minority groups have highlighted an increased reflexivity of social consciousness in a structurally complex environment. British multiculturalism now seems to be in focus again, accused of undermining social cohesion and hence the nation is now looking for a social policy which will allow a greater integration of the minorities. A minority is defined according to a context, and is not fundamentally an absolute. It can be analyzed here in relation to the population of a nation, a geographical area, religion, language, culture, or a social category defined by stigma against groups such as homosexuals, women or traveler communities, for example. Furthermore, the definition of minorities also depends on the strategies of the minority itself, by its geopolitical, economic and/ or cultural role(s) and project(s).

The aim of this study day will be to reflect on the intersection between the integration of minorities in the British society and mediation through art. What does it mean for a society to open up to minorities through culture and art? How do they help create a dialogue, an exchange, a complicity and a sense of belonging? Can culture and arts foster processes of social integration and inclusion of minorities; mutual and intercultural understandings in a context of pluralism and diversity, or, on the contrary, focus on the aesthetic differences of the representation of the other? Do artistic productions, inspired or not by their experiences of discrimination, influence and enrich local artistic cultures through processes such as "cultural crossbreeding", fusion and invention? While cultural, political and social engagement and experimentation often seem to lead to various positive forms of inclusion and better social relations, they also have a determining role in the transmission of culture and values. To a large extent, art serves as a social process, facilitating encounters between different populations who share the same "space". Also, to what extent can the dominant discourses be questioned, since they lead eventually to challenging (yet essential) social conversations and political debates? The relationship between artistic expression and the inclusion of minorities and the disparate groups will therefore invite our attention to the cultural, social and political dimensions of this complex intersection which has inevitably transformed, and continues to model, the British society.

Programme