HomeFrom one Syrtis to Another: The two Syrtes between the Desert and the Sea Through History
Call for papersAfrica
From one Syrtis to Another: The two Syrtes between the Desert and the Sea Through History
D'une Syrte à l'autre : les deux Syrtes entre le désert et la mer à travers l’histoire
Places of Exchange, Co-operation and Conflicts
Espace d’échange, de concurrence et de conflit
Published on Thursday, February 21, 2019 by Céline Guilleux
Summary
The vast territory of the two Syrtes between the Sahara and the Mediterranean coast of NorthAfrica represents, through the different historical moments, a place of exchange and interaction with the rest of the Mediterranean and the continental world; a place of trade, knowledge transfer and mobility. It was also a border subject to conflicts between peoples andinternal and external powers.
Announcement
Sfax, 2-3-4 December 2019
Argument
The Department of History of the Faculté des Lettres et des Sciences Humaines of Sfax (Tunisia) and the Department of Archaeology of Durham University (UK), in collaboration with the Laboratoire d'Etudes etdes Recherches Interdisciplinaires et Comparées (LERIC), the Laboratoire Maghreb Arabe -Omrane Pluriel and the Society for Libyan Studies (UK), are organising the third International Conference on the Two Syrtis in Sfax 2-4 December 2019. The vast territory of the two Syrtes between the Sahara and the Mediterranean coast of NorthAfrica represents, through the different historical moments, a place of exchange andinteraction with the rest of the Mediterranean and the continental world; a place of trade, knowledge transfer and mobility. It was also a border subject to conflicts between peoples andinternal and external powers. In his description of North Africa, Pliny the Elder noted that “there is no other part of theearth enclosing fewer gulfs, with the long oblique stretch of its coastline from the west". This is in fact true for the Northern and Western coasts of North Africa. The Eastern coast is marked, in addition to the Gulf of Carthage and Hammamet, by the two Gulfs of Little Syrte (Syrtis Minor), the Gulf of Gabes in Tunisia and the Great Sirte (Syrtis Maior), the Gulf ofSirte in Libya. As such, the two Syrtes formed from time immemorial a strategic space "left by the indecisive nature between the sea and the earth", as the poet Lucain framed it. This conference examines this region, these connections and their consequences diachronically from Antiquity to Modern times.
Papers addressing the following topics are welcome for submission:
Exchanges, Connectivity and Contacts:
- Different types of exchange (material and immaterial)
- Itineraries and places of exchange (terrestrial and maritime routes, ports, etc.)
- Evidence of exchange (circulation of objects and goods)
- Mobility of peoples (individuals or groups of people)
- Knowledge transfer (technologies, traditions, languages etc.)
Coalitions and Conflicts:
- War and Peace in frontier zones
- Colonisation and decolonisation
- Tribal conflicts
- Domination and intercolonial relationships
- The fortified landscapes
The Image and the Imagination of the Two Syrtes:
- The image of the two Syrtes among the travellers
- The landscape of the two Syrtes in texts
- The influence of language in the two Syrtes and the surrounding areas
- The image of the desert and the Saharan people
- Circulation of socio-cultural traditions
Submission guidelines
Colleagues wishing to attend this symposium are requested to respect the following dates:
31 March 2019 is the deadline for receiving the title of the paper with a summary (in French, English, Italian or Arabic) not exceeding 500 words.
31 July 2019 is the deadline for sending the manuscript, in its final form, to be submitted to the steering committee.
- The volume will be prepared in January 2020 for publication.
Proposals and texts can be sent to the following email addresses:
- hafed_abdouli@yahoo.fr
- anna.leone@durham.ac.uk
Steering committee
- ATKINSON David (University of Hull U.K)
- BOUDAYA Olfa (Université de Sfax)
- JAMOUSSI Habib (Université de Sfax)
- JERBI Mohamed (Université de Sfax)
- JMEL Abdelmajid (Université de Sfax)
- MOKNI Salem (Université de Sfax)
- OTHMEN Ammar (I.N.P. Sfax)
Coordination
ABDOULI Hafed (Université de Sfax) and LEONE Anna (University of Durham U.K)
Informations
Faculté des Lettres et des Sciences Humaines de Sfax Route de l’Aéroport Km 4.5 3000 Sfax (Tunisie) Tél : +216 74 670 558 /+ 216 74 670 557Fax : +216 74 670 540 Web Site : www.flshs.rnu.tn
Subjects
- Africa (Main subject)
- Periods > Prehistory and Antiquity
- Zones and regions > Africa > North Africa
- Periods > Middle Ages
- Periods > Early modern
- Periods > Modern
Places
- Route de l'Aéroport km 4.5
Sfax, Tunisia (3000)
Date(s)
- Sunday, March 31, 2019
Keywords
- Syrte, désert, mer, échange, concurrence, conflit, image, imaginaire, société, culture
Contact(s)
- Olfa Boudaya
courriel : olfaboudaya [at] yahoo [dot] fr
Reference Urls
Information source
- Olfa Boudaya
courriel : olfaboudaya [at] yahoo [dot] fr
To cite this announcement
« From one Syrtis to Another: The two Syrtes between the Desert and the Sea Through History », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Thursday, February 21, 2019, https://calenda.org/567610