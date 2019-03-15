Solitude(s) in Canada

Announcement

La revue a le plaisir d’annoncer un numéro spécial sur le thème « Solitude(s) » sous la direction de Cécile Fouache (Université de Rouen Normandie) et de Lorie-Anne Rainville (Université de Caen Normandie, rédactrices invitées, associées à la rédactrice en chef de la revue, Laurence Cros. Après les célébrations du cent-cinquantième anniversaire de la Confédération en 2017, et en ces temps de quête nationale pour la réconciliation avec les Premières Nations, la revue souhaite recevoir des articles qui apportent de nouvelles perspectives et des lectures innovantes du thème « Solitude(s) » dans la littérature canadienne. Si le thème reste large, seront bienvenues les propositions qui explorent les interactions culturelles et linguistiques entre les deux solitudes fondatrices et la façon dont le Canada français et le Canada anglais se décrivent mutuellement (ou non) dans la littérature et les arts visuels. De même, sont attendues des propositions sur la représentation des Premières Nations, souvent désignées comme étant la « Troisième Solitude » du Canada, avec un intérêt particulier pour les œuvres d’écrivains et artistes autochtones canadiens. Les autres solitudes du pays ne seront pas oubliées en ce qu’elles partagent avec les communautés minoritaires fondatrices des préoccupations similaires ayant trait à l’identité culturelle. Ces préoccupations soulèvent des questions relatives à la reconnaissance de l’Autre, à l’inclusion, aux frontières et aux limites (à la fois au sens littéral et au sens figuré) et la perception d’autres formes de limites et de catégories qui contribuent à entretenir ou au contraire à « briser les solitudes », pour reprendre la devise de l’ancienne gouverneure générale Michaëlle Jean. Il s’agit là d’idées indicatives et non exhaustives.

Presentation

The journal is pleased to announce an upcoming special issue on the theme of solitude(s), under supervision of guest editors Cécile Fouache (Université de Rouen) and Lorie-Anne Rainville (Université de Caen), as well as Laurence Cros, editor-in-chief. After the celebrations of Canada’s sesquicentennial in 2017, and in these times of a national quest for reconciliation with First Nations, the journal is seeking articles that bring fresh perspectives and new insights to the theme of solitude(s) in Canadian literature. Although the theme remains broad, the editors would particularly like to see proposals that explore the linguistic and cultural interaction between the two founding solitudes and the way French and English Canada depict each other (or not) in literature and in the visual arts. In a similar vein, proposals are welcomed on the representation of First Nations, often referred to as Canada’s Third Solitude, with a special interest in works by Canadian Indigenous writers and artists. So too are proposals on the host of other solitudes in the country, which share with Canada’s founding minority communities similar concerns with cultural identity that bring into play issues evolving around recognition of the Other, inclusion, borders and boundaries – literally and figuratively – and the perception of other forms of limits and categories that contribute to maintaining or to “breaking down solitudes” to use former Governor General Michaëlle Jean’s motto. Please note that these ideas are indicative, not comprehensive.

Submission Guidelines

The single document (word or pdf), sent to BOTH lorie-anne.rainville@unicaen.fr and cecile.fouache@univ-rouen.fr, with copy to laurence.cros@univ-paris-diderot.fr should contain:

a working title and an abstract (250 to 300 words)

a brief biography (no more than 100 words) with email address

The deadline for submission is March 15, 2019. Notification of decisions will follow shortly afterwards. Full articles (about 8000 words) will need to be submitted by July 1, 2019. After a double peer-review process, selected articles will be published in printed form in issue 87 (December 2019) of Etudes Canadiennes/Canadian Studies followed by an electronic publication one year later on http://journals.openedition.org/eccs/.

Editor-in-chief

Laurence CROS (Université Paris Diderot)

Assistante Editor

Hélène AMRIT (Université de Limoges)

Cécile FOUACHE (Université de Rouen)

Hélène HARTER (Université Paris 1)

Françoise LE JEUNE (Université de Nantes)

Editorial committee