Solitude(s) in Canada

Études Canadiennes / Canadian Studies 87, décembre 2019
Published on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 by Anastasia Giardinelli
Summary
This issue of Études Canadiennes / Canadian Studies will be dedicated to fresh perspectives and new insights on the theme of solitude(s) in Canadian literature. The editors would particularly like to see proposals that explore the linguistic and cultural interaction between the two founding solitudes and the way French and English Canada depict each other (or not) in literature and in the visual arts. In a similar vein, proposals are welcomed on the representation of First Nations, often referred to as Canada’s Third Solitude, with a special interest in works by Canadian Indigenous writers and artists. So too are proposals on the host of other solitudes in the country, which share with Canada’s founding minority communities similar concerns with cultural identity that bring into play issues evolving around recognition of the Other, inclusion, borders and boundaries.
Announcement
Presentation
The journal is pleased to announce an upcoming special issue on the theme of solitude(s), under supervision of guest editors Cécile Fouache (Université de Rouen) and Lorie-Anne Rainville (Université de Caen), as well as Laurence Cros, editor-in-chief. After the celebrations of Canada’s sesquicentennial in 2017, and in these times of a national quest for reconciliation with First Nations, the journal is seeking articles that bring fresh perspectives and new insights to the theme of solitude(s) in Canadian literature. Although the theme remains broad, the editors would particularly like to see proposals that explore the linguistic and cultural interaction between the two founding solitudes and the way French and English Canada depict each other (or not) in literature and in the visual arts. In a similar vein, proposals are welcomed on the representation of First Nations, often referred to as Canada’s Third Solitude, with a special interest in works by Canadian Indigenous writers and artists. So too are proposals on the host of other solitudes in the country, which share with Canada’s founding minority communities similar concerns with cultural identity that bring into play issues evolving around recognition of the Other, inclusion, borders and boundaries – literally and figuratively – and the perception of other forms of limits and categories that contribute to maintaining or to “breaking down solitudes” to use former Governor General Michaëlle Jean’s motto. Please note that these ideas are indicative, not comprehensive.
Submission Guidelines
The single document (word or pdf), sent to BOTH lorie-anne.rainville@unicaen.fr and cecile.fouache@univ-rouen.fr, with copy to laurence.cros@univ-paris-diderot.fr should contain:
- a working title and an abstract (250 to 300 words)
- a brief biography (no more than 100 words) with email address
The deadline for submission is March 15, 2019. Notification of decisions will follow shortly afterwards. Full articles (about 8000 words) will need to be submitted by July 1, 2019. After a double peer-review process, selected articles will be published in printed form in issue 87 (December 2019) of Etudes Canadiennes/Canadian Studies followed by an electronic publication one year later on http://journals.openedition.org/eccs/.
Editor-in-chief
- Laurence CROS (Université Paris Diderot)
Assistante Editor
- Hélène AMRIT (Université de Limoges)
- Cécile FOUACHE (Université de Rouen)
- Hélène HARTER (Université Paris 1)
- Françoise LE JEUNE (Université de Nantes)
Editorial committee
- Pierre-Alexandre BEYLIER (Université Grenoble-Alpes)
- Michel BOCK (Université d’Ottawa)
- Frédéric BOILY (Université d’Alberta)
- Béatrice COLLIGNON (Université de Bordeaux)
- André DODEMAN (Université Grenoble-Alpes)
- Michel DUCHARME (UBC)
- Anita FALKERT (Université d’Avignon et des Pays du Vaucluse)
- Yves FRENETTE (Université de Saint-Boniface)
- David HAGLUND (Queen’s University)
- Gilles HAVARD (EHESS)
- Andrew IVES (Université de Caen)
- Serge JAUMAIN (Université Libre de Bruxelles)
- Jean-Michel LACROIX (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle-Paris 3)
- Paul-André LINTEAU (UQAM)
- Fiona MACMAHON (Université de Bourgogne)
- André MAGORD (Université de Poitiers)
- Johanne MELANCON (Université Laurentienne)
- Richard NIMIJEAN (Carleton University)
- Marie-Lise PAOLI (Université de Bordeaux)
- Eric PIERRE (Université d’Angers)
- Hilligje VAN’T LAND (Association internationale des universités)
Date(s)
- Friday, March 15, 2019
