Le département d'histoire de la Faculté des Lettres et des Sciences Humaines de Sfax (Tunisie) et le département d'archéologie de Durham University (Angleterre) en partenariat avec le Laboratoire d'Etudes et des Recherches Interdisciplinaires et Comparées (LERIC), le Laboratoire Maghreb Arabe : Omrane Pluriel, et the Society for Libyan Studies (London U.K.),organisent le troisième colloque international sur les deux Syrtes à travers l'histoire. Ayant pour thème Les deux Syrtes entre le désert et la mer à travers l’Histoire : Espace d’échange, de concurrence et de conflit, ce colloque aura lieu du 2 au 4 Décembre 2019 à Sfax. Dans sa description de l'Afrique du Nord, Pline l'Ancien note qu'il "n'y a pas d'autre partie dela terre qui enserre moins de golfes, avec la longue étendue oblique de son littoral à partir del'Occident". A vrai dire, cette observation est valable pour la côte Nord et Ouest de l'Afrique du Nord. Par contre, la côte orientale est marquée, outre les Golfes de Tunis et d'Hammamet, par les deux Golfes de la petite Syrte (Syrtis Minor), l’actuel golfe de Gabès en Tunisie et de la grande Syrte (Syrtis Maior), l’actuel golfe de Syrte en Libye. Les deux Syrtes formèrent de tout temps un espace stratégique laissé, par la nature, indécis entre la mer et la terre, comme l’imaginait le poète Lucain. Cette vaste étendue entre l’espace saharien et la frange littorale de la Méditerranée représentait à travers les différentes ères de l’histoire une terre d'accueil, d’échange et d’interférence avec le reste du monde méditerranéen et continental. En effet, c'est une terre qui a contribué aux échanges économiques, au transfert d’idées et à la mobilité des hommes. Elle fut également un espace frontalier de concurrence voire de conflits entre les peuples et les pouvoirs internes et externes. Ce colloque étudie cette région, ses connexions et leurs conséquences de manière diachronique de l'Antiquité à l'époque contemporaine. Les articles traitant des sujets suivants sont les bienvenus :

Sfax, 2-3-4 December 2019

Argument

The Department of History of the Faculté des Lettres et des Sciences Humaines of Sfax (Tunisia) and the Department of Archaeology of Durham University (UK), in collaboration with the Laboratoire d'Etudes etdes Recherches Interdisciplinaires et Comparées (LERIC), the Laboratoire Maghreb Arabe -Omrane Pluriel and the Society for Libyan Studies (UK), are organising the third International Conference on the Two Syrtis in Sfax 2-4 December 2019. The vast territory of the two Syrtes between the Sahara and the Mediterranean coast of NorthAfrica represents, through the different historical moments, a place of exchange andinteraction with the rest of the Mediterranean and the continental world; a place of trade, knowledge transfer and mobility. It was also a border subject to conflicts between peoples andinternal and external powers. In his description of North Africa, Pliny the Elder noted that “there is no other part of theearth enclosing fewer gulfs, with the long oblique stretch of its coastline from the west". This is in fact true for the Northern and Western coasts of North Africa. The Eastern coast is marked, in addition to the Gulf of Carthage and Hammamet, by the two Gulfs of Little Syrte (Syrtis Minor), the Gulf of Gabes in Tunisia and the Great Sirte (Syrtis Maior), the Gulf ofSirte in Libya. As such, the two Syrtes formed from time immemorial a strategic space "left by the indecisive nature between the sea and the earth", as the poet Lucain framed it. This conference examines this region, these connections and their consequences diachronically from Antiquity to Modern times.

Papers addressing the following topics are welcome for submission:

Exchanges, Connectivity and Contacts:

- Different types of exchange (material and immaterial)

- Itineraries and places of exchange (terrestrial and maritime routes, ports, etc.)

- Evidence of exchange (circulation of objects and goods)

- Mobility of peoples (individuals or groups of people)

- Knowledge transfer (technologies, traditions, languages etc.)

Coalitions and Conflicts:

- War and Peace in frontier zones

- Colonisation and decolonisation

- Tribal conflicts

- Domination and intercolonial relationships

- The fortified landscapes

The Image and the Imagination of the Two Syrtes:

- The image of the two Syrtes among the travellers

- The landscape of the two Syrtes in texts

- The influence of language in the two Syrtes and the surrounding areas

- The image of the desert and the Saharan people

- Circulation of socio-cultural traditions

Submission guidelines

Colleagues wishing to attend this symposium are requested to respect the following dates:

31 March 2019 is the deadline for receiving the title of the paper with a summary (in French, English, Italian or Arabic) not exceeding 500 words.

31 July 2019 is the deadline for sending the manuscript, in its final form, to be submitted to the steering committee.

- The volume will be prepared in January 2020 for publication.

Proposals and texts can be sent to the following email addresses:

hafed_abdouli@yahoo.fr

anna.leone@durham.ac.uk

Steering committee

ATKINSON David (University of Hull U.K)

BOUDAYA Olfa (Université de Sfax)

JAMOUSSI Habib (Université de Sfax)

JERBI Mohamed (Université de Sfax)

JMEL Abdelmajid (Université de Sfax)

MOKNI Salem (Université de Sfax)

OTHMEN Ammar (I.N.P. Sfax)

Coordination

ABDOULI Hafed (Université de Sfax) and LEONE Anna (University of Durham U.K)

Informations

Faculté des Lettres et des Sciences Humaines de Sfax Route de l’Aéroport Km 4.5 3000 Sfax (Tunisie) Tél : +216 74 670 558 /+ 216 74 670 557Fax : +216 74 670 540 Web Site : www.flshs.rnu.tn