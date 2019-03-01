Announcement

Presentation

The seminar will discuss the contribution of spatial big data and their relevance to urban studies. The day will be an opportunity to highlight the conclusions of the four-year interdisciplinary Bru-Net research project, which focused in particular on the case of Brussels (Bru-) through the prism of different types of interaction networks (-Net).

What are the challenges about spatial big data today in urban studies? What are the advantages and the limits of these new data, in terms of thematic results and methodological aspects? Do these new spatialized data make it possible to better understand the structures and dynamics of cities with regard to mobility and transportation, infrastructure, and built-up features?

Scientific presentations and discussions by researchers of different profiles will allow to learn and discuss about the results obtained during the research project, while creating a space for debate between scientists from various disciplines and experts coming from the public and the private sector.

Program

Morning

9.00am | Welcome coffee

9.30am | Introduction about the Bru-Net project by Isabelle Thomas and Jean-Charles Delvenne

9.45am | Topic 1 "New spatial databases, big-data and community detection"

Invited speaker: Denise Pumain , Université Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne, UMR Géographie-cités. Title to be announced.

, Université Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne, UMR Géographie-cités. Title to be announced. Team-member presentation: Arnaud Adam

10.35am | Coffee break and posters

10.55am | Topic 2 "Mobility and transportation in regional and urban geography"

Invited speaker: É ric Cornelis , UNamur. Title to be announced.

, UNamur. Title to be announced. Team-member presentation: Olivier Finance

11.40am | Topic 3 "Spatial analysis in urban morphology"

Invited speaker: Giovanni Fusco , Université Côte d'Azur, UMR ESPACE. Title to be announced.

, Université Côte d'Azur, UMR ESPACE. Title to be announced. Team-member presentation: Gaëtan Montero

12.30pm | Lunch

Afternoon

14.00pm | Trucks circulations and exchanges of goods in Belgium and Brussels

Presentations by Arnaud Adam and Olivier Finance

and Moderator: Mathieu Strale, ULB, IGEAT.

14.50pm | Presentation of atlas.brussels

Presentation by Olivier Finance

15.10pm | Coffee break and posters

15.40pm | On the use of mobile phones to classify and characterize space

Presentation by Arnaud Adam

Moderator: Giovanni Fusco, Université Côte d'Azur, UMR ESPACE.

16.15pm | About the relevancy of uncleaned data

Presentation by Olivier Finance

Moderator: Cécile Tannier, Université de Franche-Comté, UMR Théma.

Final round-table

16.30pm | Final round-table "New data, new methodologies, new challenges?"

Facilitator: Cécile Tannier , Université de Franche-Comté, UMR Théma.

, Université de Franche-Comté, UMR Théma. With Denise Pumain, É ric Cornelis, Giovanni Fusco, Mathieu Strahle, Isabelle Thomas, Jean-Charles Delvenne.

17.15pm | End of the workshop

Registration on brunet.sciencesconf.org

Registration is free but mandatory. The event is limited to 40 persons. Registration is opened until February 15, unless the maximum number of participants is reached before.

Coffee breaks and midday meal are offered. Nevertheless we will ask you 30 euros of participation fee if you register but do not finally attend the workshop. Please let us know before February 22 if you cannot make it anymore.